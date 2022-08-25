PJX Resources : June 30, 2022 Interim Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements of PJX Resources Inc. (the "Company") are the responsibility of the Board of Directors.

These unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the end of the reporting period. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that (i) financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the financial statements and (ii) the financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

(signed) (signed) John Keating Linda Brennan President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Toronto, Canada August 23, 2022

Notice of Disclosure of Non-auditor Review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the interim periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") accounting principles and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, have not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of financial statements by an entity's auditor.

