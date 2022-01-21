Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  PJT Partners Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PJT   US69343T1079

PJT PARTNERS INC.

(PJT)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

PJT Partners Inc. to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on February 1, 2022

01/21/2022 | 05:09pm EST
PJT Partners Inc. (“PJT Partners”) (NYSE:PJT) announced that it expects to release its full year and fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday morning, February 1, 2022. The earnings release will be available through the Investor Relations section of the PJT Partners website at www.pjtpartners.com.

PJT Partners will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET with access available via webcast and telephone. Paul J. Taubman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Helen T. Meates, Chief Financial Officer, will review the results and be available for questions.

Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by dialing +1 (800) 458-4121 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (720) 543‑0206 (international), passcode 8376363. Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference call begins. The conference call will also be accessible as a listen-only audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the PJT Partners website.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available for three months beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on February 1, 2022 through the Investor Relations section of the PJT Partners website or by dialing +1 (888) 203-1112 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (719) 457-0820 (international), passcode 8376363.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a premier global advisory-focused investment bank. We offer a unique portfolio of advisory services designed to help our clients achieve their strategic objectives. Our team of senior professionals delivers a range of strategic advisory, capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. We also provide, through PJT Park Hill, private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds. To learn more about PJT Partners, please visit our website at www.pjtpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2022
