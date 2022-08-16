Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  PKO Bank Polski S.A.
  News
  Summary
    PKO   PLPKO0000016

PKO BANK POLSKI S.A.

(PKO)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  09:20 2022-08-16 am EDT
25.49 PLN   +0.55%
09:09aPoland's PKO BP Q2 net profit expected at 335 million zlotys - Reuters poll
RE
08/09PKO BP Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/03PKO BANK POLSKI S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Poland's PKO BP Q2 net profit expected at 335 million zlotys - Reuters poll

08/16/2022 | 09:09am EDT
Bank Polski logo seen in Warsaw

GDANSK (Reuters) - Poland's biggest bank, PKO BP, is expected to report a 73% year-on-year drop in second-quarter net profit, following provisions for loans in Swiss francs and an institutional protection scheme (IPS) contribution, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

State-run PKO BP is expected to report a net profit of 335 million zlotys ($72.26 million) for the quarter, the survey of eight banks and brokerages showed.

That would result in a net profit of 1.75 billion zlotys for the first half of 2022.

The 73% drop compared with the same period a year ago follows a 1.18 billion zlotys provision for Swiss franc loans, and a 872 million zlotys contribution paid to an IPS.

The following is a table of estimates. Figures in millions

of zlotys unless otherwise stated:

SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

==============================================================

Net Income Net Interest Net Fee Net

Income Income provisions

==============================================================

Median 335 3,651 1,191 -300

Average 335 3,661 1,195 -292

Lowest 287 3,638 1,179 -319

Highest 389 3,731 1,217 -255

No. of f'casts 8 8 8 7

Q2 2021 1,236 2,405 1,055 -261

Q1 2022 1,416 3,200 1,179 -504

Forecasts provided by: Ipopema Securities, DM Millenium, DM Pekao, DM mBank, DM BOS, Erste Securities, Trigon DM, and DM Santander.

($1 = 4.6346 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IPOPEMA SECURITIES S.A. 1.39% 2.19 Delayed Quote.-33.33%
IPS CO., LTD. 1.73% 647 Delayed Quote.-16.64%
MBANK S.A. 3.58% 260.8 Delayed Quote.-42.01%
PKO BANK POLSKI S.A. 0.28% 25.49 Delayed Quote.-43.58%
Financials
Sales 2022 19 114 M 4 159 M 4 159 M
Net income 2022 5 127 M 1 116 M 1 116 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,40x
Yield 2022 6,18%
Capitalization 31 688 M 6 895 M 6 895 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 25 844
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart PKO BANK POLSKI S.A.
Duration : Period :
PKO Bank Polski S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PKO BANK POLSKI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 25,35 PLN
Average target price 41,19 PLN
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bartosz Remigiusz Drabikowski Director-Finance & Accounting
Maciej Lopinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Kurcweil Director-Technology
Mariusz Andrzejewski Member-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Michalski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PKO BANK POLSKI S.A.-43.58%6 895
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.36%143 549
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.90%66 452
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-10.24%60 840
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)9.96%56 324
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.77%53 860