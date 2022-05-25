Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-23
123.60 RUB   +3.47%
11:53aSberbank's online banking operations compatible with Russian-made system
RE
12:50aRussian Lender Sberbank Pays Coupon On Dollar-denominated Eurobonds In Rubles
MT
05/24Senior Russian lawmaker questions need to service foreign debt
RE
Sberbank's online banking operations compatible with Russian-made system

05/25/2022 | 11:53am EDT
The logo is on display in an office of Sberbank in Saint Petersburg

(Reuters) - Russian lender Sberbank on Wednesday said its online banking systems SberBusiness and SberPro have been deemed fully compatible with Astra Linux, a Russian-made operating system.

Removing dependency on foreign systems for online banking is a crucial step for the state-owned lender, which was hit by Western sanctions imposed over Russia's actions in Ukraine and has already encountered problems over its cloud solutions.

Sberbank's online banking received a certificate confirming its compatibility with Astra Linux, the bank said. More than two million customers out of more 100 million that the banking group use SberBusiness.

"For us it is crucial that interaction with banks via digital channels is stable and reliably secure," Anna Loevskaya, director of Sberbank's Digital Corporate Bank division, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PJSC SBERBANK 3.47% 123.6 End-of-day quote.-57.90%
SECURE, INC. -2.13% 966 Delayed Quote.-59.15%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 794 B 49 342 M 49 342 M
Net income 2022 153 B 2 707 M 2 707 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 23,1%
Capitalization 2 776 B 49 018 M 49 018 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,3%
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Yurevna Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-57.90%49 018
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.31%371 126
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.87%287 228
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%240 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 420
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.77%164 084