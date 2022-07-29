Vice Media explores sale to Antenna Group -source

July 25 (Reuters) - Vice Media Inc, a news and entertainment company, is in sale talks with one of its longtime partners, the Antenna Group, according to one person familiar with the discussions.

The media company, once valued at $5.7 billion, has been exploring its options since last fall, after abandoning its plans to go public via a merger with the blank-check company 7GC & Co Holdings Inc. It has hired advisor PJT Partners and the investment bank LionTree to evaluate interest.

Group Black, a company that is seeking to invest in Black-owned media firms, also is in discussions, according to the person and a second source. The Wall Street Journal previously reported the discussions.

Vice declined to comment and Greece-based Antenna Group did not respond to a request for comment. Group Black could not immediately be reached for comment.

The New York Times reported the Antenna Group interest earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Daniel Wallis)