Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Sberbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion

03/05/2022 | 08:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Credit card is seen in front of displayed Visa logo in this illustration

March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. payments firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc on Saturday said they were suspending operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, and that they would work with clients and partners to cease all transactions there.

Within days, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside of the country and any Visa cards issued outside of Russia will no longer work within the country, the company said.

"We are compelled to act following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed," Al Kelly, chief executive officer of Visa, said in a statement.

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, welcomed Visa's and Mastercard's decisions to suspend their operations in Russia, the White House said.

"President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding," a White House readout of the call added.

The move by the payments firms could mean more disruption for Russians who are bracing for an uncertain future of spiraling inflation, economic hardship and an even sharper squeeze on imported goods.

Unprecedented Western sanctions imposed on Russia have frozen much of the country's central bank's $640 billion in assets; barred several banks from global payments system SWIFT; and sent the rouble into free-fall, erasing a third of its value this week.

On Monday, Ukraine's central bank chief Kyrylo Shevchenko told Nikkei Asia https://asia.nikkei.com/Editor-s-Picks/Interview/Ukraine-urges-Visa-and-MasterCard-to-halt-Russian-cards2 the central bank and Zelenskiy urged Visa and MasterCard to halt transactions of their credit and debit cards issued by Russian banks to increase pressure on the Russian regime, the paper.

A growing number of financial and technology companies have suspended Russian operations. PayPal Holdings Inc, announced its decision earlier on Saturday.

ALTERNATIVE SYSTEM

Sberbank Rossii PAO, Russia's largest lender, said the moves by Visa and Mastercard would not affect users of the cards it issues in Russia, Tass news reported.

Sberbank said its customers would be able to withdraw cash, make transfers, pay both in offline stores and Russian internet stores because transactions in Russia pass through the domestic National Payment Card System which does not depend on foreign payment systems, according to Tass.

Russia has been taking steps to increase the independence of its financial system for years, particularly after ties with the West deteriorated over the country's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The country set up its own banking messaging system, known as SPFS, as an alternative to SWIFT and its own card payment system MIR began operating in 2015. They were part of Moscow's efforts to develop homegrown financial tools to mirror Western ones, to protect the country in case sanctions are broadened.

Mastercard and Visa had significant business in Russia. In 2021, about 4% of Mastercard's net revenues were derived from business conducted within, into and out of Russia. Meanwhile, business conducted within, into and out of Ukraine accounted for 2% of its net revenues, according to a filing on Tuesday.

Visa also reported that total net revenue from Russia in 2021 was about 4% of its total.

Mastercard, which has operated in Russia for 25 years, said its cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by Mastercard networks, and that any the company's card issued outside of the Russia will not work at Russian merchants or ATMs.

Mastercard said it decided to suspend its network services in Russia following its recent action to block multiple Russian financial institutions from the company's payment network, as required by regulators globally.

Visa also said this week it blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from its network in compliance with government sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York; additional reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru Editing by Megan Davies, Paul Simao and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. -1.88% 128.03 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
MASTERCARD, INC. -3.00% 330.76 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
NIKKEI 225 -2.23% 25985.47 Real-time Quote.-9.75%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -1.41% 99.91 Delayed Quote.-47.02%
PJSC SBERBANK -0.80% 131.12 Delayed Quote.-55.32%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 122 Delayed Quote.45.12%
VISA, INC. -3.35% 200.29 Delayed Quote.-7.58%
All news about PJSC SBERBANK
03/05Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion
RE
03/05Sberbank says its Visa cards, Mastercards will work in Russia, Tass reports
RE
03/05Sberbank, russia's largest lender, says the visa and mastercards…
RE
03/04Swiss regulator imposes transaction ban at Sberbank arm
RE
03/04US Stocks Retreat Friday as War in Ukraine Overshadows Strong Jobs Data
MT
03/04Swiss regulator imposes transaction ban at Sberbank arm
RE
03/04Law firm Linklaters to wind down Russia operations
RE
03/04Franklin FTSE Russia Joins iShares MSCI Russia in Trading Halt Without Resumption on Ne..
MT
03/04STUCK BUT NOT SWEATING IT : some U.S. investors in Russia not kneejerk-selling
RE
03/03FACTBOX-STRANDED ASSETS : How many billions are stuck in Russia?
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJSC SBERBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 525 B 20 651 M 20 651 M
Net income 2021 1 252 B 10 239 M 10 239 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,30x
Yield 2021 22,1%
Capitalization 2 939 B 24 037 M 24 037 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 281 690
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 130,50 RUB
Average target price 418,25 RUB
Spread / Average Target 220%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK-55.32%24 037
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.67%396 858
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.96%330 458
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.00%252 705
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-0.02%196 441
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%188 083