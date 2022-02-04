The not-poor-student: how much college students interning at Sber make

Over 1,500 students majoring in IT, technology, economics, law, and other fields completed internships at Sber in 2021. The most sought-after professions in the company that welcomed the largest number of students were Java developers, JavaScript developers, data scientists, and analysts (SQL, VBA). Students interned at Sber's subdivisions located in Moscow, St. Petersburg and 13 Russian cities: Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, etc.

During their internships, students worked at Sber for 3‒6 months, 20‒40 hours a week. On average, one student earned up to RUB 53,000 a month in Moscow, up to RUB 45,000 in St. Petersburg and RUB 34-39,000 in the regions, with payments depending on the hours.

The size of the internship remuneration at Sber exceeded the expectations of students. According to a recent Changellenge study conducted among 6,000 students from 33 top universities, interns want to earn an average of RUB 36,000 a month.

Andrey Ocheretny, executive director, head of Academic Partnerships, Sber:

"Sberseasons starts accepting interns in March - students have time to choose their professional fields and prepare for a new and exciting job. Sber gives students the opportunity to not only develop professional skills while studying at a university but also receive a decent salary."

Best Company Award 2021 named Sber the best company among students to start a career in the banking sector and ranked it second among the best companies to start a career, according to IT and business students.