Vice Media explores sale to Antenna Group -source

July 25 (Reuters) - Vice Media Inc, a news and entertainment
company, is in sale talks with one of its longtime partners, the
Antenna Group, according to one person familiar with the
discussions.
The media company, once valued at $5.7 billion, has been
exploring its options since last fall, after abandoning its
plans to go public via a merger with the blank-check company 7GC
& Co Holdings Inc. It has hired advisor PJT Partners and the
investment bank LionTree to evaluate interest.
Group Black, a company that is seeking to invest in
Black-owned media firms, also is in discussions, according to
the person and a second source. The Wall Street Journal
previously reported the discussions.
Vice declined to comment and Greece-based Antenna Group did
not respond to a request for comment. Group Black could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The New York Times reported the Antenna Group interest
earlier on Friday.
(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by
Daniel Wallis)