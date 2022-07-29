Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PJT Partners Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PJT   US69343T1079

PJT PARTNERS INC.

(PJT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:57 2022-07-29 pm EDT
71.49 USD   +0.58%
07/26TRANSCRIPT : PJT Partners Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
07/26PJT PARTNERS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26PJT Partners Reports Lower Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vice Media explores sale to Antenna Group -source

07/29/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 25 (Reuters) - Vice Media Inc, a news and entertainment company, is in sale talks with one of its longtime partners, the Antenna Group, according to one person familiar with the discussions.

The media company, once valued at $5.7 billion, has been exploring its options since last fall, after abandoning its plans to go public via a merger with the blank-check company 7GC & Co Holdings Inc. It has hired advisor PJT Partners and the investment bank LionTree to evaluate interest.

Group Black, a company that is seeking to invest in Black-owned media firms, also is in discussions, according to the person and a second source. The Wall Street Journal previously reported the discussions.

Vice declined to comment and Greece-based Antenna Group did not respond to a request for comment. Group Black could not immediately be reached for comment.

The New York Times reported the Antenna Group interest earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PJT PARTNERS INC.
07/26TRANSCRIPT : PJT Partners Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
07/26PJT PARTNERS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26PJT Partners Reports Lower Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
07/26PJT PARTNERS : Second Quarter Overview - Form 8-K
PU
07/263M To Spin Off Health Care Business Into New Public Company
MT
07/26Earnings Flash (PJT) PJT PARTNERS Reports Q2 EPS $0.88
MT
07/26PJT Partners Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2022 Results
BU
07/26Earnings Flash (PJT) PJT PARTNERS Reports Q2 Revenue $233.1M
MT
07/26PJT Partners Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on September 21, 2022
CI
07/26PJT Partners Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PJT PARTNERS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 062 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 1 751 M 1 751 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 833
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart PJT PARTNERS INC.
Duration : Period :
PJT Partners Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PJT PARTNERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 71,08 $
Average target price 85,17 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Jeffrey Taubman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Helen T. Meates Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Paige Costigan Chief Operating Officer & Partner
Emily Kernan Rafferty Independent Director
Thomas M. Ryan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PJT PARTNERS INC.-4.06%1 751
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-5.30%22 990
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-23.82%15 695
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.54%9 204
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-17.67%5 863
LAZARD LTD-16.14%3 582