Attachment to Resolution No. 175/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024 Activity report of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board for the year ended 31 December 2023 Warsaw, 23 May 2024

Introduction The Supervisory Board hereby submits to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting a report on its activities as the Company's corporate body and assessment of the Company's standing, taking into consideration the appropriateness and effectiveness of its systems of internal control, risk management, compliance with standards or applicable practices and internal audit applied by the Company for 2023 (hereinafter jointly referred to as the "Report"); the Report also includes the evaluation of the Company's compliance with reporting duties pertaining to the fulfillment of corporate governance requirements and the evaluation of reasonability of the Company's policy related to sponsorship activities, charitable activities or other activities of a similar nature. The Report was prepared in accordance with the requirements of: Article 382 § 31 of the Commercial Company Code of 15 September 2000 (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2022, Item 1467, as amended), as well as the Best Practice for GPW Listed Companies 2021 attached to Resolution No. 13/1834/2021 of the Supervisory Board of the Stock Exchange of 29 March 2021. Composition of the Supervisory Board and its Committees. From 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, the Supervisory Board was composed of: − Mr. Władysław Szczepkowski − Chairman of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board − Mr. Andrzej Leszczyński − Vice-Chairman of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board − Mr. Grzegorz Dostatni − Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board − Mr. Henryk Grymel − Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board − Mr. Tomasz Andrzej Pietrek − Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board − Mr. Marek Ryszka − Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board − Mr. Paweł Sosnowski − Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board − Mr. Jarosław Stawiarski − Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board − Mr. Jarosław Ślepaczuk − Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board − Mr. Michał Wnorowski − Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board − Ms. Izabela Wojtyczka − Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board The composition of the Supervisory Board in 2023 is presented in the following table: Information on Period in office meeting the independence the existence of criteria defined actual and No. Name Position in the Act of material links to 11 May 2017 a shareholder from to on Statutory holding at least Auditors, Audit 5% of the total Firms and number votes in Public the company Oversight Supervisory Board 1 Władysław Chairman 12 July 2022 to date No Yes Szczepkowski Supervisory Board 26 June 2019 to date Member Supervisory Board 2 Andrzej Vice-Chairman No Yes 12 July 2022 19 April 2024 Leszczyński Supervisory Board 29 June 2022 Member 3 Henryk Grymel Supervisory Board No No 29 June 2022 to date Member 4 Tomasz Supervisory Board No No 29 June 2022 to date Pietrek Member 5 Marek Ryszka Supervisory Board No Yes 29 June 2022 19 April 2024 Member 6 Paweł Supervisory Board No Yes 26 June 2019 14 May 2024 Sosnowski Member 7 Jarosław Supervisory Board No Yes 7 July 2022 19 April 2024 Stawiarski Member 8 Jarosław Supervisory Board No No 29 June 2022 to date Ślepaczuk Member Page 2 of 26

9 Michał Supervisory Board Yes No 29 June 2022 to date Wnorowski Member 10 Izabela Supervisory Board Yes No 16 July 2020 to date Wojtyczka Member 11 Grzegorz Supervisory Board No Yes 28 July 2022 14 May 2024 Dostatni Member Source: Proprietary material There are three Committees within the Supervisory Board structure: Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Strategy and Sustainability Committee, whose activities in the reporting period are described in sections V, VI and VII of the Report. From 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, the Audit Committee of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board was composed of: − Mr. Michał Wnorowski - Chairman of the Supervisory Board Audit Committee − Mr. Jarosław Ślepaczuk - Member of the Supervisory Board Audit Committee − Ms. Izabela Wojtyczka - Member of the Supervisory Board Audit Committee The composition of the Supervisory Board Audit Committee in 2023 is presented in the following table: Information on Period in office meeting the the existence of independence actual and material No. Name Position criteria defined in links to a the Act of 11 May shareholder from to 2017 on Statutory holding at least 5% Auditors, Audit of the total number Firms and Public votes in the Oversight company Committee 23 August 2022 to date Chairman Michał 1 Yes No Wnorowski Committee 12 July 2022 to date Member 2 Jarosław Committee No No 12 July 2022 to date Ślepaczuk Member 3 Izabela