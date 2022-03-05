Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion

March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. payments firms Visa Inc and
Mastercard Inc on Saturday said they were suspending
operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, and that they
would work with clients and partners to cease all transactions
there.
Within days, all transactions initiated with Visa cards
issued in Russia will no longer work outside of the country and
any Visa cards issued outside of Russia will no longer work
within the country, the company said.
"We are compelled to act following Russia's unprovoked
invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have
witnessed," Al Kelly, chief executive officer of Visa, said in a
statement.
U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Ukraine's President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, welcomed Visa's and Mastercard's decisions
to suspend their operations in Russia, the White House said.
"President Biden noted his administration is surging
security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and
is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding,"
a White House readout of the call added.
The move by the payments firms could mean more disruption
for Russians who are bracing for an uncertain future of
spiraling inflation, economic hardship and an even sharper
squeeze on imported goods.
Unprecedented Western sanctions imposed on Russia have
frozen much of the country's central bank's $640 billion in
assets; barred several banks from global payments system SWIFT;
and sent the rouble into free-fall, erasing a third of its value
this week.
On Monday, Ukraine's central bank chief Kyrylo Shevchenko
told Nikkei Asia https://asia.nikkei.com/Editor-s-Picks/Interview/Ukraine-urges-Visa-and-MasterCard-to-halt-Russian-cards2
the central bank and Zelenskiy urged Visa and MasterCard to
halt transactions of their credit and debit cards issued by
Russian banks to increase pressure on the Russian regime, the
paper.
A growing number of financial and technology companies have
suspended Russian operations. PayPal Holdings Inc,
announced its decision earlier on Saturday.
ALTERNATIVE SYSTEM
Sberbank Rossii PAO, Russia's largest lender, said
the moves by Visa and Mastercard would not affect users of the
cards it issues in Russia, Tass news reported.
Sberbank said its customers would be able to withdraw cash,
make transfers, pay both in offline stores and Russian internet
stores because transactions in Russia pass through the domestic
National Payment Card System which does not depend on foreign
payment systems, according to Tass.
Russia has been taking steps to increase the independence of
its financial system for years, particularly after ties with the
West deteriorated over the country's annexation of Crimea in
2014.
The country set up its own banking messaging system, known
as SPFS, as an alternative to SWIFT and its own card payment
system MIR began operating in 2015. They were part of Moscow's
efforts to develop homegrown financial tools to mirror Western
ones, to protect the country in case sanctions are broadened.
Mastercard and Visa had significant business in Russia. In
2021, about 4% of Mastercard's net revenues were derived from
business conducted within, into and out of Russia. Meanwhile,
business conducted within, into and out of Ukraine accounted for
2% of its net revenues, according to a filing on Tuesday.
Visa also reported that total net revenue from Russia in
2021 was about 4% of its total.
Mastercard, which has operated in Russia for 25 years, said
its cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by
Mastercard networks, and that any the company's card issued
outside of the Russia will not work at Russian merchants or
ATMs.
Mastercard said it decided to suspend its network services
in Russia following its recent action to block multiple Russian
financial institutions from the company's payment network, as
required by regulators globally.
Visa also said this week it blocked multiple Russian
financial institutions from its network in compliance with
government sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; additional reporting by
Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru
Editing by Megan Davies, Paul Simao and David Gregorio)