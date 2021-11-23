Log in
    TATN   RU0009033591

PJSC TATNEFT

(TATN)
PJSC Tatneft : The Tyres of KAMA TYRES Have Been Successfully Tested by GAZ Group

11/23/2021 | 03:49am EST
KAMA TYRES, the tyre manufacturing business of TATNEFT Group, has become the tender winner for the supply of tyres for the new PAZ buses of the GAZ Group.

Solid steel tyres KAMA NF 202 and NR 201 of standard size 285 / 70R19.5 have been chosen for the equipment. The tyres have been successfully tested during road tests of the new bus vehicle.

KAMA TYRES and GAZ Group have been cooperating for over 20 years. The tyres of the KAMA brand are used in equipping the bus vehicles, as well as light trucks and commercial motor vehicles.

KAMA NF 202 solid steel tyres are specially designed for installation on the front (steering) axle of the various carrying capacity trucks, which used to carry out the intercity and regional transportation. Good grip and traction in both dry and wet conditions are achieved through the presence of four longitudinal serrated grooves and wave-like sipe sections on the tread surface. The even distribution of the load and the increase in the carrying capacity is due to the sipe sections in the shoulder areas of the tread, which divide the zones into separate blocks. The good grip factor as well as reduced rolling resistance are ensured by the clever tread design with five wide tread bars.

KAMA NR 201 solid steel tyres are used on the driving (rear) axles of the various carrying capacities trucks and commercial vehicles, which basically have to move mainly on the local and regional roads. The excellent grip characteristic on both dry and wet roads is ensured by the original tread design, consisting of small blocks, with a massive middle section and two shoulder zones. The high strength of the tyre is guaranteed by the presence of an all-metal cord in the carcass and belt structure. The fuel saving capability is ensured by the tyre's low rolling resistance.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