Committee Yes No 12 July 2022 to date Wojtyczka Member Source: Proprietary material. From 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, the Supervisory Board Nomination Committee was composed of: − Ms. Izabela Wojtyczka - Chairwoman of the Nomination Committee − Mr. Władysław Szczepkowski - Member of the Nomination Committee − Mr. Paweł Sosnowski - Member of the Nomination Committee. The composition of the Supervisory Board Nomination Committee in 2023 is presented in the following table: Information on Period in office meeting the the existence of independence actual and No. Name Position criteria defined in material links to a the Act of 11 May shareholder from to 2017 on Statutory holding at least Auditors, Audit 5% of the total Firms and Public number votes in Oversight the company Committee 12 July 2022 to date Chairwoman Izabela 1 Yes No Wojtyczka Committee 12 July 2022 to date Member 2 Paweł Sosnowski Committee No Yes 12 July 2022 14 May 2024 Member 3 Władysław Committee No Yes 12 July 2022 to date Szczepkowski Member Page 3 of 26

Source: Proprietary material. From 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board Strategy Committee was composed of: − Mr. Władysław Szczepkowski - Chairman of the Strategy Committee − Mr. Henryk Grymel - Member of the Strategy Committee − Mr. Andrzej Leszczyński - Member of the Strategy Committee − Mr. Tomasz Pietrek - Member of the Strategy Committee − Mr. Michał Wnorowski - Member of the Strategy Committee. The composition of the Supervisory Board Strategy Committee in 2022 is presented in the following table: Information on Period in office meeting the independence actual and material No. Name Position criteria defined in links to a the Act of 11 May shareholder holding from to 2017 on Statutory at least 5% of the Auditors, Audit total number votes Firms and Public in the company Oversight Committee 12 July 2022 to date Władysław Chairman 1 No Yes Szczepkowski Committee 12 July 2022 to date Member 2 Henryk Grymel Committee No No 12 July 2022 to date Member 3 Andrzej Committee No Yes 12 July 2022 19 April 2024 Leszczyński Member 4 Tomasz Pietrek Committee No No 12 July 2022 to date Member 5 Michał Committee Yes No 12 July 2022 to date Wnorowski Member Source: Proprietary material. Legal and formal aspects of the Supervisory Board's activities The Supervisory Board consists of 11 to 13 members (including the Supervisory Board Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson) appointed for a joint term of office. The number of Supervisory Board members in a specific term of office is set by PKP S.A. (in the 8th term: 11 members). The term of office of the Supervisory Board is 3 years. The Supervisory Board is appointed and dismissed by the Shareholder Meeting, subject to the provisions of § 19 sections 2 and 3 of the Articles of Association of PKP CARGO S.A. Powers of the Supervisory Board The Supervisory Board carries out ongoing supervision over the Company's operations in all areas of its activity. Moreover, its powers, in addition to matters reserved by the Commercial Company Code or other statutes, include granting consent for the payment of an interim dividend by the Management Board towards the anticipated end-of-the-year dividend, appointing and dismissing the President and other members of the Management Board, setting the number of Management Board members, granting consent for the establishment or liquidation of the Company's branch, issuing opinions on proposals submitted by the Management Board to the Shareholder Meeting. Operation of the Supervisory Board The procedure of the Supervisory Board's operation is described in detail in the Supervisory Board Bylaws adopted by the Supervisory Board. Taking into account the provisions of these Bylaws, the Supervisory Board makes decisions in the form of resolutions, or an appropriate entry in the minutes of the meeting. For Supervisory Board resolutions to be valid, all the Supervisory Board Members must have been invited and at least half of them must be present, including the Supervisory Board Chairperson or Vice- Chairperson. Resolutions of the Supervisory Board are adopted by a simple majority of votes. If an equal number of votes is cast "for" and "against", the Supervisory Board Chairperson has the casting vote. Supervisory Board resolutions in the matter of suspension of Management Board members or Management Board require the consent of the Supervisory Board Chairperson. The Supervisory Board may adopt resolutions without holding a meeting, by following a written procedure or using means of direct remote communication in accordance with the procedure laid down in § 16 of the Bylaws of the Supervisory Board. Decisions in this respect are made by the Supervisory Board Chairperson at his/her own initiative or at a written motion of a Management Board member or Supervisory Board Member. Page 4 of 26

