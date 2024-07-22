PJT Partners Inc. (“PJT Partners”) (NYSE:PJT) announced that it expects to release its second quarter and first half 2024 financial results on Tuesday morning, July 30, 2024. The earnings release will be available through the Investor Relations section of the PJT Partners website at www.pjtpartners.com.

PJT Partners will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET with access available via webcast and telephone. Paul J. Taubman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Helen T. Meates, Chief Financial Officer, will review the results and be available for questions.

Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by dialing +1 (800) 343-5419 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (203) 518‑9731 (international), passcode PJTP2Q24. Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference call begins. The conference call will also be accessible as a listen-only audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the PJT Partners website.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available for four months beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on July 30, 2024 through the Investor Relations section of the PJT Partners website.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners is a premier, global, advisory-focused investment bank that was built from the ground up to be different. Our highly experienced, collaborative teams provide independent advice coupled with old-world, high-touch client service. This ethos has allowed us to attract some of the very best talent in the markets in which we operate. We deliver leading advice to many of the world's most consequential companies, effect some of the most transformative transactions and restructurings and raise billions of dollars of capital around the globe to support startups and more established companies. To learn more about PJT Partners, please visit our website at www.pjtpartners.com.

