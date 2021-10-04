PJSC Ukrnafta : Drilling of a new well at the Verkhneomaslivetske field

Drilling of a new well at the Verkhneomaslivetske field

Ukrnafta has started drilling an oil well at the Verkhneomaslivetske field in Skole district of Lviv region.

The design depth of directional well No. 103 is 1,630 m with a deviation of 664 m from the vertical. The maximum zenith angle is 37.11°. The purpose of drilling well #103 at Verkhneomaslivetske is to uncover Bystritsa and Lower Menilite deposits, take core samples, obtain geophysical data and conduct wireline testing of formations. Experts estimate the initial daily production rate of the well to be 28.2 tonnes of oil.

The well will be drilled by Ukrnafta's Drilling Division using Ukrnafta's own Uralmash 3D-76 drilling rig, with the involvement of contractor companies. The projected drilling time is 54 days.