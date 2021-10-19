Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. PJSC Tatneft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TATN   RU0009033591

PJSC TATNEFT

(TATN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC Tatneft : Youth Teams of TATNEFT Have Been Named Prize-Winners of the Contests Held on October 15, 2021 Within the Framework of the Russian Energy Week

10/19/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The team of the Company's environmentalists participated in interactive sessions aimed at the creation of youth projects for the development of the fuel and energy complex: #ENERGYLAB took second place, while the young technical specialization professionals ranked third.

The teams of the TATNEFT's young professionals took part in the nominations "Social and Economic Projects" and "Technological Projects" with the projects "Course for Greening the Region" and "Artificial Muscles".

Anastasia Bondarenko, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, presented awards to the winners of the contest on the Youth Day of the Russian Energy Week.

TATNEFT implements the project "Course towards greening the region" with the involvement of the younger generation. 8 biological classes have been opened in the oil region, where children, engaged in plants' microcloning, receive knowledge in a new format and together with the Company Contribute to the restoration of natural diversity.

Planting new forests is part of the Company's large and systematic work at improving the quality of atmospheric air and it is an important component of the decarbonization project under the UN Global Compact.

The "Artificial Muscles" project increases the reliability of oil equipment, reduces energy consumption, and the cost of the wells' working over and the construction thereof. The effect is obtained through abandoning the ground drive and replacing the existing sucker rods with an UHMWPE (artificial muscle) string.

The Russian Energy Week youth contest is designed to promote the development of the energy industry both through introduction of innovative technological solutions and implementation of priority social projects.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 09:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PJSC TATNEFT
10/15PJSC TATNEFT : TATNEFT Is Resuming Geological Exploration in Libya
PU
10/11PJSC TATNEFT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/08PJSC TATNEFT : TATNEFT Joined the TOP-10 of Environmental Efficiency Rating
PU
10/07PJSC TATNEFT : TATNEFT is Among the Leaders of the Social Responsibility Rating
PU
10/06PJSC TATNEFT : TATNEFT's Team is the Winner of the PetroCup Championship!
PU
10/05PJSC TATNEFT : TATNEFT - Figures Demonstrating Operation Results in September and for Nine..
AQ
10/05PJSC TATNEFT : TATNEFT Participates in “Oil and Gas KIOGE 2021”
PU
10/04PJSC TATNEFT : Figures Demonstrating Operation Results in September and for Nine months of..
PU
10/01PJSC Tatneft Approves Dividend for the Six Months of 2021
CI
10/01PJSC TATNEFT : 30.09.2021 Essential Fact Message “About the Income Accrued on the Is..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 417 M - -
Net income 2021 2 698 M - -
Net cash 2021 483 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,61x
Yield 2021 7,78%
Capitalization 17 931 M 17 917 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart PJSC TATNEFT
Duration : Period :
PJSC Tatneft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJSC TATNEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,01 $
Average target price 9,23 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nail Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman-Management Board & Director
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Tikhturov Head-Finance Department
Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov Chairman
Rene Frederic Steiner Independent Director
Gerech Laszlo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC TATNEFT11.44%17 917
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY6.86%1 993 020
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC43.70%188 550
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED70.42%162 448
TOTALENERGIES SE26.49%136 792
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM71.61%121 016