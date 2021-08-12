Log in
    SBER   RU0009029540

PJSC SBERBANK

(SBER)
  Report
Women have bigger portfolios: how young Russians are investing

08/12/2021 | 06:42am EDT
August 12 is International Youth Day, a date designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 1999 to recall the role played by young people in development and peacebuilding. Sber timed its research on the investment habits of young people to coincide with the holiday.

Understanding the stock market is a fundamental aspect of financial literacy. In fact, a great many young people aged 18-35 would like to learn the basics of investing: 50% of all brokerage accounts opened with Sber over the past year (between June 30, 2020, and June 30, 2021) belong to people in this age group. In absolute numbers, that is 1.5 million people. Residents of Moscow opened 34% of those accounts, with St. Petersburg (3% of accounts) following well behind the capital. Heightened interest in the stock market on the part of young people was also recorded in Samara, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Perm, Voronezh, Ufa, Chelyabinsk, and Volgograd. Forty-eight percent of accounts were opened by women and 52% were opened by men.

In terms of general trends, 32% of brokerage accounts with Sber were opened by people aged 30-35, 29% by people aged 21-24, 21% by people aged 25-29, and 18% by people aged 18-20. Young women have a higher average portfolio size than young men: RUB 150,000 compared to RUB 130,000.

Young investors tend to invest in shares and bonds. Gazprom, Sberbank, and Nornickel securities are the most popular Russian-issued shares among men, with Tesla, Apple, and Alibaba being the most popular foreign-issued shares. Women prefer to invest in Sberbank, Gazprom, Nornickel, Tesla, Alibaba, and Boeing.

Transactions usually take place several times a year (50% of men and 53% of women). Twenty-six percent of young men and 27% of young women trade several times per quarter, 15% and 14% trade several times in six months, and 9% and 6% trade several times per month, respectively. Both young men and women prefer to trade based on investment analytics, which is why 83% selected the Investment plan, which provides them with access to exclusive analytical reviews.

There are a lot of young people in the stock market now: 47% of all active brokerage accounts with Sber were opened by clients aged 18-35. That means that 2.3 million accounts belong to young investors. Forty-two percent of them have both a brokerage account and a personal investment account. Although so far Sber counts more men in this age group among its clients (59% of accounts opened), young women are quickly catching up. We strive to make our investment products as convenient as possible for young people and to help them achieve the financial results they desire.

Vladimir Yarovoy

Acting Director, Global Markets, Sberbank

Data as of June 30, 2021.

Disclaimer

Sberbank of Russia published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 10:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 500 B 34 072 M 34 072 M
Net income 2021 1 128 B 15 377 M 15 377 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,34x
Yield 2021 8,25%
Capitalization 7 440 B 101 B 101 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 276 068
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart PJSC SBERBANK
Duration : Period :
PJSC Sberbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC SBERBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 330,40 RUB
Average target price 398,31 RUB
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer & Member-Supervisory Board
Alexandra Buriko Chief Financial Officer & Head-Finance
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Rafalovsky Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Larisa A. Zalomikhina Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC SBERBANK21.87%100 857
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.83%481 571
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.40%353 005
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.13%242 804
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.86%208 031
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.81%200 649