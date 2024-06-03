Attachment to Resolution No. 175/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board

of 23 May 2024

Activity report of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board

for the year ended 31 December 2023

Warsaw, 23 May 2024

  1. Introduction

The Supervisory Board hereby submits to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting a report on its activities as the Company's corporate body and assessment of the Company's standing, taking into consideration the appropriateness and effectiveness of its systems of internal control, risk management, compliance with standards or applicable practices and internal audit applied by the Company for 2023 (hereinafter jointly referred to as the "Report"); the Report also includes the evaluation of the Company's compliance with reporting duties pertaining to the fulfillment of corporate governance requirements and the evaluation of reasonability of the Company's policy related to sponsorship activities, charitable activities or other activities of a similar nature.

The Report was prepared in accordance with the requirements of: Article 382 § 31 of the Commercial

Company Code of 15 September 2000 (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2022, Item 1467, as amended), as well as the Best Practice for GPW Listed Companies 2021 attached to Resolution No. 13/1834/2021 of the Supervisory Board of the Stock Exchange of 29 March 2021.

  1. Composition of the Supervisory Board and its Committees.

From 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, the Supervisory Board was composed of:

Mr. Władysław Szczepkowski

Chairman of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board

Mr. Andrzej Leszczyński

Vice-Chairman of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board

Mr. Grzegorz Dostatni

Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board

Mr. Henryk Grymel

Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board

Mr. Tomasz Andrzej Pietrek

Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board

Mr. Marek Ryszka

Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board

Mr. Paweł Sosnowski

Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board

Mr. Jarosław Stawiarski

Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board

Mr. Jarosław Ślepaczuk

Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board

Mr. Michał Wnorowski

Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board

Ms. Izabela Wojtyczka

Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board

The composition of the Supervisory Board in 2023 is presented in the following table:

Information on

Period in office

meeting the

independence

the existence of

criteria defined

actual and

No.

Name

Position

in the Act of

material links to

11 May 2017

a shareholder

from

to

on Statutory

holding at least

Auditors, Audit

5% of the total

Firms and

number votes in

Public

the company

Oversight

Supervisory Board

1

Władysław

Chairman

12 July 2022

to date

No

Yes

Szczepkowski

Supervisory Board

26 June 2019

to date

Member

Supervisory Board

2

Andrzej

Vice-Chairman

No

Yes

12 July 2022

19 April 2024

Leszczyński

Supervisory Board

29 June 2022

Member

3

Henryk Grymel

Supervisory Board

No

No

29 June 2022

to date

Member

4

Tomasz

Supervisory Board

No

No

29 June 2022

to date

Pietrek

Member

5

Marek Ryszka

Supervisory Board

No

Yes

29 June 2022

19 April 2024

Member

6

Paweł

Supervisory Board

No

Yes

26 June 2019

14 May 2024

Sosnowski

Member

7

Jarosław

Supervisory Board

No

Yes

7 July 2022

19 April 2024

Stawiarski

Member

8

Jarosław

Supervisory Board

No

No

29 June 2022

to date

Ślepaczuk

Member

9

Michał

Supervisory Board

Yes

No

29 June 2022

to date

Wnorowski

Member

10

Izabela

Supervisory Board

Yes

No

16 July 2020

to date

Wojtyczka

Member

11

Grzegorz

Supervisory Board

No

Yes

28 July 2022

14 May 2024

Dostatni

Member

Source: Proprietary material

There are three Committees within the Supervisory Board structure: Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Strategy and Sustainability Committee, whose activities in the reporting period are described in sections V, VI and VII of the Report.

From 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, the Audit Committee of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board was composed of:

Mr. Michał Wnorowski

-

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Audit Committee

Mr. Jarosław Ślepaczuk

-

Member of the Supervisory Board Audit Committee

Ms. Izabela Wojtyczka

-

Member of the Supervisory Board Audit Committee

The composition of the Supervisory Board Audit Committee in 2023 is presented in the following table:

Information on

Period in office

meeting the

the existence of

independence

actual and material

No.

