PJSC Tatneft : Figures Demonstrating Operation Results in December and for Twelve Months of 2021

01/10/2022 | 11:58pm EST
Crude Oil Production

Enterprises of the TATNEFT Group of Companies produced 2,439.6 thousand tonnes of crude oil in December with the production volume from the beginning of the year amounting to 27,830.2 thousand tonnes, which was 1,816.7 thousand tonnes more than during the same period in 2020.

PJSC TATNEFT's production volume amounted to 2,413.8 thousand tonnes of crude oil in December with the Company's production from the beginning of the year amounting 27,529.9 thousand tonnes (+1,834.4 thousand tonnes versus the relevant period in 2020).

The Company's production from the licensed areas outside the Republic of Tatarstan amounted to 25.8 thousand tonnes in December, while the production volume from the beginning of the year amounted to 301.07 thousand tonnes (-17.7 thousand tonnes versus the relevant period in 2020).

The production volume of the high-viscosity oil amounted to 313.4 thousand tonnes in December and 3,666.2 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year, which was 291.2 thousand tonnes more, than the production volume for the relevant period in 2020.

Repair of Wells

The remedial well servicing and workover crews performed basic well servicing in 9,582 wells at the sites of PJSC TATNEFT in ten months of 2021 (1,131 wells in December), while the workover operations were performed at 1,459 wells (165 wells in December).

Formation hydrocracking operations were performed 460 wells (78 wells in December).

Crude oil recovery enhancement operations were performed in 1,520 wells (304 wells in December).

Production Performance of JSC TANECO

The TANECO Complex of Refining and Petrochemical Plants processed 1,390.9 thousand tonnes of raw stock in December and the volume processed from the beginning of the year amounted to 13,206.1 thousand tonnes; the volume of petroleum feedstock processed in December amounted to 1,276.7 thousand tonnes and 12,457.1 thousand tonnes were processed since the beginning of the year.

The TANECO Oil Refining and Petrochemical Plants Complex yielded 1,206.6 thousand tonnes of petroleum products in December outputting 12,946.7 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year with the yield of the motor gasoline brands amounting to 168.4 thousand tonnes in December (1,452 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year), and diesel fuel production in the amount of 626.4 thousand tonnes (5,847.1 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year).

Forward-looking statements: This press release and materials thereby referred to contain certain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in this press release or these materials that is not a statement of a historical fact shall be a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. PJSC TATNEFT shall assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements herein contained to reflect the actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in the factors affecting these statements.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 04:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
