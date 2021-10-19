PJSC Tatneft : Youth Teams of TATNEFT Have Been Named Prize-Winners of the Contests Held on October 15, 2021 Within the Framework of the Russian Energy Week

The team of the Company's environmentalists participated in interactive sessions aimed at the creation of youth projects for the development of the fuel and energy complex: #ENERGYLAB took second place, while the young technical specialization professionals ranked third.

The teams of the TATNEFT's young professionals took part in the nominations "Social and Economic Projects" and "Technological Projects" with the projects "Course for Greening the Region" and "Artificial Muscles".

Anastasia Bondarenko, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, presented awards to the winners of the contest on the Youth Day of the Russian Energy Week.

TATNEFT implements the project "Course towards greening the region" with the involvement of the younger generation. 8 biological classes have been opened in the oil region, where children, engaged in plants' microcloning, receive knowledge in a new format and together with the Company Contribute to the restoration of natural diversity.

Planting new forests is part of the Company's large and systematic work at improving the quality of atmospheric air and it is an important component of the decarbonization project under the UN Global Compact.

The "Artificial Muscles" project increases the reliability of oil equipment, reduces energy consumption, and the cost of the wells' working over and the construction thereof. The effect is obtained through abandoning the ground drive and replacing the existing sucker rods with an UHMWPE (artificial muscle) string.

The Russian Energy Week youth contest is designed to promote the development of the energy industry both through introduction of innovative technological solutions and implementation of priority social projects.