In accordance with the Supervisory Board Bylaws, in the event of conflicting interests of the Company and personal interests of a Supervisory Board Member, his/her spouse, family or relatives (to the second degree next of kin) and personal relations, the Supervisory Board Member should refrain from participating in the discussion and voting on the resolution of such matters and request that this fact be recorded in the minutes of the Supervisory Board meeting. Independence criterion for Supervisory Board members Pursuant to the provisions of § 20 of the Articles of Association, at least two Supervisory Board members elected by the Shareholder Meeting should satisfy the criteria of independence from the Company and entities with significant ties to the Company set out in: § 21 of the Articles of Association; in Annex II to the Commission Recommendation of 15 February 2005 on the role of non-executive or supervisory directors of listed companies and on the committees of the (supervisory) board (EU OJ L. 05.52.51); in the Best Practice for GPW Listed Companies 2021 constituting an attachment to Resolution No. 13/1834/2021 of the WSE Supervisory Board of 29 March 2021; in the Act on Statutory Auditors, Audit Firms and Public Oversight of 11 May 2017. In the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, the Supervisory Board Members fulfilling the criteria of independence from the Company included: Mr. Michał Wnorowski - appointed by Resolution No. 25/2022 of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. of 29 June 2022 on appointing members meeting the independence criteria to the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of the 8th term of office; Ms. Izabela Wojtyczka - appointed by Resolution No. 26/2022 of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. of 29 June 2022 on appointing members meeting the independence criteria to the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of the 8th term of office. IV. Supervisory Board's work In the financial year 2023, the Supervisory Board, in the context of ensuring a long-term capacity to keep up with the increasing domestic and foreign competition in the European rail freight transport market currently undergoing liberalization and taking into account the prospects outlined in the Company's strategy focused on the major issues relating to the current and future financial situation, commercial activities, operating activities and a broadly defined employment and HR management policy while acknowledging the views of Social Partners. In 2023, the Supervisory Board also analyzed on a daily basis the impact on the Company of the dynamically developing circumstances and conditions related to the extraordinary emergency caused by the war in Ukraine and the Prime Minister's decision on the priority of coal transportation by PKP CARGO S.A. In the financial year 2023, the Supervisory Board held 9 meetings, during which it adopted 55 resolutions. In addition, the Supervisory adopted 38 resolutions without holding a meeting, using means of direct remote communication. The dates of Supervisory Board meetings and number of Supervisory Board Members absent from the meetings in 2023 were as follows: Supervisory Board meetings in 2023 No. date number of Supervisory Board members in attendance at the meeting 1. 30.01.2023 one Supervisory Board Member 2. 27.03.2023 not applicable 3. 04.04.2023 one Supervisory Board Member 4. 29.05.2023 two Supervisory Board members 5. 19.06.2023 two Supervisory Board members 6. 20.07.2023 one Supervisory Board Member 7. 27.09.2023 not applicable 8. 27.11.2023 not applicable 9. 11.12.2023 one Supervisory Board Member Source: Proprietary material. A breakdown of resolutions put to a vote by the Supervisory Board in the financial year 2023 is presented in the following table: Summary of resolutions adopted by the Supervisory Board in 2022 date resolution number in the matter of Page 5 of 26

30.01.2023 36/VIII/2023 approval of the document "PKP CARGO Group Strategy Revision for 2019-2023" issuing an opinion on the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board's 30.01.2023 37/VIII/2023 motion to the Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. to amend the Articles of Association of PKP CARGO S.A. 30.01.2023 38/VIII/2023 adoption of the "Bylaws for Appointing Management Board Members in PKP CARGO S.A." 30.01.2023 39/VIII/2023 authorizing the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board to made changes to lease and tenancy agreements concluded with PKP S.A. giving consent to the conclusion of agreements with PKP 30.01.2023 40/VIII/2023 CARGOTABOR Sp. z o.o. regarding performance of ongoing repairs of cargo wagons and maintenance of locomotives. 