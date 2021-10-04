Log in
    UNAF   UA4000117501

PJSC UKRNAFTA

(UNAF)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PJSC Ukrnafta : Drilling of a new well at the Verkhneomaslivetske field

10/04/2021 | 05:02am EDT
Drilling of a new well at the Verkhneomaslivetske field

Ukrnafta has started drilling an oil well at the Verkhneomaslivetske field in Skole district of Lviv region.

The design depth of directional well No. 103 is 1,630 m with a deviation of 664 m from the vertical. The maximum zenith angle is 37.11°. The purpose of drilling well #103 at Verkhneomaslivetske is to uncover Bystritsa and Lower Menilite deposits, take core samples, obtain geophysical data and conduct wireline testing of formations. Experts estimate the initial daily production rate of the well to be 28.2 tonnes of oil.

The well will be drilled by Ukrnafta's Drilling Division using Ukrnafta's own Uralmash 3D-76 drilling rig, with the involvement of contractor companies. The projected drilling time is 54 days.

Disclaimer

Ukrnafta PAT published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 08:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 018 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 333 M 335 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart PJSC UKRNAFTA
Duration : Period :
PJSC Ukrnafta Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,14 $
Average target price 12,99 $
Spread / Average Target 112%
Managers and Directors
Oleg Gez Chairman-Executive Board
Iryna Yevets Chief Financial Officer
Oleg Geza Chairman
Mykola Havrylenko Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andriy Boytsun Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJSC UKRNAFTA13.79%335
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.00%1 921 028
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC32.93%173 053
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED53.75%160 963
TOTALENERGIES SE16.93%126 335
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM69.46%117 167