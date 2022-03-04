Swiss regulator imposes transaction ban at Sberbank arm

ZURICH, March 4 (Reuters) - Swiss financial market supervisor FINMA on Friday banned Sberbank's Swiss arm from making payments and transactions and imposed other measures it said were designed to protect creditors.

"Due to the effects of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine and heightened international sanctions, Sberbank (Switzerland) AG is at risk of facing liquidity problems. To protect creditors, FINMA has ordered protective measures," the financial watchdog said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)