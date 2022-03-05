Sberbank says its Visa cards, Mastercards will work in Russia, Tass reports

OTTAWA, March 5 (Reuters) - Sberbank Rossii PAO,
Russia's largest lender, on Saturday said sanctions announced by
Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc would not affect users
of the cards it issues in Russia, Tass news agency reported.
"These decisions will not affect Sberbank's Visa and
Mastercards inside the country," the Russian news agency quoted
the bank as saying. Both Visa and Mastercard said they were
suspending operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren
Editing by Paul Simao)