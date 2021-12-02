PJSC Tatneft : TATNEFT Was Recognized As the Best in the Rating of Environmental Transparency

The companies TATNEFT and Zarubezhneft topped the rating of environmental transparency of the oil and gas industry of the Russian Federation after gaining the same number of points.

The study involved 22 Russian oil and gas companies, 14 enterprises from Kazakhstan and 2 companies from Azerbaijan.

An independent rating of environmental transparency of the oil and gas companies was initiated by Creon Group and WWF Russia in 2014. The rating partner is the ACRA RM rating agency. The long-term objectives of the project are to develop environmental transparency in the oil and gas industry in the Eurasian space and assist it in the transition to a sustainable development model taking into account ESG (Environment Social Governance) factors.

The rating examines the environmental transparency of the oil and gas companies with the oil and gas condensate production volume over 2 million tonnes per year and the transportation thereof in the amount over 30 million tonnes. The geography of the rating was expanded through the inclusion of the oil and gas companies from Kazakhstan in 2017, and the companies from Azerbaijan in 2019. The project is supported by the European Union.

TATNEFT adheres to an open environmental policy. The high indicators of the environmental rating confirm the purposeful activities of the Company aimed at reducing the negative impact of the industry on the environment and minimizing environmental and social risks.

The environmental projects implemented by the Company contribute to the preservation of the region's environment. TATNEFT keeps track of greenhouse gas emissions, implements measures to reduce them, and develops the Company's own programs for the development of renewable energy sources.