Name

Position

criteria defined in

links to a

the Act of 11 May

shareholder

from

to

2017 on Statutory

holding at least 5%

Auditors, Audit

of the total number

Firms and Public

votes in the

Oversight

company

Committee

23 August 2022

to date

Chairman

Michał

1

Yes

No

Wnorowski

Committee

12 July 2022

to date

Member

2

Jarosław

Committee

No

No

12 July 2022

to date

Ślepaczuk

Member

3

Izabela

Committee

Yes

No

12 July 2022

to date

Wojtyczka

Member

Source: Proprietary material.

From 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, the Supervisory Board Nomination Committee was composed of:

Ms. Izabela Wojtyczka

-

Chairwoman of the Nomination Committee

Mr. Władysław Szczepkowski

-

Member of the Nomination Committee

Mr. Paweł Sosnowski

-

Member of the Nomination Committee.

The composition of the Supervisory Board Nomination Committee in 2023 is presented in the following table:

Information on

Period in office

meeting the

the existence of

independence

actual and

No.

Name

Position

criteria defined in

material links to a

the Act of 11 May

shareholder

from

to

2017 on Statutory

holding at least

Auditors, Audit

5% of the total

Firms and Public

number votes in

Oversight

the company

Committee

12 July 2022

to date

Chairwoman

Izabela

1

Yes

No

Wojtyczka

Committee

12 July 2022

to date

Member

2

Paweł Sosnowski

Committee

No

Yes

12 July 2022

14 May 2024

Member

3

Władysław

Committee

No

Yes

12 July 2022

to date

Szczepkowski

Member

Source: Proprietary material.

From 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board Strategy Committee was composed of:

Mr. Władysław Szczepkowski

-

Chairman of the Strategy Committee

Mr. Henryk Grymel

-

Member of the Strategy Committee

Mr. Andrzej Leszczyński

-

Member of the Strategy Committee

Mr. Tomasz Pietrek

-

Member of the Strategy Committee

Mr. Michał Wnorowski

-

Member of the Strategy Committee.

The composition of the Supervisory Board Strategy Committee in 2022 is presented in the following table:

Information on

Period in office

meeting the

independence

actual and material

No.

Name

Position

criteria defined in

links to a

the Act of 11 May

shareholder holding

from

to

2017 on Statutory

at least 5% of the

Auditors, Audit

total number votes

Firms and Public

in the company

Oversight

Committee

12 July 2022

to date

Władysław

Chairman

1

No

Yes

Szczepkowski

Committee

12 July 2022

to date

Member

2

Henryk Grymel

Committee

No

No

12 July 2022

to date

Member

3

Andrzej

Committee

No

Yes

12 July 2022

19 April 2024

Leszczyński

Member

4

Tomasz Pietrek

Committee

No

No

12 July 2022

to date

Member

5

Michał

Committee

Yes

No

12 July 2022

to date

Wnorowski

Member

Source: Proprietary material.

  1. Legal and formal aspects of the Supervisory Board's activities

The Supervisory Board consists of 11 to 13 members (including the Supervisory Board Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson) appointed for a joint term of office. The number of Supervisory Board members in a specific term of office is set by PKP S.A. (in the 8th term: 11 members). The term of office of the Supervisory Board is 3 years. The Supervisory Board is appointed and dismissed by the Shareholder Meeting, subject to the provisions of § 19 sections 2 and 3 of the Articles of Association of PKP CARGO S.A.

Powers of the Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board carries out ongoing supervision over the Company's operations in all areas of its activity. Moreover, its powers, in addition to matters reserved by the Commercial Company Code or other statutes, include granting consent for the payment of an interim dividend by the Management Board towards the anticipated end-of-the-year dividend, appointing and dismissing the President and other members of the Management Board, setting the number of Management Board members, granting consent for the establishment or liquidation of the Company's branch, issuing opinions on proposals submitted by the Management Board to the Shareholder Meeting.

