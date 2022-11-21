PJX Resources : September 30, 2022 Interim Financial Statements
PJX RESOURCES INC.
Financial Statements
Nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(UNAUDITED)
The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements of PJX Resources Inc. (the "Company") are the responsibility of the Board of Directors.
These unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the end of the reporting period. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that (i) financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the financial statements and (ii) the financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the financial statements.
The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.
Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.
(signed)
(signed)
John Keating
Linda Brennan
President and Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Toronto, Canada
November 21, 2022
Notice of Disclosure of Non-auditor Review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements
Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the interim periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") accounting principles and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, have not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of financial statements by an entity's auditor.
PJX Resources Inc.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Period ended
Note
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
1,488,195
$
2,637,608
Amounts receivable
6
48,853
9,127
Prepayments
7(a)
32,177
34,368
BC refundable tax credits
12(a)
135,000
135,000
Total current assets
1,704,225
2,816,103
Non-current assets
Deposits
7(b)
163,966
170,677
Property and equipment
8(a)
58,526
74,082
Right-of-use asset
8(a)
5,881
12,497
Total non-current assets
228,373
257,256
Total assets
1,932,598
3,073,359
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
15(c)
178,781
65,829
Flow-through premium liability
10(b)(i)
-
77,916
Current lease liabilities
8(b)
7,035
9,075
Total current liabilities
185,816
152,820
Non-current liabilities
Reclamation obligation
7(c)
24,500
24,500
Non-current lease liabilities
8(b)
-
4,721
Total non-current liabilities
24,500
29,221
Total liabilities
210,316
182,041
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
10(b)
13,943,868
13,943,868
Warrants
11
1,796,164
1,796,164
Contributed surplus
5,756,150
5,752,848
Accumulated deficit
(19,773,900)
(18,601,562)
Total shareholders' equity
1,722,282
2,891,318
Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
$
1,932,598
$
3,073,359
Going concern (Note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (Note 9 and 14)
Subsequen event (Note 16)
Approved by the Board of Directors:
(Signed) John Keating
(Signed) Linda Brennan
John Keating, Director
Linda Brennan, Director
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
PJX Resources Inc.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three months
Nine months
Periods ended September 30,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
Exploration
12(a)
$
529,168
$
373,532
$
831,838
$
1,037,200
General and administration
12(b)
138,022
133,628
392,942
386,981
Share based compensation
10(b)(ii)
-
342,053
3,302
353,788
Depreciation
8(a)
7,391
2,423
22,172
7,271
Total operating expenses
674,581
851,636
1,250,254
1,785,240
Interest revenue
Gain on sale of royalty
13
-
-
-
(1,000,000)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(674,581)
(851,636)
(1,250,254)
(785,240)
Other tax recoveries
-
4,322
-
4,340
Flow-through premium recoveries
10(b)(i)
42,052
-
77,916
48,805
Net income (loss) and
comprehensive loss for the period
$
(632,529)
$
(847,314)
$
(1,172,338)
$
(732,095)
Basic and diluted loss per share
($0.00)
($0.01)
($0.01)
($0.01)
Weighted average number of shares
outstanding (basic and diluted)
133,216,488
123,824,694
133,216,488
122,519,749
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
PJX Resources Inc.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three months
Nine months
Periods ended September 30, 2022
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Share capital
Balance, beginning of the period
13,943,868
12,922,577
$
13,943,868
$
11,947,758
Shares issued under private placement
10(b)(i)
-
-
-
1,000,000
Reallocation of issue cost to warrants
11
-
-
-
25,652
Share issue cost
10(b)
-
-
(50,833)
Balance, end of the period
13,943,868
12,922,577
13,943,868
12,922,577
Warrants
Balance, beginning of the period
1,796,164
1,760,417
1,796,164
1,786,069
Reallocation of issue cost to warrants
11
-
-
-
(25,652)
Balance, end of the period
1,796,164
1,427,806
1,796,164
1,427,806
Contributed surplus
Balance, beginning of the period
5,756,150
5,065,058
5,752,848
5,053,323
Warrants expired
11
-
332,611
-
332,611
Share based compensation
10(b)(ii)
-
342,053
3,302
353,788
Balance, end of the period
5,756,150
5,739,722
5,756,150
5,739,722
Accumulated deficit
Balance, beginning of the period
(19,141,371)
(17,611,416)
(18,601,562)
(17,726,635)
Net loss for the period
(632,529)
(847,314)
(1,172,338)
(732,095)
Balance, end of the period
(19,773,900)
(18,458,730)
(19,773,900)
(18,458,730)
Total shareholders' equity
$
1,722,282
$
1,631,375
$
1,722,282
$
1,631,375
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.