30.01.2023 41/VIII/2023 excusing an absence at a PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board meeting 30.01.2023 42/VIII/2023 excusing an absence at a PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board meeting 30.01.2023 43/VIII/2023 giving consent to the conclusion of a sponsorship agreement with Widzew Łódź S.A. giving consent to: 1) the disposal of assets by PKP CARGO S.A. in the form of a transfer to PKP CARGOTABOR USŁUGI Sp. z o.o. of the ownership title and the perpetual usufruct right to real property and the ownership title to buildings and structures located on the land and representing property separate from the land, and the ownership title to the movable property with the market value exceeding PLN 20,000,000.00, 2) PKP CARGO S.A. incurring of a liability with the value exceeding PLN 10,000,000.00 through the conclusion of an agreement with PKP CARGOTABOR USŁUGI Sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Warsaw, which is a related party within the meaning 20.02.2023 44/VIII/2023 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance issued pursuant to Article 60 sec. 2 of the Act on Public Offerings and the Terms and Conditions for Introducing Financial Instruments to an Organized Trading System and on Public Companies, an agreement providing for a transfer of the ownership title and the perpetual usufruct right to real property and the ownership title to buildings and structures located on the land and representing property separate from the land, and the ownership title to the movable property, constituting the object of the non-cash contribution (in-kind contribution) made by PKP CARGO S.A. in connection with the acquisition of newly established shares in the increased share capital of PKP CARGOTABOR USŁUGI Sp. z o.o. 09.03.2023 45/VIII/2023 entering into an agreement with Petrojet sp. z o.o. for successive supplies of fuel oil for heating purposes. 09.03.2023 46/VIII/2023 entering into agreements for the sale of 86 wrecked locomotives. 09.03.2023 47/VIII/2023 entering into an agreement with PKP CARGOTABOR sp. z o.o. for periodic repairs of cargo wagons. 16.03.2023 48/VIII/2023 entering into Annex No. 2 to the current account overdraft agreement with Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank Polski S.A. entering into Annex No. 4 with Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank 16.03.2023 49/VIII/2023 Polski S.A. to the Agreement to provide the zero-balance cash pooling service giving consent to enter into Annex No. 3 to Agreement No. SŽDC: 27.03.2023 50/VIII/2023 29051/2018-SŽDC-SŽE for supply of traction electricity in the Czech Republic dated 21 December 2018 and to increase the value of the Agreement giving consent to enter, with the Center for EU Transport Projects, into 27.03.2023 51/VIII/2023 Annex No. POIS.03.02.00-00-0049/18-02 to the Co-Financing Agreement No. POIS.03.02.00-00-0049/18-00 from the Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment 2014-2020 27.03.2023 52/VIII/2023 giving consent to enter into an agreement with Lucchini Poland sp. z o.o. for regular supply of lubricated 20 t/axle wheel sets for wagon cars. 27.03.2023 53/VIII/2023 granting a loan to PKP CARGO TERMINALE sp. z o.o. 27.03.2023 54/VIII/2023 assessing the transactions with related parties concluded in 2021 04.04.2023 55/VIII/2023 statement on the selection of an audit firm to audit the annual Standalone Financial Statements of PKP CARGO S.A. for the financial Page 6 of 26

year ended 31 December 2022, prepared in accordance with EU IFRS, and the annual Consolidated Financial Statements of the PKP CARGO Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, prepared in accordance with EU IFRS. submission by the Supervisory Board of the statement set out in §70(1)(8) and §71(1)(8) of the Finance Minister's Regulation on the 04.04.2023 56/VIII/2023 current and periodic information transmitted by securities issuers and the conditions for recognizing the information required by the regulations of a non-member state as equivalent. assessment of the Standalone Financial Statements of PKP CARGO S.A. for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, prepared in 04.04.2023 57/VIII/2023 accordance with EU IFRS and issuing an opinion on the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board's motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. assessment of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the PKP CARGO Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, 04.04.2023 58/VIII/2023 prepared in accordance with EU IFRS, and the Management Board Report on the Activity of the PKP CARGO Group in 2022 and issuing an opinion on the request to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. allocation of the profit presented in the Standalone Financial 04.04.2023 59/VIII/2023 Statements of PKP CARGO S.A. for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 prepared in accordance with EU IFRS. evaluating the PKP CARGO Group's Sustainability Report for 2022 and 04.04.2023 60/VIII/2023 issuing an opinion on the proposal to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. entering into framework agreements and execution agreements to the 13.04.2023 61/VIII/2023 framework agreements for delivery of cast iron brake blocks for the rolling stock. 13.04.2023 62/VIII/2023 issuing an opinion on the agenda for the PKP CARGO S.A. Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting. 10.05.2023 63/VIII/2023 nominating members of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board to take part in the PKP CARGO S.A. Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting. 10.05.2023 64/VIII/2023 excusing an absence at a PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board meeting entering into Annex No. 4 to Agreement No. 5700029550 with ORLEN 10.05.2023 65/VIII/2023 Paliwa sp. z o.o. dated 28.12.2020 for successive sales with delivery of diesel fuel by the Contractor to the Contracting Entity's fuel stations. entering into Annex No. 1 to the Guarantee Facility Agreement No. 10.05.2023 66/VIII/2023 LIN/NS/25/2022 with Credit Agricole Bank Polska S.A. with its registered office in Wrocław. 10.05.2023 67/VIII/2023 issuing an opinion on the supplemented agenda for the PKP CARGO S.A. Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting convened for 17 May 2023. 19.05.2023 68/VIII/2023 giving consent to enter into Annex No. 6 to the overdraft facility agreement with Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. 19.05.2023 69/VIII/2023 giving consent to enter into Annex No. 7 to the account group cash management system agreement with Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. 19.05.2023 70/VIII/2023 giving consent to entering into Annex No. 3 to the guarantee facility agreement with Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. 19.05.2023 71/VIII/2023 giving consent to enter into an overdraft facility agreement with Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. 29.05.2023 72/VIII/2023 excusing an absence at a PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board meeting 29.05.2023 73/VIII/2023 excusing an absence at a PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board meeting adopting the Activity Report of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board as the Company's corporate body and assessment of the 29.05.2023 74/VIII/2023 Company's standing, taking into account the assessment of the internal control, risk management and compliance systems and the internal audit function for the year ended 31 December 2022. submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP 29.05.2023 75/VIII/2023 CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to the President of the Management Board of PKP CARGO S.A. on the performance of his duties. Page 7 of 26

submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP 29.05.2023 76/VIII/2023 CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to a Member of the Management Board of PKP CARGO S.A. on the performance of his duties. submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP 29.05.2023 77/VIII/2023 CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to a Member of the Management Board of PKP CARGO S.A. on the performance of his duties. submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP 29.05.2023 78/VIII/2023 CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to a Member of the Management Board of PKP CARGO S.A. on the performance of his duties. submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP 29.05.2023 79/VIII/2023 CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to a Member of the Management Board of PKP CARGO S.A. on the performance of his duties. submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP 29.05.2023 80/VIII/2023 CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to the person seconded to act as President of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board. 29.05.2023 81/VIII/2023 adopting the "Report on compensation of Members of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board and Supervisory Board in 2022". 29.05.2023 82/VIII/2023 issuing an opinion on the agenda for the PKP CARGO S.A. Ordinary Shareholder Meeting. 29.05.2023 83/VIII/2023 nominating members of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board to take part in the PKP CARGO S.A. Ordinary Shareholder Meeting. giving consent to entering into Annex No. 3 to the lease agreement with 29.05.2023 84/VIII/2023 PKP CARGOTABOR sp. z o.o. No. CFNS1b.213.3.2016, dated 20 April 2016. 29.05.2023 85/VIII/2023 giving consent to enter into an agreement with PKP CARGOTABOR Sp. z o.o. on performance of periodic repairs of locomotives. 29.05.2023 86/VIII/2023 entering into the Basic Agreement on Rail Infrastructure Use in Germany with DB Netz AG. 19.06.2023 87/VIII/2023 approving the "PKP CARGO S.A. Business Plan for 2023". 19.06.2023 88/VIII/2023 entering into Annex No. 1 to the current account overdraft agreement with Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank Polski S.A. 19.06.2023 89/VIII/2023 issuing an opinion on the supplemented agenda of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. convened for 29 June 2023. 19.06.2023 90/VIII/2023 adopting the consolidated text of the Articles of Association of PKP CARGO S.A. 19.06.2023 91/VIII/2023 excusing an absence at a Supervisory Board meeting 19.06.2023 92/VIII/2023 excusing an absence at a Supervisory Board meeting entering into a framework agreement and entering into implementing 28.06.2023 93/VIII/2023 agreements for the framework agreement for the supply of hot-rolled sheet metal. 