Operation of the Supervisory Board

The procedure of the Supervisory Board's operation is described in detail in the Supervisory Board Bylaws adopted by the Supervisory Board. Taking into account the provisions of these Bylaws, the Supervisory Board makes decisions in the form of resolutions, or an appropriate entry in the minutes of the meeting. For Supervisory Board resolutions to be valid, all the Supervisory Board Members must have been invited and at least half of them must be present, including the Supervisory Board Chairperson or Vice- Chairperson. Resolutions of the Supervisory Board are adopted by a simple majority of votes. If an equal number of votes is cast "for" and "against", the Supervisory Board Chairperson has the casting vote. Supervisory Board resolutions in the matter of suspension of Management Board members or Management Board require the consent of the Supervisory Board Chairperson. The Supervisory Board may adopt resolutions without holding a meeting, by following a written procedure or using means of direct remote communication in accordance with the procedure laid down in § 16 of the Bylaws of the Supervisory Board. Decisions in this respect are made by the Supervisory Board Chairperson at his/her own initiative or at a written motion of a Management Board member or Supervisory Board Member.

In accordance with the Supervisory Board Bylaws, in the event of conflicting interests of the Company and personal interests of a Supervisory Board Member, his/her spouse, family or relatives (to the second degree next of kin) and personal relations, the Supervisory Board Member should refrain from participating in the discussion and voting on the resolution of such matters and request that this fact be recorded in the minutes of the Supervisory Board meeting.

Independence criterion for Supervisory Board members

Pursuant to the provisions of § 20 of the Articles of Association, at least two Supervisory Board members elected by the Shareholder Meeting should satisfy the criteria of independence from the Company and entities with significant ties to the Company set out in:

  1. § 21 of the Articles of Association;
  2. in Annex II to the Commission Recommendation of 15 February 2005 on the role of non-executive or supervisory directors of listed companies and on the committees of the (supervisory) board (EU OJ L. 05.52.51);
  3. in the Best Practice for GPW Listed Companies 2021 constituting an attachment to Resolution No. 13/1834/2021 of the WSE Supervisory Board of 29 March 2021;
  4. in the Act on Statutory Auditors, Audit Firms and Public Oversight of 11 May 2017.

In the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, the Supervisory Board Members fulfilling the criteria of independence from the Company included:

  1. Mr. Michał Wnorowski - appointed by Resolution No. 25/2022 of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. of 29 June 2022 on appointing members meeting the independence criteria to the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of the 8th term of office;
  2. Ms. Izabela Wojtyczka - appointed by Resolution No. 26/2022 of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. of 29 June 2022 on appointing members meeting the independence criteria to the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of the 8th term of office.

IV. Supervisory Board's work

In the financial year 2023, the Supervisory Board, in the context of ensuring a long-term capacity to keep up with the increasing domestic and foreign competition in the European rail freight transport market currently undergoing liberalization and taking into account the prospects outlined in the Company's strategy

  • focused on the major issues relating to the current and future financial situation, commercial activities, operating activities and a broadly defined employment and HR management policy while acknowledging the views of Social Partners. In 2023, the Supervisory Board also analyzed on a daily basis the impact on the Company of the dynamically developing circumstances and conditions related to the extraordinary emergency caused by the war in Ukraine and the Prime Minister's decision on the priority of coal transportation by PKP CARGO S.A.

In the financial year 2023, the Supervisory Board held 9 meetings, during which it adopted 55 resolutions. In addition, the Supervisory adopted 38 resolutions without holding a meeting, using means of direct remote communication.

The dates of Supervisory Board meetings and number of Supervisory Board Members absent from the meetings in 2023 were as follows:

Supervisory Board meetings in 2023

No.

date

number of Supervisory Board members in attendance at the meeting

1.

