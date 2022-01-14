Sberbank Rossia 2021 Net Profit Rose

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Sberbank Rossia said on Friday that net profit and total assets for 2021 rose.

The Russian bank said that net profit was 1.237 trillion Russian rubles ($16.174 billion).

Sberbank said pretax net profit came in at RUB1.53 trillion and that net interest income increased 12% on year to RUB1.618 trillion, led by its loan portfolio expansion.

Total assets increased by 15% over the period to RUB38 trillion, the bank said.

The lender said its corporate loan portfolio grew by 11% in the year, with the retail loan portfolio growing by 26% and that this was mainly driven by mortgage growth.

"State subsidies and our own subsidized programs notably boosted affordability of mortgages and led to a record growth of the mortgage portfolio by 29%," it said.

