    TATN   RU0009033591

PJSC TATNEFT

(TATN)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PJSC Tatneft : Extraordinary General Meeting of TATNEFT's Shareholders Approved Dividends for 6 Months of 2020

09/30/2021 | 09:12am EDT
The Extraordinary General Meeting of PJSC TATNEFT's Shareholders of was held, which made a decision in the form of absentee voting to approve the dividends for 6 months of 2021 in the amount of 16 rubles 52 kopecks (1652% of the par value) per share (for ordinary and preferred shares).

October 12, 2020 shall be the date for determining the persons entitled to receive the dividends.

Dividends will be paid in cash within the terms established by law.

Forward-looking Statements and Disclaimers: This press release contains certain statements regarding future events and expectations, which are forward-looking statements in nature. Any statement in this press release that is not a historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially. PJSC TATNEFT shall assume no obligation to update such forecasts to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. еhe amounts and the interest money indicated or referenced in this press release may be given taking into account the rounding and, accordingly, they may differ from the actual figures and results contained in the company's reporting documents. PJSC TATNEFT shall assume no obligation to adjust or reimburse any amounts that may make the difference between those specified in this press release and the relevant reporting documents, and all payments shall made by PJSC TATNEFT exclusively in accordance with the decisions of the competent Company's management bodies in the amount and manner specified in such decisions

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 13:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 126 M - -
Net income 2021 2 706 M - -
Net cash 2021 480 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,98x
Yield 2021 9,26%
Capitalization 16 218 M 16 211 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,2%
Technical analysis trends PJSC TATNEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,25 $
Average target price 9,07 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nail Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman-Management Board & Director
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Tikhturov Head-Finance Department
Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov Chairman
Rene Frederic Steiner Independent Director
Gerech Laszlo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC TATNEFT2.95%16 211
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.86%1 918 466
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC31.78%172 011
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED52.92%161 115
TOTALENERGIES SE16.25%125 863
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM68.56%116 454