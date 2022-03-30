Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Ukraine war's impact on EU banks 'manageable', says watchdog

03/30/2022 | 10:36am BST
LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - The impact of the Ukraine war on banks in the European Union is 'manageable' but the effects of commodity markets on lenders needs to be watched, the bloc's body for winding down failing banks said on Wednesday.

The war has created volatility in markets like commodities and raised the spectre of a slowdown in the economy.

"We are monitoring the entire banking space, looking at first round impact, which seems from all we are seeing manageable," Elke Koenig, chair of the Single Resolution Board, told a media conference.

The impact of commodity markets on banks is an area to be watched, however, Koenig said.

"I would not see anything currently that I find deeply troubling for the moment."

However, Koenig said she does expect the level of souring loans to pick up due to economic slowdown.

The SRB intervened in the European operations of Sberbank , Russia's biggest lender, which looked set to fail as due to a run on deposits after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A second Russian bank, VTB, continues to operate in Europe because, unlike with Sberbank, its largely Germany based depositors had not fled, Koenig said.

The SRB requires banks in the EU to issue a set amount of special debt that can be written down in a crisis to replenish depleted capital without the need for taxpayer bailouts.

There were no worries that banks won't meet a 2023 deadline for special debt issuance, SRB officials said, but banks need to continually be on guard as existing debt expires over time.

"You need to issue this on a constant basis," Koenig said.

In case of a special debt shortfall in a crisis, a backstop single resolution fund is being created with contributions from banks and will be in place soon, Koenig said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 783 B 31 713 M 24 135 M
Net income 2022 153 B 1 747 M 1 330 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 23,0%
Capitalization 2 892 B 32 954 M 25 080 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 287 866
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 128,77 RUB
Average target price 388,40 RUB
Spread / Average Target 202%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Gennady Georgiyevich Melikian Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-56.12%32 954
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.04%416 878
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.36%350 337
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.54%196 162
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.48%186 007