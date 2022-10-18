PKO Bank Polski sells 14.2 mln PKN Orlen shares

GDANSK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest bank PKO
Bank Polski sold 14.2 million shares of oil company PKN
Orlen at 50.50 zlotys ($10.39) per share, via an
accelerated book building process launched on Monday, the bank
said in a statement on Tuesday.
At the end of September, PKO Bank Polski had signed a deal
with Poland's state treasury to buy the stake in PKN Orlen. The
deal was linked to PKN Orlen's plan to merge with gas company
PGNiG.
On Sept. 30, PKO Bank Polski and the oil company had also
signed a total return swap agreement that was meant to limit the
bank's exposure to Orlen's share price fluctuations.
PKO Bank Polski said in its statement on Tuesday that the
"economic result of the transaction will be impacted by the
conditions set in the return swap deal."
At the end of Tuesday's session, PKN's shares closed down
4.5% at 51.68 zlotys ($10.63) each.
($1 = 4.8598 zlotys)
