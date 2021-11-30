Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Top design solutions: SberDesign Conf opens registration

11/30/2021 | 03:01am EST
Sber is holding its first digital conference on design, SberDesign Conf, on December 12. It will cover design in all its manifestations and in the broadest sense of the word: the design of digital products, physical environment, industrial design, design from the perspective of psychology and design perception by different types of thinking, architectural, sound design, and many other fields.

SberDesign Conf will be of interest to the widest audience: both design professionals and everyone who loves stylish products and services and wants to know how they are created. You can register for the conference and watch its sessions for free on the SberDesign Conf website.

Speaking at the multidisciplinary SberDesign Conf will be leading Russian and international experts in the creative industries, as well as top managers and professionals from Sber and ecosystem companies. Vladislav Kreynin, senior vice president, director of the Marketing and Communications Department, Sberbank, will share his vision of design during the conference sessions; David Rafalovsky, CTO and Global Head of Operation and Technology of SberBank Group, Executive Vice President at Sberbank; Ross Lovegrove, an internationally renowned artist and industrial designer; Klim Shipenko, director of Serf, a Russian feature film with the biggest box office, Klim has recently returned from space; the Grammy laureate Imanbek; the famous director and producer Timur Bekmambetov; the popular designer Karim Rashid; Jakob Nielsen, the creator of the UX design discipline; and other national and international experts.

Vladislav Kreynin, senior vice president, director of the Marketing and Communications Department, Sberbank:

"We specifically studied why exactly customers value Sber and identified that Sber as a design company is one of the fastest growing criteria for our brand. Customers find it important for the products they use to follow all design trends and be fashionable, while also being organic and convenient. Design is just about that. We strive to form a community of like-minded people who think about where design as an industry will develop together with us, and we try to involve as many interested people as possible in this community. Yet another objective of the conference is to provide access to unique, captivating content that will inspire people to take the next step - go into design and develop in this field."

The conference will have 15 panel sessions:

  1. Design of all (the opening session)
  2. Digital avatar
  3. Product design
  4. CGI (computer-generated imagery)
  5. CX/UX research
  6. VR (virtual reality)
  7. Font design
  8. Architecture
  9. Design systems
  10. Design management
  11. Sound design
  12. Design history
  13. Communications design
  14. Fashion
  15. Industrial design.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 08:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
