  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. PKO Bank Polski S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKO   PLPKO0000016

PKO BANK POLSKI S.A.

(PKO)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-10-18 pm EDT
23.73 PLN   +3.49%
01:04pPKO Bank Polski sells 14.2 mln PKN Orlen shares
RE
05:02aEurope's STOXX 600 extends winning streak to fourth day; Avanza surges
RE
10/17PKO Bank Polski starts sale of 14.16 mln PKN Orlen shares
RE
PKO Bank Polski sells 14.2 mln PKN Orlen shares

10/18/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
GDANSK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest bank PKO Bank Polski sold 14.2 million shares of oil company PKN Orlen at 50.50 zlotys ($10.39) per share, via an accelerated book building process launched on Monday, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

At the end of September, PKO Bank Polski had signed a deal with Poland's state treasury to buy the stake in PKN Orlen. The deal was linked to PKN Orlen's plan to merge with gas company PGNiG.

On Sept. 30, PKO Bank Polski and the oil company had also signed a total return swap agreement that was meant to limit the bank's exposure to Orlen's share price fluctuations.

PKO Bank Polski said in its statement on Tuesday that the "economic result of the transaction will be impacted by the conditions set in the return swap deal."

At the end of Tuesday's session, PKN's shares closed down 4.5% at 51.68 zlotys ($10.63) each. ($1 = 4.8598 zlotys) (Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Maria Gieldon. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.29% 89.86 Delayed Quote.18.47%
PKO BANK POLSKI S.A. 3.49% 23.73 Delayed Quote.-48.97%
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA -4.54% 51.68 Delayed Quote.-27.17%
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A. -5.79% 4.72 Delayed Quote.-20.48%
WTI -3.13% 83.123 Delayed Quote.13.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 18 570 M 3 807 M 3 807 M
Net income 2022 3 070 M 630 M 630 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,23x
Yield 2022 5,86%
Capitalization 28 663 M 5 853 M 5 877 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 25 503
Free-Float 68,6%
