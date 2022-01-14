Log in
Tumbling Sberbank shares lead sharp Russian stock market sell-off

01/14/2022
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Shares in Russia's largest lender Sberbank fell more than 8% at one point on Friday, leading a massive sell-off on the country's stock market which hit several blue chip companies and also buffeted bonds and the rouble.

The rouble was volatile after posting its biggest one-day drop in 15 months on Thursday on fears that geopolitical tensions may escalate after talks wrapped up with no breakthrough between Russia and Western allies.

Ukraine was hit by a cyberattack splashing a warning across government websites to "be afraid and expect the worst", while Russia, which has massed 100,000 troops on its neighbour's frontier, released pictures of more of its forces on the move.

Shares in state-owned Sberbank, one of the most liquid assets on the Russian market, fell to 249.20 roubles, their lowest since late November 2020, and were down 5.6% by 1444 GMT.

Shares in Sberbank's closest rival VTB dropped 3.2%, also underperforming the wider MOEX index, which was down 2% at 3,602.6 points after earlier hitting its weakest point since April 2021.

Russia's leading technology companies were hit hard too, with Nasdaq-listed internet giant Yandex down 2.7% in Moscow and rival VK's London-listed shares shedding 10.4%.

($1 = 76.6650 roubles)

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. -0.59% 14.275 Delayed Quote.5.82%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.23% 14770.78529 Real-time Quote.-5.36%
PJSC SBERBANK -6.63% 270.5 End-of-day quote.-7.87%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.01% 76.2125 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
VTB BANK (PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY) -7.30% 0.0466 End-of-day quote.-3.52%
YANDEX N.V. -3.24% 52.7 Delayed Quote.-9.90%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 522 B 32 818 M 32 818 M
Net income 2021 1 259 B 16 385 M 16 385 M
Net cash 2021 2 067 B 26 895 M 26 895 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,70x
Yield 2021 10,8%
Capitalization 6 091 B 79 739 M 79 268 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float -
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 270,50 RUB
Average target price 440,93 RUB
Spread / Average Target 63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-7.87%79 739
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.24%497 164
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.60%399 056
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%252 891
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.72%223 285
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.29%197 644