30.01.2023

one Supervisory Board Member

2.

27.03.2023

not applicable

3.

04.04.2023

one Supervisory Board Member

4.

29.05.2023

two Supervisory Board members

5.

19.06.2023

two Supervisory Board members

6.

20.07.2023

one Supervisory Board Member

7.

27.09.2023

not applicable

8.

27.11.2023

not applicable

9.

11.12.2023

one Supervisory Board Member

Source: Proprietary material.

A breakdown of resolutions put to a vote by the Supervisory Board in the financial year 2023 is presented in the following table:

Summary of resolutions adopted by the Supervisory Board in 2022

date

resolution

number

in the matter of

30.01.2023

36/VIII/2023

approval of the document "PKP CARGO Group Strategy Revision for

2019-2023"

issuing an opinion on the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board's

30.01.2023

37/VIII/2023

motion to the Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. to amend the

Articles of Association of PKP CARGO S.A.

30.01.2023

38/VIII/2023

adoption of the "Bylaws for Appointing Management Board Members

in PKP CARGO S.A."

30.01.2023

39/VIII/2023

authorizing the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board to made

changes to lease and tenancy agreements concluded with PKP S.A.

giving consent to the conclusion of agreements with PKP

30.01.2023

40/VIII/2023

CARGOTABOR Sp. z o.o. regarding performance of ongoing repairs

of cargo wagons and maintenance of locomotives.

30.01.2023

41/VIII/2023

excusing an absence at

a PKP CARGO

S.A. Supervisory Board

meeting

30.01.2023

42/VIII/2023

excusing an absence at

a PKP CARGO

S.A. Supervisory Board

meeting

30.01.2023

43/VIII/2023

giving consent to the conclusion of a sponsorship agreement with

Widzew Łódź S.A.

giving consent to: 1) the disposal of assets by PKP CARGO S.A. in the

form of a transfer to PKP CARGOTABOR USŁUGI Sp. z o.o. of the

ownership title and the perpetual usufruct right to real property and the

ownership title to buildings and structures located on the land and

representing property separate from the land, and the ownership title

to the movable property with the market value exceeding PLN

20,000,000.00, 2) PKP CARGO S.A. incurring of a liability with the

value exceeding PLN 10,000,000.00 through the conclusion of an

agreement with PKP CARGOTABOR USŁUGI Sp. z o.o. with its

registered office in Warsaw, which is a related party within the meaning

20.02.2023

44/VIII/2023

of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance issued pursuant to Article

60 sec. 2 of the Act on Public Offerings and the Terms and Conditions

for Introducing Financial Instruments to an Organized Trading System

and on Public Companies, an agreement providing for a transfer of the

ownership title and the perpetual usufruct right to real property and the

ownership title to buildings and structures located on the land and

representing property separate from the land, and the ownership title

to the movable property, constituting the object of the non-cash

contribution (in-kind contribution) made by PKP CARGO S.A. in

connection with the acquisition of newly established shares in the

increased share capital of PKP CARGOTABOR USŁUGI Sp. z o.o.

09.03.2023

45/VIII/2023

entering

into

an agreement with Petrojet sp. z o.o. for successive

supplies of fuel oil for heating purposes.

09.03.2023

46/VIII/2023

entering into agreements for the sale of 86 wrecked locomotives.

09.03.2023

47/VIII/2023

entering into an agreement with PKP CARGOTABOR sp. z o.o. for

periodic repairs of cargo wagons.

16.03.2023

48/VIII/2023

entering into Annex No. 2 to the current account overdraft agreement

with Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank Polski S.A.

entering into Annex No. 4 with Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank

16.03.2023

49/VIII/2023

Polski S.A. to the Agreement to provide the zero-balance cash pooling

service

giving consent to enter into Annex No. 3 to Agreement No. SŽDC:

27.03.2023

50/VIII/2023

29051/2018-SŽDC-SŽE for supply of traction electricity in the Czech

Republic dated 21 December 2018 and to increase the value of the

Agreement

giving consent to enter, with the Center for EU Transport Projects, into

27.03.2023

51/VIII/2023

Annex

No.

