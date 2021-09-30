PJSC Tatneft : Extraordinary General Meeting of TATNEFT's Shareholders Approved Dividends for 6 Months of 2020

The Extraordinary General Meeting of PJSC TATNEFT's Shareholders of was held, which made a decision in the form of absentee voting to approve the dividends for 6 months of 2021 in the amount of 16 rubles 52 kopecks (1652% of the par value) per share (for ordinary and preferred shares).

October 12, 2020 shall be the date for determining the persons entitled to receive the dividends.

Dividends will be paid in cash within the terms established by law.

Forward-looking Statements and Disclaimers: This press release contains certain statements regarding future events and expectations, which are forward-looking statements in nature. Any statement in this press release that is not a historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially. PJSC TATNEFT shall assume no obligation to update such forecasts to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. еhe amounts and the interest money indicated or referenced in this press release may be given taking into account the rounding and, accordingly, they may differ from the actual figures and results contained in the company's reporting documents. PJSC TATNEFT shall assume no obligation to adjust or reimburse any amounts that may make the difference between those specified in this press release and the relevant reporting documents, and all payments shall made by PJSC TATNEFT exclusively in accordance with the decisions of the competent Company's management bodies in the amount and manner specified in such decisions