Sberbank says its Visa cards, Mastercards will work in Russia, Tass reports

OTTAWA, March 5 (Reuters) - Sberbank Rossii PAO, Russia's largest lender, on Saturday said sanctions announced by Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc would not affect users of the cards it issues in Russia, Tass news agency reported.

"These decisions will not affect Sberbank's Visa and Mastercards inside the country," the Russian news agency quoted the bank as saying. Both Visa and Mastercard said they were suspending operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Paul Simao)