POIS.03.02.00-00-0049/18-02

to

the Co-Financing

Agreement No. POIS.03.02.00-00-0049/18-00 from the Operational

Program Infrastructure and Environment 2014-2020

27.03.2023

52/VIII/2023

giving consent to enter into an agreement with Lucchini Poland sp. z

o.o. for regular supply of lubricated 20 t/axle wheel sets for wagon cars.

27.03.2023

53/VIII/2023

granting a loan to PKP CARGO TERMINALE sp. z o.o.

27.03.2023

54/VIII/2023

assessing the transactions with related parties concluded in 2021

04.04.2023

55/VIII/2023

statement on

the selection of an audit firm to

audit the annual

Standalone Financial Statements of PKP CARGO S.A. for the financial

year ended 31 December 2022, prepared in accordance with EU IFRS,

and the annual Consolidated Financial Statements of the PKP CARGO

Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, prepared in

accordance with EU IFRS.

submission by the Supervisory Board of the statement set out in

§70(1)(8) and §71(1)(8) of the Finance Minister's Regulation on the

04.04.2023

56/VIII/2023

current and periodic information transmitted by securities issuers and

the conditions for recognizing the information required by the

regulations of a non-member state as equivalent.

assessment of the Standalone Financial Statements of PKP CARGO

S.A. for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, prepared in

04.04.2023

57/VIII/2023

accordance with EU IFRS and issuing an opinion on the PKP CARGO

S.A. Management Board's motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting

of PKP CARGO S.A.

assessment of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the PKP

CARGO Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2022,

04.04.2023

58/VIII/2023

prepared in accordance with EU IFRS, and the Management Board

Report on the Activity of the PKP CARGO Group in 2022 and issuing

an opinion on the request to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP

CARGO S.A.

allocation of the profit presented in the Standalone Financial

04.04.2023

59/VIII/2023

Statements of PKP CARGO S.A. for the financial year ended 31

December 2022 prepared in accordance with EU IFRS.

evaluating the PKP CARGO Group's Sustainability Report for 2022 and

04.04.2023

60/VIII/2023

issuing an opinion on the proposal to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting

of PKP CARGO S.A.

entering into framework agreements and execution agreements to the

13.04.2023

61/VIII/2023

framework agreements for delivery of cast iron brake blocks for the

rolling stock.

13.04.2023

62/VIII/2023

issuing an opinion on

the agenda for

the PKP CARGO S.A.

Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.

10.05.2023

63/VIII/2023

nominating members of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board to

take part in the PKP CARGO S.A. Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.

10.05.2023

64/VIII/2023

excusing an absence at

a PKP CARGO

S.A. Supervisory Board

meeting

entering into Annex No. 4 to Agreement No. 5700029550 with ORLEN

10.05.2023

65/VIII/2023

Paliwa sp. z o.o. dated 28.12.2020 for successive sales with delivery

of diesel fuel by the Contractor to the Contracting Entity's fuel stations.

entering into Annex No. 1 to the Guarantee Facility Agreement No.

10.05.2023

66/VIII/2023

LIN/NS/25/2022 with Credit Agricole Bank Polska S.A. with its

registered office in Wrocław.

10.05.2023

67/VIII/2023

issuing an opinion on the supplemented agenda for the PKP CARGO

S.A. Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting convened for 17 May 2023.

19.05.2023

68/VIII/2023

giving consent to enter

into Annex No. 6

to the overdraft facility

agreement with Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A.

19.05.2023

69/VIII/2023

giving consent to enter into Annex No. 7 to the account group cash

management system agreement with Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A.

19.05.2023

70/VIII/2023

giving consent to entering into Annex No. 3 to the guarantee facility

agreement with Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A.

