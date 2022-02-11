Log in
Sberbank : Investors in January preferred investing in the market as a whole to investing in separate segments

02/11/2022 | 02:28am EST
Several Sber Asset Management mutual funds have made the January InvestFunds ranking.

January was a difficult month for financial markets both in Russia and elsewhere due to concerns about rising inflation, the strained geopolitical situation, and sharp rhetoric from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

That is why January saw many investors continuing to focus on funds that have already demonstrated good returns and offer a chance for high dividend yields in 2022.

The most profitable of the largest funds

The Bank of Russia's moderate monetary policy and the increase in the key rate have a favorable effect on the banking industry. The Sber - Financial Sector1 fund demonstrated excellent dynamics last month and was included in the InvestFunds2 ranking of the top 10 equity funds. In January, shares in the fund rose by 2.99%

The most popular

Broad market funds, which include non-industry-specific shares in the largest and most reliable Russian companies, are the most popular. In January, the Dobrynya Nikitich3 mutual-end fund made the top three in terms of investments from Russians. The fund is based on shares in the largest and most relevant Russian companies, including companies dealing in raw materials. The January decline in the listings of most Russian commodity companies makes them attractive for purchase, given current high oil prices and the forthcoming dividend season, in addition to the fact that shares in major Russian companies have repeatedly performed well in periods of instability. The fund buys securities issued by companies such as Lukoil, Gazprom, Yandex, Norilsk Nickel, NOVATEK, and more. Clients invested RUB 1.1 bn in the fund in January.

The MOEX Russia Total Return ETF4 mutual fund was also included in the top five. The fund is similar to the Dobrynya Nikitich open-end fund and invests in shares in major Russian companies included in MOEX. The difference is that the objective of the Dobrynya Nikitich fund is to use the manager's choice of securities to outperform MOEX in terms of profitability. The goal of the ETF fund is to echo the structure and profitability of the index as closely as possible. Clients invested RUB 1 bn in the fund in the span of a month.

The S&P 5005 U.S. broad market index fund is also popular with Russians because of its high returns. Despite the US market retreating from historic highs and falling 5.2% in January, many see the decline in the index as a great opportunity to buy shares at a low price. For the most part, it is stable and established companies in the index that appeal to people. Historical data shows that correction is a temporary phenomenon, and the subsequent recovery of the stock market overrides potential losses.

Igor Mamontov, vice president, director of Investments and Savings, Sberbank:

"Investors preferred stock investments in 2021, and the trend has continued into this year despite the significant decline of the Russian market in January. We all like to buy goods on discount. The bigger the discount, the more advantageous we consider the purchase to be, even if we were not 100% sure about it before. The current situation in the stock market can be compared to sales at conventional stores. During a similar decline in the Russian market inthe spring of 2020, our most experienced clients used the opportunity to invest in quality securities while their value dropped. Furthermore, this is now convenient and accessible for absolutely anyone - you can invest in a matter of clicks on SberBank Online. You can use the return scenarios we make for each investment instrument to get a picture of what you should expect."

Evgeny Zaitsev, CEO, Sber Asset Management:

"Our mutual funds have weathered more than one decline in the stock market, so our team of managers and analysts have extensive experience in these conditions. This means that the funds come through such periods with minimal losses. Despite high interest in the stock market on the part of Russians, we recommend that clients maintain a balanced portfolio and keep a portion of their funds in bonds in order to reduce risks. We expect bond prices to increase in 2022 as inflation slows down, so the bond market looks just as attractive as the stock market in terms of yield this year."

This release contains official data from the InvestFunds rating assessing the profitability and attractiveness of open-end and exchange-traded mutual funds with a net asset value of over RUB 1 bn between January 1 and 31, 2022.

1 Sber - Finansovy Sektor open-end fund for market financial instruments (Financial Sector)

2 InvestFunds ranking of mutual funds by revenue

3 Sber - Fond Aktsiy Dobrynya Nikitich open-end fund for market financial instruments

4 Sber - MOEX Russia Total Return ETF for market financial instruments

5 Sber - S&P 500 ETF for market financial instruments

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