28.06.2023 94/VIII/2023 giving consent to enter into agreements on performance of periodic repairs of freight wagons. entering into Annex No. 1 to agreement No. COT/385/461/23 dated 24 28.06.2023 95/VIII/2023 March 2023 with Jacek Surdyk conducting business activity under the name PPHU JACEK SURDYK. 28.06.2023 96/VIII/2023 giving consent to enter into an agreement with PKP CARGOTABOR Sp. z o.o. on the performance of repairs of wheel sets. 29.06.2023 97/VIII/2023 entering into a Framework Lease Agreement with ING Lease (Polska) sp. z o.o. 20.07.2023 98/VIII/2023 entering into a sponsorship agreement with the Polish Olympic Committee. 20.07.2023 99/VIII/2023 variable compensation to Mr. Dariusz Seliga for the financial year 2022. 20.07.2023 100/VIII/2023 variable compensation to Mr. Maciej Jankiewicz for the financial year 2022. 20.07.2023 101/VIII/2023 variable compensation to Mr. Jacek Rutkowski for the financial year 2022. 20.07.2023 102/VIII/2023 variable compensation to Mr. Zenon Kozendra for the financial year 2022. 20.07.2023 103/VIII/2023 variable compensation to Mr. Marek Olkiewicz for the financial year 2022. Page 8 of 26

giving consent to enter into an agreement with NEWAG S.A. on 20.07.2023 104/VIII/2023 performance of periodic repairs of 13 ST48 series locomotives at P4 maintenance level. giving consent to enter into an agreement with PKP Informatyka spółka 20.07.2023 105/VIII/2023 z o.o. to provide system maintenance services and to make available PKP Informatyka spółka z o.o. systems and infrastructure. 20.07.2023 106/VIII/2023 excusing an absence at a PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board meeting 107/VIII/2023 resolution not adopted giving consent to incur a liability by accepting the most favorable offer for the sale of non-traction electricity for the PKP CARGO Purchasing 17.08.2023 108/VIII/2023 Group in the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024, and PKP CARGO S.A. concluding an agreement for the sale of non-traction electricity for the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024. 31.08.2023 109/VIII/2023 on entering into an agreement with Pluxee Polska sp. z o.o. for the supply of food vouchers. 31.08.2023 110/VIII/2023 on adopting the consolidated text of the Articles of Association of PKP CARGO S.A. 31.08.2023 111/VIII/2023 on entering into a donation agreement with the Steam Engine Era Foundation. 15.09.2023 112/VIII/2023 entering into a Master Leasing Agreement with PKO Leasing S.A. 15.09.2023 113/VIII/2023 entering into a leaseback transaction with ING LEASE (Polska) sp. z o.o. 15.09.2023 114/VIII/2023 incurring liabilities by drawing down on the loan amount pursuant to an agreement with the European Investment Bank. setting strategic MBO objectives for the President of the PKP CARGO 27.09.2023 115/VIII/2023 S.A. Management Board and PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board Members for 2023. 27.09.2023 116/VIII/2023 adopting the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board Bylaws. giving consent for the Company to cover the costs of postgraduate 09.10.2023 117/VIII/2023 studies for Mr. Dariusz Seliga - President of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board and Mr. Marek Olkiewicz - PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board Member in charge of Operations. 18.10.2023 118/VIII/2023 giving consent to enter into sales agreements for 703 wrecked wagons. entering into Annex No. POIS.05.02.00-00-0052/21-01 to the Co- 18.10.2023 119/VIII/2023 financing Agreement No. POIS.05.02.00-00-0052/21-00 dated 13 October 2022. 18.10.2023 120/VIII/2023 entering into an agreement with PKO LEASING S.A. for the sale of 23 locomotives and a leaseback agreement with PKO LEASING S.A. 18.10.2023 121/VIII/2023 giving consent to enter into Annex No. 6 to the Overdraft Facility Agreement entered into with Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego. 18.10.2023 122/VIII/2023 entering into agreements for the successive supply of diesel fuel to fuel stations and container storage tanks. giving follow-up consent to accept DB Energie GmbH's offer dated 21.11.2023 123/VIII/2023 22.09.2023 and giving consent to enter into a "Traction Energy Supply Agreement" with DB Energie GmbH in the Federal Republic of Germany for 2024-2025. 27.11.2023 124/VIII/2023 giving consent to enter into the agreement on PKP Intercity S.A. selling concessionary transportation services for 2024. 27.11.2023 125/VIII/2023 assessing the transactions with related parties concluded in 2022. giving consent to enter into an agreement with PKP Polskie Linie 05.12.2023 126/VIII/2023 Kolejowe S.A. to use throughput capacity for cargo transport in the 2023/2024 train timetable. giving consent to enter into the agreement No. TDS-82040-1/2023 with 08.12.2023 127/VIII/2023 CARGOTOR sp. z o.o. to use throughput capacity in the 2023/2024 timetable. 11.12.2023 128/VIII/2023 approving the "ESG Strategy of the PKP CARGO Group for 2024- 2028". Page 9 of 26