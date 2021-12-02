PJSC Tatneft : Young Employees of TATNEFT Were Named the Winners of the Republican Contest

The Company's fessionalssionals won the IInd Republican contest "Engineer of the Year" in the category "Youth, Success, Perspective".

The Republican contest is held in in two stages for three categories and twelve nominations with the defense of competitive entries. Marat Garifullin, the leading professional of the high viscosity oil field development department at JV Tatneft-Dobycha, won the "Oil Industry" nomination. Renat Badertdinov, designing engineer of the tyre design department of the "Kama" Scientific and Technical Center, was recognized as the best in the nomination "Chemistry, Petrochemistry, Biotechnology".

In 2020, Marat Garifullin published 4 research articles, received three inventions with a significant economic effect and introduced the engineering developments into production. The technology of infill drilling of wells for cyclic steam injection into the high-viscosity oil deposits, as well as the paired wells application technology for the development of super-viscous oil deposits had been developed with his direct involvement. Garifullin is also the author of the rationalization proposal to optimize the number of production and control wells studies at in HVO deposits/

Designing engineer Renat Badertdinov submitted for the contest about 20 works in the field of development of new structural materials, design and production of tires. He is the author of 8 useful inventions, the total economic effect of which amounted to about 60 million rubles, and 15 industrial designs with a potential economic effect of more than 300 million rubles. Also, the young professional has developed 10 prototypes for passenger car, light truck, truck tires, including models with summer, winter, all-season and off-road tread patterns. In general, Renat Badertdinov has a successful experience in designing and mastering more than 40 models of passenger and light truck tires.

Congratulations to the winners and wish you continued success!