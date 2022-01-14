Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 01/13
270.5 RUB   -6.63%
Sberbank Rossia 2021 Net Profit Rose

01/14/2022 | 03:05am EST
By Anthony O. Goriainoff


Sberbank Rossia said on Friday that net profit and total assets for 2021 rose.

The Russian bank said that net profit was 1.237 trillion Russian rubles ($16.174 billion).

Sberbank said pretax net profit came in at RUB1.53 trillion and that net interest income increased 12% on year to RUB1.618 trillion, led by its loan portfolio expansion.

Total assets increased by 15% over the period to RUB38 trillion, the bank said.

The lender said its corporate loan portfolio grew by 11% in the year, with the retail loan portfolio growing by 26% and that this was mainly driven by mortgage growth.

"State subsidies and our own subsidized programs notably boosted affordability of mortgages and led to a record growth of the mortgage portfolio by 29%," it said.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 0304ET

Financials
Sales 2021 2 522 B 33 146 M 33 146 M
Net income 2021 1 259 B 16 548 M 16 548 M
Net cash 2021 2 067 B 27 164 M 27 164 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,70x
Yield 2021 10,8%
Capitalization 6 091 B 79 739 M 80 060 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 270,50 RUB
Average target price 440,93 RUB
Spread / Average Target 63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
