Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Tatneft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TATN   RU0009033591

PJSC TATNEFT

(TATN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC Tatneft : TATNEFT Was Recognized As the Best in the Rating of Environmental Transparency

12/02/2021 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The companies TATNEFT and Zarubezhneft topped the rating of environmental transparency of the oil and gas industry of the Russian Federation after gaining the same number of points.

The study involved 22 Russian oil and gas companies, 14 enterprises from Kazakhstan and 2 companies from Azerbaijan.

An independent rating of environmental transparency of the oil and gas companies was initiated by Creon Group and WWF Russia in 2014. The rating partner is the ACRA RM rating agency. The long-term objectives of the project are to develop environmental transparency in the oil and gas industry in the Eurasian space and assist it in the transition to a sustainable development model taking into account ESG (Environment Social Governance) factors.

The rating examines the environmental transparency of the oil and gas companies with the oil and gas condensate production volume over 2 million tonnes per year and the transportation thereof in the amount over 30 million tonnes. The geography of the rating was expanded through the inclusion of the oil and gas companies from Kazakhstan in 2017, and the companies from Azerbaijan in 2019. The project is supported by the European Union.

TATNEFT adheres to an open environmental policy. The high indicators of the environmental rating confirm the purposeful activities of the Company aimed at reducing the negative impact of the industry on the environment and minimizing environmental and social risks.

The environmental projects implemented by the Company contribute to the preservation of the region's environment. TATNEFT keeps track of greenhouse gas emissions, implements measures to reduce them, and develops the Company's own programs for the development of renewable energy sources.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 12:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC TATNEFT
07:31aPJSC TATNEFT : TATNEFT Was Recognized As the Best in the Rating of Environmental Transpare..
PU
06:11aPJSC TATNEFT : Figures Demonstrating Operation Results in November and for Eleven Months o..
PU
11/30PJSC TATNEFT : TATNEFT and KazMunayGas Have Set Up a Joint Venture
PU
11/29FTSE Closes Higher as It Recovers Some Losses From Black Friday
DJ
11/29FTSE Rises, BT's Bonds Fall on Takeover Bid Speculation
DJ
11/29FTSE Rebounds, Pound Seen as Vulnerable to Omicron Variant
DJ
11/29PJSC Tatneft Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
11/29PJSC TATNEFT : Tatneft published its IFRS consolidated interim condensed financial stateme..
PU
11/24PJSC TATNEFT : TATNEFT's Board of Directors Has Recommended Dividends Amount for 9 Months ..
PU
11/23PJSC TATNEFT : The Tyres of KAMA TYRES Have Been Successfully Tested by GAZ Group
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 583 M - -
Net income 2021 2 585 M - -
Net cash 2021 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,75x
Yield 2021 9,61%
Capitalization 14 780 M 14 846 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart PJSC TATNEFT
Duration : Period :
PJSC Tatneft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC TATNEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,60 $
Average target price 9,27 $
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nail Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman-Management Board & Director
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Tikhturov Head-Finance Department
Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov Chairman
Rene Frederic Steiner Independent Director
Gerech Laszlo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC TATNEFT-4.51%14 846
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 864 728
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC29.62%164 473
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED42.92%132 870
TOTALENERGIES SE18.80%124 702
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM64.22%111 941