Swiss regulator imposes transaction ban at Sberbank arm

ZURICH, March 4 (Reuters) - Swiss financial market
supervisor FINMA on Friday banned Sberbank's Swiss arm from
making payments and transactions and imposed other measures it
said were designed to protect creditors.
"Due to the effects of Russia's military intervention in
Ukraine and heightened international sanctions, Sberbank
(Switzerland) AG is at risk of facing liquidity problems. To
protect creditors, FINMA has ordered protective measures," the
financial watchdog said in a statement.
