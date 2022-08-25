Log in
    PJX   CA72585A1093

PJX RESOURCES INC.

(PJX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:31 2022-08-24 pm EDT
0.1500 CAD    0.00%
PJX RESOURCES : June 30, 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
PJX RESOURCES : June 30, 2022 Interim Financial Statements
PU
PJX Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
PJX Resources : June 30, 2022 Interim Financial Statements

08/25/2022 | 12:08pm EDT
PJX RESOURCES INC.

Financial Statements

Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(UNAUDITED)

The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements of PJX Resources Inc. (the "Company") are the responsibility of the Board of Directors.

These unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the end of the reporting period. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that (i) financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the financial statements and (ii) the financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

(signed)

(signed)

John Keating

Linda Brennan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, Canada

August 23, 2022

Notice of Disclosure of Non-auditor Review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the interim periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") accounting principles and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, have not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2

PJX Resources Inc.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

Period ended

Note

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

2,127,100

$

2,637,608

Amounts receivable

6

18,027

9,127

Prepayments

7(a)

37,419

34,368

BC refundable tax credits

12(a)

135,000

135,000

Total current assets

2,317,546

2,816,103

Non-current assets

Deposits

7(b)

163,736

170,677

Property and equipment

8(a)

63,711

74,082

Right-of-use asset

8(a)

8,087

12,497

Total non-current assets

235,534

257,256

Total assets

2,553,080

3,073,359

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

15(c)

122,398

65,829

Flow-through premium liability

10(b)(i)

42,052

77,916

Current lease liabilities

8(b)

9,319

9,075

Total current liabilities

173,769

152,820

Non-current liabilities

Reclamation obligation

7(c)

24,500

24,500

Non-current lease liabilities

8(b)

-

4,721

Total non-current liabilities

24,500

29,221

Total liabilities

198,269

182,041

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

10(b)

13,943,868

13,943,868

Warrants

11

1,796,164

1,796,164

Contributed surplus

5,756,150

5,752,848

Accumulated deficit

(19,141,371)

(18,601,562)

Total shareholders' equity

2,354,811

2,891,318

Total shareholders' equity and liabilities

$

2,553,080

$

3,073,359

Going concern (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Note 9 and 14)

Approved by the Board of Directors:

(Signed) John Keating

(Signed) Linda Brennan

John Keating, Director

Linda Brennan, Director

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

3

PJX Resources Inc.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months

Six months

Periods ended June 30,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Exploration

12(a)

$

162,551

$

558,834

$

302,670

$

663,668

General and administration

12(b)

115,194

98,754

254,920

253,353

Share based compensation

10(b)(ii)

964

2,647

3,302

11,735

Depreciation

8(a)

7,391

2,424

14,781

4,848

Total operating expenses

286,100

662,659

575,673

933,604

Gain on sale of royalty

13

-

(18)

-

(1,000,018)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(286,100)

(662,641)

(575,673)

66,414

Flow-through premium recoveries

10(b)(i)

22,881

53,840

35,864

48,805

Net income (loss) and comprehensive

loss for the period

$

(263,219)

$

(608,801)

$

(539,809)

$

115,219

Basic and diluted income (loss) per

share

($0.00)

($0.00)

($0.00)

$0.00

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding (basic and diluted)

133,216,488

123,824,694

133,216,488

121,856,462

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

4

PJX Resources Inc.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months

Six months

Periods ended June 30, 2022

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Share capital

Balance, beginning of the period

$13,943,868

$12,931,350

$ 13,943,868

$ 11,947,758

Shares issued under private placement

10(b)(i)

-

-

-

1,000,000

Reallocation of issue cost to warrants

11

-

-

-

25,652

Share issue cost

10(b)

(8,773)

-

(50,833)

Balance, end of the period

13,943,868

12,922,577

13,943,868

12,922,577

Warrants

Balance, beginning of the period

1,796,164

1,760,417

1,796,164

1,786,069

Reallocation of issue cost to warrants

11

-

-

-

(25,652)

Balance, end of the period

1,796,164

1,760,417

1,796,164

1,760,417

Contributed surplus

Balance, beginning of the period

5,755,186

5,062,411

5,752,848

5,053,323

Share based compensation

10(b)(ii)

964

2,647

3,302

11,735

Balance, end of the period

5,756,150

5,065,058

5,756,150

5,065,058

Accumulated deficit

Balance, beginning of the period

(18,878,152)

(17,002,615)

(18,601,562)

(17,726,635)

Net loss for the period

(263,219)

(608,801)

(539,809)

115,219

Balance, end of the period

(19,141,371)

(17,611,416)

(19,141,371)

(17,611,416)

Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,354,811

$ 2,136,636

$

2,354,811

$ 2,136,636

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

PJX Resources Inc. published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 16:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