19.05.2023

71/VIII/2023

giving consent to enter into an overdraft facility agreement with Bank

Polska Kasa Opieki S.A.

29.05.2023

72/VIII/2023

excusing an absence at

a PKP CARGO

S.A. Supervisory Board

meeting

29.05.2023

73/VIII/2023

excusing an absence at

a PKP CARGO

S.A. Supervisory Board

meeting

adopting the Activity Report of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory

Board as the Company's corporate body and assessment of the

29.05.2023

74/VIII/2023

Company's standing, taking into account the assessment of the internal

control, risk management and compliance systems and the internal

audit function for the year ended 31 December 2022.

submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP

29.05.2023

75/VIII/2023

CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to the President of the Management

Board of PKP CARGO S.A. on the performance of his duties.

submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP

29.05.2023

76/VIII/2023

CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to a Member of the Management

Board of PKP CARGO S.A. on the performance of his duties.

submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP

29.05.2023

77/VIII/2023

CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to a Member of the Management

Board of PKP CARGO S.A. on the performance of his duties.

submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP

29.05.2023

78/VIII/2023

CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to a Member of the Management

Board of PKP CARGO S.A. on the performance of his duties.

submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP

29.05.2023

79/VIII/2023

CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to a Member of the Management

Board of PKP CARGO S.A. on the performance of his duties.

submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP

29.05.2023

80/VIII/2023

CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to the person seconded to act as

President of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board.

29.05.2023

81/VIII/2023

adopting the "Report on compensation of Members of the PKP CARGO

S.A. Management Board and Supervisory Board in 2022".

29.05.2023

82/VIII/2023

issuing an opinion on the agenda for the PKP CARGO S.A. Ordinary

Shareholder Meeting.

29.05.2023

83/VIII/2023

nominating members of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board to

take part in the PKP CARGO S.A. Ordinary Shareholder Meeting.

giving consent to entering into Annex No. 3 to the lease agreement with

29.05.2023

84/VIII/2023

PKP CARGOTABOR sp. z o.o. No. CFNS1b.213.3.2016, dated 20

April 2016.

29.05.2023

85/VIII/2023

giving consent to enter into an agreement with PKP CARGOTABOR

Sp. z o.o. on performance of periodic repairs of locomotives.

29.05.2023

86/VIII/2023

entering into the Basic Agreement on Rail Infrastructure Use in

Germany with DB Netz AG.

19.06.2023

87/VIII/2023

approving the "PKP CARGO S.A. Business Plan for 2023".

19.06.2023

88/VIII/2023

entering into Annex No. 1 to the current account overdraft agreement

with Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank Polski S.A.

19.06.2023

89/VIII/2023

issuing an opinion on the supplemented agenda of the Ordinary

Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. convened for 29 June 2023.

19.06.2023

90/VIII/2023

adopting the consolidated text of the Articles of Association of PKP

CARGO S.A.

19.06.2023

91/VIII/2023

excusing an absence at a Supervisory Board meeting

19.06.2023

92/VIII/2023

excusing an absence at a Supervisory Board meeting

entering into a framework agreement and entering into implementing

28.06.2023

93/VIII/2023

agreements for the framework agreement for the supply of hot-rolled

sheet metal.

28.06.2023

94/VIII/2023

giving consent to enter into agreements on performance of periodic

repairs of freight wagons.

entering into Annex No. 1 to agreement No. COT/385/461/23 dated 24

28.06.2023

95/VIII/2023

March 2023 with Jacek Surdyk conducting business activity under the

name PPHU JACEK SURDYK.

28.06.2023

96/VIII/2023

giving consent to enter into an agreement with PKP CARGOTABOR

Sp. z o.o. on the performance of repairs of wheel sets.

29.06.2023

97/VIII/2023

entering into a Framework Lease Agreement with ING Lease (Polska)

sp. z o.o.

