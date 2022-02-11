Sberbank : SberInsurance paid travelers over 400 million rubles in 2021

Sber subsidiary SberInsurance paid out almost RUB 402 mn to over 1.4 million clients under the Travel Insurance program in 2021. Over 728,000 policies were issued, 9% more than in 2020.

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and with many countries having closed their borders, Russia continues to develop domestic tourism. This is demonstrated by client applications to the insurance company, of which 31% came from Russia's regions. As per tradition, Russians also traveled to Turkey and Europe, accounting for 25% and 20% of applications, respectively.

The most common reasons behind tourist applications were viral and bacterial infections, as well as injuries. They accounted for 54% and 15% of all applications, respectively.

The leader in terms of the average insurance payout was Thailand, with an average claim of RUB 55,262. The cost of claims was also high among travelers to Asia (excluding Thailand) and Europe, with average compensation coming to RUB 33,485 and RUB 24,072 respectively.

Dmitry Pursanov, director of retail insurance, SberInsurance:

"As financial literacy increases, more and more people are thinking about taking out insurance, including when traveling. In January 2022, SberInsurance clients took out 11% more policies than in January 2021. It is not surprising that many of us like to travel: travel opens up new cultures and provides us with vivid impressions and unforgettable emotions. However, we should also remember that travel involves risks: you could catch a cold as the result of a change in climate or lose your luggage. Insurance will help cover the damage should this happen."

SberInsurance's Travel Insurance program provides protection against unforeseen situations while traveling in Russia or abroad. Insurance can be provided for one trip or for multiple trips in a year. The insurance policy meets all visa center requirements.

The basic coverage includes, inter alia, medical care and transportation, risk of loss or theft of documents, and search and rescue. The range of risks covered can be expanded depending on the needs of the client: e.g., clients can obtain insurance against cancellation of a trip or early return, loss of baggage, or delayed flights.