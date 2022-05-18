Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-16
127.75 RUB   +3.52%
05:24aSBERBANK : Sber informs on the conversion of depository receipts into ordinary shares
EQ
05/17Russia's Top Lender Sberbank To Terminate Depositary Receipts Listing In London
MT
05/17Russia's Sberbank plans to drop its London listing
RE
Sberbank: Sber informs on the conversion of depository receipts into ordinary shares

05/18/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Sberbank (SBER)
Sberbank: Sber informs on the conversion of depository receipts into ordinary shares

18-May-2022 / 12:22 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sber informs on the conversion of depository receipts into ordinary shares

Sber informs on the beginning of the 30-day period during which holders of depositary receipts are entitled to convert the receipts into Sber ordinary shares at a ratio of 1:4.

Following the resignation of its powers as a depository bank under the Sber depositary receipts program, JP Morgan Chase N.A. notified holders of receipts of the termination of the conversion and the depositary receipt program on June 16, 2022.

Subject to existing restrictions issued by foreign regulators, holders of depositary receipts may be limited in their rights to hold and execute transactions with Sber shares.

Sberbank has notified the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange on its intention to cancel the listing of the depositary receipts. Earlier, Sber depository receipts were delisted from the Deutsche Boerse.

More information about the conversion of depositary receipts into Sber ordinary shares is available in the frequently asked questions section on Sber website.
 
ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SBER
LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 162605
EQS News ID: 1355675

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1355675&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
