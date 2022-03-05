Log in
PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
Sberbank says its Visa cards, Mastercards will work in Russia, Tass reports

03/05/2022 | 05:46pm EST
OTTAWA, March 5 (Reuters) - Sberbank Rossii PAO, Russia's largest lender, on Saturday said sanctions announced by Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc would not affect users of the cards it issues in Russia, Tass news agency reported.

"These decisions will not affect Sberbank's Visa and Mastercards inside the country," the Russian news agency quoted the bank as saying. Both Visa and Mastercard said they were suspending operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MASTERCARD, INC. -3.00% 330.76 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
PJSC SBERBANK -0.80% 131.12 Delayed Quote.-55.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 509 B 20 523 M 20 523 M
Net income 2021 1 239 B 10 138 M 10 138 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,30x
Yield 2021 21,4%
Capitalization 2 939 B 24 037 M 24 037 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-55.32%24 037
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.67%396 858
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.96%330 458
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.00%252 705
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-0.02%196 441
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%188 083