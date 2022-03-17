Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. PKO Bank Polski S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PKO   PLPKO0000016

PKO BANK POLSKI S.A.

(PKO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polish central bank programme to allow Ukrainians to convert cash

03/17/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian hryvnia banknotes are seen in a photo illustration shot in Kiev, Ukraine

WARSAW (Reuters) - Ukrainians in Poland will be able to convert hryvnia bank notes into Polish zlotys from the middle of next week as part of a programme involving the central bank, the National Bank of Poland said on Thursday, in a boost for refugees who have faced difficulties exchanging money.

Many exchange offices and banks have thus far been reluctant to accept hryvnia given the oversupply of the currency resulting from the large numbers of refugees entering Poland and concerns about its decrease in value.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) said it was cooperating with the country's largest lender, PKO BP, to allow the almost 2 million refugees who have fled Ukraine for Poland to convert hryvnia.

"Due to the significant influx of war refugees from the territory of Ukraine, coming to the Republic of Poland with hryvnia (UAH) in the form of cash, the National Bank of Poland is carrying out intensive preparations enabling the conversion of hryvnia to zlotys," NBP said in a statement.

It said bank notes in denominations of 100, 200, 500 and 1,000 hryvnia will be exchanged up to a total amount of 10,000 hryvnia per person in PKO BP branches.

Many refugees are struggling to buy even basic necessities because their savings in hryvnia are non-convertible across most of Europe, meaning they have no way to exchange them at reasonable rates. That in turn leaves them prey to unscrupulous traders offering ultra-low rates of exchange.

The European Central Bank is working on a financial facility to let millions of Ukrainian refugees convert their savings into hard currency, Reuters reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / UKRAINE HRYVNIA (EUR/UAH) 1.74% 32.791109 Delayed Quote.3.47%
PKO BANK POLSKI S.A. 1.59% 40.37 Delayed Quote.-11.55%
UKRAINE HRYVNIA / EURO (UAH/EUR) -1.73% 0.030495 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
All news about PKO BANK POLSKI S.A.
02:52pPolish central bank programme to allow Ukrainians to convert cash
RE
03/15PKO BANK POLSKI S A : Are you ordering transfer to new recipient? We will ask you for addi..
PU
03/08PKO BANK POLSKI S A : Lista towarów bazowych, cen referencyjnych i minimalnych nominał..
PU
02/28Poland's PKO BP blocks transfers to and from 11 more Russian, Belarusian banks
RE
02/28PKO BANK POLSKI S A : Currency exchange service for companies in the mobile app
PU
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna, 2021 Earnings Call, ..
CI
02/24PKO BP Provides Net Interest Income Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
02/24PKO BP bank Recommends Dividend for 2021
CI
02/17PKO BANK POLSKI S A : Google Pay for corporate cards
PU
01/26Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Appoints Iwona Duda as CEO
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PKO BANK POLSKI S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 940 M 3 551 M 3 551 M
Net income 2021 4 821 M 1 146 M 1 146 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 4,74%
Capitalization 50 463 M 11 892 M 11 993 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 25 844
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart PKO BANK POLSKI S.A.
Duration : Period :
PKO Bank Polski S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PKO BANK POLSKI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 39,74 PLN
Average target price 56,74 PLN
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iwona Beata Duda Chief Executive Officer
Bartosz Remigiusz Drabikowski Director-Finance & Accounting
Maciej Lopinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Kurcweil Director-Technology
Mariusz Andrzejewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PKO BANK POLSKI S.A.-11.55%11 707
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.24%158 547
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.5.67%72 458
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK12.33%70 808
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)12.68%57 720
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-1.24%55 049