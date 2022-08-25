PJX Resources : June 30, 2022 Management Discussion and Analysis

PJX RESOURCES INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

PJX RESOURCES INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The following discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the operating results and financial condition of PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX" or the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2 F2022") and June 30, 2021 ("Q2 F2021") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company and notes thereto at June 30, 2022. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All monetary amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Additional information has been filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and is available online at www.sedar.com. The date of this report is August 23, 2022. APPROVAL The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the disclosure contained in this MD&A. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION The Company's MD&A contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of National Instrument 51-102,Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning PJX's exploration program and planned gold production as well as PJX's strategies and future prospects. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements t hat certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based include, without limitation, availability of skilled labour, equipment, and materials. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of PJX and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information include changes in market conditions, variations in ore reserves, resources, grade or recovery rates, risks relating to international operations (including legislative, political, social, or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which PJX operates), economic factors, government regulation and approvals, environmental and reclamation risks, actual results of exploration activities, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, costs, changes in project parameters, conclusions of economic evaluations, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, labour disputes and the availability of skilled labour, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, capital expenditures and requirements for additional capital, risks associated with internal control over financial reporting, and other risks of the mining industry as well as those risk factors discussed in the Long Form Prospectus of PJX available at www.sedar.com. Although PJX has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. PJX undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. PJX Resources Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 Page 1 of 22

NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN PJX is a Canadian corporation with corporate offices located at 5600 One First Canadian Place, Toronto, Ontario. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The principal activities of the Company are mineral exploration properties located near Cranbrook, British Columbia. The Company is in the exploration stage, has no producing properties and, consequently, has no current operating income or cash flow. Financing of the Company's activities to date has been obtained primarily from equity issues. The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared using generally accepted accounting principles applicable to a going concern, which contemplate the realization of assets and settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business as they come due in the foreseeable future. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company generated a loss of $539,809 or $0.00 per share, (June 30, 2021: income of $115,219 or $0.01 per share) and reported an accumulated deficit of $19,141,371 (December 31, 2021: $18,601,652). As at June 30, 2022, the working capital of the Company was $2,143,777 (December 31, 2021: $2,663,283). Management believes that the working capital is sufficient to support operations for the next twelve months. The Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements do not reflect the adjustments to the carrying values of assets and liabilities and the reported expenses and balance sheet classifications that would be necessary if the going concern assumption were inappropriate, and these adjustments could be material. COMPANY OVERVIEW The Company's goal is to build shareholder value and community opportunity through the exploration, discovery, and development of mineral resources. The Company holds 100% interest in 8 properties (the Vine, Gold Shear, DD, Eddy, Parker Copper, Zinger, Dewdney Trail, and West Basin). All properties are road accessible and proximal to power, rail and workforce in the Sullivan base metal and placer gold mining district. HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q2 F2022 Corporate The Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company was held on June 28, 2022. The Shareholders of record: approved the December 31, 2021, Audited Financial Statements;

set the number of directors of the Company at six and re-elected John Keating, Linda Brennan, James Clare, Joseph Del Campo, Trygve Hoy, and Victor Bradley;

re-elected John Keating, Linda Brennan, James Clare, Joseph Del Campo, Trygve Hoy, and Victor Bradley; appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; and

approved the Company's Share Incentive Plan. Exploration PJX continued to develop and advance gold and base metal targets to make new discoveries. Most companies have a limited number of targets to test. PJX continues to develop a pipeline of targets with over 20 target areas identified to date. They range from intrusive related gold and copper targets to sediment hosted zinc-lead-silver or copper targets. During Q2 F2022, PJX announced: Drilling results, received in April 2022, from drilling in late 2021 extend the David Gold Zone potential to the north. The results also identified possible structural controls that may influence high-grade gold mineralization. These results will be used to assess and develop targets to test on strike of the David Gold zone on the Gold Shear Property and PJX's adjacent Eddy Property.

DLP Resources "DLP") commenced drilling in late April to test Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical targets on the DD-MobyDick-NZOU group of properties as part of DLP's option of PJX's DD Property. In early June, the drill rods became stuck in a fault and drilling was halted. DLP plans to continue with the drill program and re-enter the hole when equipment is available.

targets on the DD-MobyDick-NZOU group of properties as part of DLP's option of PJX's DD Property. In early June, the drill rods became stuck in a fault and drilling was halted. DLP plans to continue with the drill program and re-enter the hole when equipment is available. Three-dimensional ("3D") inversion and interpretation of airborne mag and Mobile-MT data by Expert Geophysics has identified a potential Porphyry Gold-Copper ("PGC") Target on PJX Resources' Zinger Property. This is the first target of its type in the Sullivan Mining District. The target occurs in an area covered by alluvium/overburden. Prospecting and soil sampling are planned as part of the next phase to assess the target, prior to possible drilling.

In June 2022, PJX announced that 3D modelling of airborne geophysical survey data by Expert Geophysics has identified a strongly conductive Mobile-MT anomaly with a coincident mag signature that could be related to massive sulphide mineralization. The anomalies occur in a geological environment with potential to host a Sullivan type massive sulphide deposit at the Lewis Ridge target on PJX's Dewdney Trail Property.

Given the size and significance of the Lewis Ridge target, PJX has focused prospecting, mapping and sampling to assess the over 2.5 km long target and the proximal historical Estella Mine, with plans for a first phase of drilling to test the large Lewis Ridge target this summer and fall. Given the large stable of PJX properties with multiple targets, the company will also continue to explore and form strategic alliances to advance and discover multiple gold and/or base metal (copper, zinc, lead, silver) deposits. STRATEGY AND OBJECTIVES PJX's strategy is to generate value and opportunity for shareholders and local communities by using innovative technology and approaches to explore and develop areas with high potential for world class gold and base metal deposits. The Company has strategically consolidated the mineral rights to over 50,000 hectares (500 square km) of land in the Sullivan (zinc-lead-silver) mining district and the Vulcan Gold Belt. The Company has collected and compiled an estimated $20 million of historical data. New exploration technologies and more advanced mapping and sampling techniques have been used to fill gaps in the data that can be used to vector exploration toward discovering one or multiple deposits. This work has identified over 20 new gold and base metal target areas to explore and test by drilling. The Company is now systematically testing these target areas for gold, zinc, lead, silver or copper deposit potential. The Company also continues to develop strategic partnerships to help advance the exploration and discovery potential of the many target areas. KEY PERFORMANCE DRIVERS The Company has assembled a team with more than 150 years of working experience in the mining and exploration industry and meeting its related challenges. Management believes it is well positioned to attract investor interest given its 100% interest in a large land package with favourable geology to host world class deposits in a proven mining camp. The Company continues to focus resources on exploration activities to discover a gold or base metal deposit. The ability of the Company to continue exploration is dependent on the ability to raise capital in the market. Equity capital interest in PJX depends on the price of gold and other metals, exploration results and the market's appetite for risk. Market volatility, the price of metals and appetite for risk cannot be controlled by the Company. Demand for gold, silver and base metals is forecasted to continue to grow in the long term, while supply for some metals is expected to decline as a number of mines have closed and new world class deposits are not being discovered. Gold and base metal prices rebounded during 2021 following the downward pressure in response to fall-out from COVID-19 during 2021 and they are expected to strengthen as economies recover and may spike to new highs due to potential stockpile shortages. Gold and silver markets may