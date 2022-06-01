Swiss watchdog extends protective Sberbank transaction ban

FINMA imposed the measures on Sberbank (Switzerland) AG on March 4 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted a host of sanctions to be imposed by Western countries.

They were later extended through May 31, with FINMA on Wednesday adding on a further two months.

"The measures will remain in place until 2 August 2022 owing to heightened international sanctions and the continuing risks for the bank's liquidity situation," FINMA said in a statement.

