    PKO   PLPKO0000016

PKO BANK POLSKI S.A.

(PKO)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:55:39 2023-04-06 am EDT
28.67 PLN   +0.10%
02:03pActing CEO of Poland's biggest bank PKO BP resigns
RE
03/24Bank PKO BP Announces Board Changes
CI
03/17Polish watchdog advises banks against dividends until EU court verdict
RE
Acting CEO of Poland's biggest bank PKO BP resigns

04/06/2023 | 02:03pm EDT
The logo of the PKO BP is seen on the bank's headquarters in Warsaw

(Reuters) -Poland's biggest bank PKO BP's acting Chief Executive Pawel Gruza will step down from his role on April 12, the bank said on Thursday.

Gruza plans to stay on the bank's management board and continue serving in the role of vice-president of the management board but will not seek the chief executive position or continue to manage the work of the management board, it said.

Gruza had been awaiting approval from the country's regulator (KNF) to take over the CEO role ever since he was appointed acting CEO on Aug. 9.

The gave no reason on Thursday for his decision to step down as acting CEO.

The move marks the fourth departure at the top of PKO BP since May 2021, when Zbigniew Jagiello surprised the market by resigning as chief executive after 12 years at the helm.

Since his departure, PKO BP has already had three CEOS: Jan Emeryk Rosciszewski, followed by Iwona Duda and then acting chief Gruza.

(Reporting by Patrycja Zaras; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Susan Fenton)

By Patrycja Zaras


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 21 149 M 4 930 M 4 930 M
Net income 2023 6 171 M 1 439 M 1 439 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,69x
Yield 2023 7,18%
Capitalization 35 800 M 8 338 M 8 346 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 24 946
Free-Float 68,6%
Managers and Directors
Maciej Lopinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Kurcweil Director-Technology
Mariusz Andrzejewski Member-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Michalski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Andrzej Kisielewicz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PKO BANK POLSKI S.A.-5.45%8 338
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.84%375 602
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 043
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.55%221 100
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 635
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.16%139 337
