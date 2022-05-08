U.S. sanctions Russia's Gazprombank executives, Biden meets with G7

WILMINGTON, Del., May 8 (Reuters) - The United States on
Sunday unveiled sanctions against three Russian television
stations, banned Americans from providing accounting and
consulting services to Russians, and sanctioned executives from
Gazprombank to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
The new sanctions are the latest effort by the United States
to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin after
his country's assault on Ukraine and came as President Joe Biden
met virtually with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy to discuss the war.
The measures leveled against Gazprombank executives were the
first involving the giant Russian gas exporter as the United
States and its allies have avoided taking steps that might lead
to disruptions of gas to Europe, Russia's main customer.
"This is not a full block. We're not freezing the assets of
Gazprombank or prohibiting any transactions with Gazprombank," a
senior Biden administration official told reporters. "What we're
signaling is that Gazprombank is not a safe haven, and so we're
sanctioning some of their top business executives ... to create
a chilling effect."
Biden, who has lauded unity among the Group of Seven large
economies in standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin,
met by video conference with his fellow leaders from his home in
Delaware, where he is spending the weekend.
The White House said the leaders would discuss the latest
developments in the war, its global impact, and support for
Ukraine and its future.
It said the full G7 had committed to "phasing out or banning
the import of Russian oil" and would work together "to ensure
stable global energy supplies, while accelerating our efforts to
reduce dependence on fossil fuels."
The meeting comes ahead of Russia's Victory Day celebrations
on Monday. Putin calls the invasion a "special military
operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian
nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and its allies say
Russia launched an unprovoked war.
The United States and Europe have imposed crushing sanctions
on Russia since its invasion, targeting banks, businesses and
individuals in an attempt to squeeze the Russian economy and
limit resources being used to advance the war.
Eight executives from Sberbank, which holds
one-third of Russia's banking assets, were added to the latest
U.S. sanctions list. Moscow Industrial Bank and its 10
subsidiaries were also added.
"Taken together, today's actions are a continuation of the
systematic and methodical removal of Russia from the global
financial and economic system. And the message is there will be
no safe haven for the Russian economy if Putin's invasion
continues," the official said.
The new export control restrictions were aimed at directly
degrading Putin's war effort, including controls on industrial
engines, bulldozers, wood products, motors, and fans. The
European Union is moving in tandem with additional controls on
chemicals that feed directly into the Russian military effort,
the official said.
Limited Liability Company Promtekhnologiya, a weapons maker,
was sanctioned, along with seven shipping companies and a marine
towing company. The White House also said the Nuclear Regulatory
Commission would suspend licenses for exports of special nuclear
material to Russia.
The sanctioned television stations are directly or
indirectly state-controlled, the White House said, and included
Joint Stock Company Channel One Russia, Television Station
Russia-1, and Joint Stock Company NTV Broadcasting Company.
Americans will be prohibited from providing accounting,
trust and corporate formation, and management consulting
services to Russians, though providing legal services is still
permissible.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Daniel
Wallis and Lisa Shumaker)