  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  PJX Resources Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PJX   CA72585A1093

PJX RESOURCES INC.

(PJX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:12 2022-11-18 pm EST
0.1000 CAD    0.00%
Summary 
Summary

PJX Resources : September 30, 2022 Interim Financial Statements

11/21/2022 | 02:11pm EST
PJX RESOURCES INC.

Financial Statements

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(UNAUDITED)

The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements of PJX Resources Inc. (the "Company") are the responsibility of the Board of Directors.

These unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the end of the reporting period. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that (i) financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the financial statements and (ii) the financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed interim financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

(signed)

(signed)

John Keating

Linda Brennan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, Canada

November 21, 2022

Notice of Disclosure of Non-auditor Review of Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the interim periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") accounting principles and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, have not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2

PJX Resources Inc.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

Period ended

Note

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

1,488,195

$

2,637,608

Amounts receivable

6

48,853

9,127

Prepayments

7(a)

32,177

34,368

BC refundable tax credits

12(a)

135,000

135,000

Total current assets

1,704,225

2,816,103

Non-current assets

Deposits

7(b)

163,966

170,677

Property and equipment

8(a)

58,526

74,082

Right-of-use asset

8(a)

5,881

12,497

Total non-current assets

228,373

257,256

Total assets

1,932,598

3,073,359

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

15(c)

178,781

65,829

Flow-through premium liability

10(b)(i)

-

77,916

Current lease liabilities

8(b)

7,035

9,075

Total current liabilities

185,816

152,820

Non-current liabilities

Reclamation obligation

7(c)

24,500

24,500

Non-current lease liabilities

8(b)

-

4,721

Total non-current liabilities

24,500

29,221

Total liabilities

210,316

182,041

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

10(b)

13,943,868

13,943,868

Warrants

11

1,796,164

1,796,164

Contributed surplus

5,756,150

5,752,848

Accumulated deficit

(19,773,900)

(18,601,562)

Total shareholders' equity

1,722,282

2,891,318

Total shareholders' equity and liabilities

$

1,932,598

$

3,073,359

Going concern (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Note 9 and 14)

Subsequen event (Note 16)

Approved by the Board of Directors:

(Signed) John Keating

(Signed) Linda Brennan

John Keating, Director

Linda Brennan, Director

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

3

PJX Resources Inc.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months

Nine months

Periods ended September 30,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Exploration

12(a)

$

529,168

$

373,532

$

831,838

$

1,037,200

General and administration

12(b)

138,022

133,628

392,942

386,981

Share based compensation

10(b)(ii)

-

342,053

3,302

353,788

Depreciation

8(a)

7,391

2,423

22,172

7,271

Total operating expenses

674,581

851,636

1,250,254

1,785,240

Interest revenue

Gain on sale of royalty

13

-

-

-

(1,000,000)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(674,581)

(851,636)

(1,250,254)

(785,240)

Other tax recoveries

-

4,322

-

4,340

Flow-through premium recoveries

10(b)(i)

42,052

-

77,916

48,805

Net income (loss) and

comprehensive loss for the period

$

(632,529)

$

(847,314)

$

(1,172,338)

$

(732,095)

Basic and diluted loss per share

($0.00)

($0.01)

($0.01)

($0.01)

Weighted average number of shares

outstanding (basic and diluted)

133,216,488

123,824,694

133,216,488

122,519,749

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

4

PJX Resources Inc.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months

Nine months

Periods ended September 30, 2022

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Share capital

Balance, beginning of the period

13,943,868

12,922,577

$

13,943,868

$

11,947,758

Shares issued under private placement

10(b)(i)

-

-

-

1,000,000

Reallocation of issue cost to warrants

11

-

-

-

25,652

Share issue cost

10(b)

-

-

(50,833)

Balance, end of the period

13,943,868

12,922,577

13,943,868

12,922,577

Warrants

Balance, beginning of the period

1,796,164

1,760,417

1,796,164

1,786,069

Reallocation of issue cost to warrants

11

-

-

-

(25,652)

Balance, end of the period

1,796,164

1,427,806

1,796,164

1,427,806

Contributed surplus

Balance, beginning of the period

5,756,150

5,065,058

5,752,848

5,053,323

Warrants expired

11

-

332,611

-

332,611

Share based compensation

10(b)(ii)

-

342,053

3,302

353,788

Balance, end of the period

5,756,150

5,739,722

5,756,150

5,739,722

Accumulated deficit

Balance, beginning of the period

(19,141,371)

(17,611,416)

(18,601,562)

(17,726,635)

Net loss for the period

(632,529)

(847,314)

(1,172,338)

(732,095)

Balance, end of the period

(19,773,900)

(18,458,730)

(19,773,900)

(18,458,730)

Total shareholders' equity

$

1,722,282

$

1,631,375

$

1,722,282

$

1,631,375

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed interim financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PJX Resources Inc. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 19:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
