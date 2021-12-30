PJSC Tatneft : Extraordinary General Meeting of the TATNEFT's Shareholders Approved Dividends for 9 Months of 2021

The extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of PJSC TATNEFT was held in the form of absentee voting, which made a decision to approve the dividends amount for the 9 months operation in 2021 in the amount of RUB 26 and 50 kopecks for each ordinary and preference share (2,650% of the share par value).

Taking into account the dividends that were paid for 6 months of 2021 in the amount of RUB 16 and 52 kopecks per share, the additional payment for 9 months of 2021 will amount to RUB 9 and 98 kopecks per share.

The date for determining the persons entitled to receive the dividends shall be January 10, 2022.

The dividends shall be paid in cash within the terms established by law.

Forward-looking Statements and Disclaimers: This press release contains certain statements regarding future events and expectations, which are forward-looking statements in nature. Any statement in this press release that is not a historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ materially. PJSC TATNEFT shall assume no obligation to update such forecasts to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. The amounts and the interest money indicated or referenced in this press release may be given taking into account the rounding and, accordingly, they may differ from the actual figures and results contained in the company's reporting documents. PJSC TATNEFT shall assume no obligation to adjust or reimburse any amounts that may make the difference between those specified in this press release and the relevant reporting documents, and all payments shall made by PJSC TATNEFT exclusively in accordance with the decisions of the competent Company's management bodies in the amount and manner specified in such decisions.