20.07.2023

98/VIII/2023

entering into a sponsorship agreement with the Polish Olympic

Committee.

20.07.2023

99/VIII/2023

variable compensation to Mr. Dariusz Seliga for the financial year 2022.

20.07.2023

100/VIII/2023

variable compensation to Mr. Maciej Jankiewicz for the financial year

2022.

20.07.2023

101/VIII/2023

variable compensation to Mr. Jacek Rutkowski for the financial year

2022.

20.07.2023

102/VIII/2023

variable compensation to Mr. Zenon Kozendra for the financial year

2022.

20.07.2023

103/VIII/2023

variable compensation to Mr. Marek Olkiewicz for the financial year

2022.

giving consent to enter into an agreement with NEWAG S.A. on

20.07.2023

104/VIII/2023

performance of periodic repairs of 13 ST48 series locomotives at P4

maintenance level.

giving consent to enter into an agreement with PKP Informatyka spółka

20.07.2023

105/VIII/2023

z o.o. to provide system maintenance services and to make available

PKP Informatyka spółka z o.o. systems and infrastructure.

20.07.2023

106/VIII/2023

excusing an absence at a PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board

meeting

107/VIII/2023

giving consent to incur a liability by accepting the most favorable offer

for the sale of non-traction electricity for the PKP CARGO Purchasing

17.08.2023

108/VIII/2023

Group in the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024, and

PKP CARGO S.A. concluding an agreement for the sale of non-traction

electricity for the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024.

31.08.2023

109/VIII/2023

on entering into an agreement with Pluxee Polska sp. z o.o. for the

supply of food vouchers.

31.08.2023

110/VIII/2023

on adopting the consolidated text of the Articles of Association of PKP

CARGO S.A.

31.08.2023

111/VIII/2023

on entering into a donation agreement with the Steam Engine Era

Foundation.

15.09.2023

112/VIII/2023

entering into a Master Leasing Agreement with PKO Leasing S.A.

15.09.2023

113/VIII/2023

entering into a leaseback transaction with ING LEASE (Polska) sp. z

o.o.

15.09.2023

114/VIII/2023

incurring liabilities by drawing down on the loan amount pursuant to an

agreement with the European Investment Bank.

setting strategic MBO objectives for the President of the PKP CARGO

27.09.2023

115/VIII/2023

S.A. Management Board and PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board

Members for 2023.

27.09.2023

116/VIII/2023

adopting the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board Bylaws.

giving consent for the Company to cover the costs of postgraduate

09.10.2023

117/VIII/2023

studies for Mr. Dariusz Seliga - President of the PKP CARGO S.A.

Management Board and Mr. Marek Olkiewicz - PKP CARGO S.A.

Management Board Member in charge of Operations.

18.10.2023

118/VIII/2023

giving consent to enter into sales agreements for 703 wrecked wagons.

entering into Annex No. POIS.05.02.00-00-0052/21-01 to the Co-

18.10.2023

119/VIII/2023

financing Agreement No. POIS.05.02.00-00-0052/21-00 dated 13

October 2022.

18.10.2023

120/VIII/2023

entering into an agreement with PKO LEASING S.A. for the sale of 23

locomotives and a leaseback agreement with PKO LEASING S.A.

18.10.2023

121/VIII/2023

giving consent to enter into Annex No. 6 to the Overdraft Facility

Agreement entered into with Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego.

18.10.2023

122/VIII/2023

entering into agreements for the successive supply of diesel fuel to fuel

stations and container storage tanks.

giving follow-up consent to accept DB Energie GmbH's offer dated

21.11.2023

123/VIII/2023

22.09.2023 and giving consent to enter into a "Traction Energy Supply

Agreement" with DB Energie GmbH in the Federal Republic of

Germany for 2024-2025.

27.11.2023

124/VIII/2023

giving consent to enter into the agreement on PKP Intercity S.A. selling

concessionary transportation services for 2024.

