  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-30
118.30 RUB   -1.96%
01:52aSwiss watchdog extends protective Sberbank transaction ban
RE
05/31Sberbank In Talks To Sell Kazakh Unit to Government
MT
05/31Russia's Sberbank in talks to sell Kazakh subsidiary, sources say
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swiss watchdog extends protective Sberbank transaction ban

06/01/2022 | 01:52am EDT
The logo is on display in an office of Sberbank in Saint Petersburg

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss financial market supervisor FINMA on Wednesday extended through August a ban on the Swiss arm of Russia's largest lender Sberbank from making payments and transactions, as well as other measures designed to protect creditors.

FINMA imposed the measures on Sberbank (Switzerland) AG on March 4 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted a host of sanctions to be imposed by Western countries.

They were later extended through May 31, with FINMA on Wednesday adding on a further two months.

"The measures will remain in place until 2 August 2022 owing to heightened international sanctions and the continuing risks for the bank's liquidity situation," FINMA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
Financials
Sales 2022 2 794 B 44 526 M 44 526 M
Net income 2022 153 B 2 443 M 2 443 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 24,2%
Capitalization 2 657 B 42 337 M 42 337 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 118,30 RUB
Average target price 424,45 RUB
Spread / Average Target 259%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Oskarovich Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Yurevna Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-59.71%42 337
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.39%298 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.36%239 963
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.96%187 264
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.61%173 939