27.11.2023

125/VIII/2023

assessing the transactions with related parties concluded in 2022.

giving consent to enter into an agreement with PKP Polskie Linie

05.12.2023

126/VIII/2023

Kolejowe S.A. to use throughput capacity for cargo transport in the

2023/2024 train timetable.

giving consent to enter into the agreement No. TDS-82040-1/2023 with

08.12.2023

127/VIII/2023

CARGOTOR sp. z o.o. to use throughput capacity in the 2023/2024

timetable.

11.12.2023

128/VIII/2023

approving the "ESG Strategy of the PKP CARGO Group for 2024-

2028".

11.12.2023

129/VIII/2023

excusing an absence at a PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board meeting

Source: Proprietary material.

In 2023, the Supervisory Board did not adopt any resolutions to examine any specific matter at the Company's expense following the procedure in Article 3821 of the Commercial Company Code.

Moreover, the Supervisory Board analyzed information and studies submitted by the Management Board

  • also at the Supervisory Board's request or initiative - formulating recommendations or positions reflected in the records of minutes from the Supervisory Board meetings.

The Management Board prepared and submitted to the Supervisory Board the following information:

  1. in the area of finance, regarding, inter alia:
    1. the Company's economic and transportation results;
    2. preparation and adoption of the Business Plan for 2023;
    3. variable compensation for the Management Board President and for Management Board Members of PKP CARGO S.A. for the financial year 2022;
    4. assessing transactions concluded in 2021 and 2022 with related parties;
    5. paid interest notes for unpaid invoices for the last quarter of 2023 and arrears to PKP CARGOTABOR sp. z o.o.
  3. in the area of strategy and corporate governance, regarding, inter alia:
    1. setting the MBO objectives for the Management Board to be executed in 2022;
    2. the investment project in Gniewczyn;
    3. takeover of the branch of Alstom Pojazdy Szynowe sp. z o. o.;
    4. construction of a transshipment terminal in Karsznice;
  5. in the area of management, legal services and marketing, regarding, inter alia:
    1. resolutions adopted by the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board;
    2. issuing an opinion on the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board's motion to the Extraordinary
      Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. to amend the Articles of Association of PKP CARGO S.A.;
    3. Bylaws for Appointing Management Board Members in PKP CARGO S.A.;
    4. occupational health and safety at PKP CARGO Group for 2022 and the first three quarters of 2023;
    5. cybersecurity in PKP CARGO S.A.;
    6. the procedure for selection of bidders for the organization of meetings of the operations and sales divisions;
    7. request of the NSZZ "Solidarity" of PKP CARGO Eastern Unit of the Company in Lublin;
    8. regulations in the field of sustainable development that apply to PKP CARGO S.A., as well as legislative proposals under way in EU institutions.

The activities of the Supervisory Board were documented in adopted resolutions and minutes of Supervisory Board meetings in 2023.

In pursuance of the powers defined in the Commercial Company Code and Shareholder Meeting resolutions, the Supervisory Board familiarized itself with the information of the Management Board on issues of key importance for the Company and its position both in the domestic and international market.

In pursuance of the specific obligations following from Article 382 § 3 items 1 and 2 of the Commercial Company Code, the Supervisory Board:

  1. evaluated the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2022 and adopted Resolution No. 57/VIII/2023 (04 April 2023) in this respect;
  2. considered and gave a favorable opinion on the Management Board's request regarding issuing an opinion on the request to the Shareholder Meeting on the allocation of net profit in the amount of PLN 102,705,659.46 (one hundred and two million seven hundred and five thousand six hundred and fifty nine Polish zloty 46/100) shown in the Standalone Financial Statements of PKP CARGO S.A. for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 prepared in accordance with EU IFRS, to the
    Company's supplementary capital, and adopted Resolution No. 59/VII/2024 (4 April 2023) on the subject.

