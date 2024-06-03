Attachment to Resolution No. 175/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board
of 23 May 2024
Activity report of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board
for the year ended 31 December 2023
Warsaw, 23 May 2024
- Introduction
The Supervisory Board hereby submits to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting a report on its activities as the Company's corporate body and assessment of the Company's standing, taking into consideration the appropriateness and effectiveness of its systems of internal control, risk management, compliance with standards or applicable practices and internal audit applied by the Company for 2023 (hereinafter jointly referred to as the "Report"); the Report also includes the evaluation of the Company's compliance with reporting duties pertaining to the fulfillment of corporate governance requirements and the evaluation of reasonability of the Company's policy related to sponsorship activities, charitable activities or other activities of a similar nature.
The Report was prepared in accordance with the requirements of: Article 382 § 31 of the Commercial
Company Code of 15 September 2000 (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2022, Item 1467, as amended), as well as the Best Practice for GPW Listed Companies 2021 attached to Resolution No. 13/1834/2021 of the Supervisory Board of the Stock Exchange of 29 March 2021.
- Composition of the Supervisory Board and its Committees.
From 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, the Supervisory Board was composed of:
−
Mr. Władysław Szczepkowski
− Chairman of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board
−
Mr. Andrzej Leszczyński
− Vice-Chairman of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board
−
Mr. Grzegorz Dostatni
− Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board
−
Mr. Henryk Grymel
− Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board
− Mr. Tomasz Andrzej Pietrek
− Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board
−
Mr. Marek Ryszka
− Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board
−
Mr. Paweł Sosnowski
− Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board
−
Mr. Jarosław Stawiarski
− Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board
−
Mr. Jarosław Ślepaczuk
− Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board
−
Mr. Michał Wnorowski
− Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board
−
Ms. Izabela Wojtyczka
− Member of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board
The composition of the Supervisory Board in 2023 is presented in the following table:
Information on
Period in office
meeting the
independence
the existence of
criteria defined
actual and
No.
Name
Position
in the Act of
material links to
11 May 2017
a shareholder
from
to
on Statutory
holding at least
Auditors, Audit
5% of the total
Firms and
number votes in
Public
the company
Oversight
Supervisory Board
1
Władysław
Chairman
12 July 2022
to date
No
Yes
Szczepkowski
Supervisory Board
26 June 2019
to date
Member
Supervisory Board
2
Andrzej
Vice-Chairman
No
Yes
12 July 2022
19 April 2024
Leszczyński
Supervisory Board
29 June 2022
Member
3
Henryk Grymel
Supervisory Board
No
No
29 June 2022
to date
Member
4
Tomasz
Supervisory Board
No
No
29 June 2022
to date
Pietrek
Member
5
Marek Ryszka
Supervisory Board
No
Yes
29 June 2022
19 April 2024
Member
6
Paweł
Supervisory Board
No
Yes
26 June 2019
14 May 2024
Sosnowski
Member
7
Jarosław
Supervisory Board
No
Yes
7 July 2022
19 April 2024
Stawiarski
Member
8
Jarosław
Supervisory Board
No
No
29 June 2022
to date
Ślepaczuk
Member
9
Michał
Supervisory Board
Yes
No
29 June 2022
to date
Wnorowski
Member
10
Izabela
Supervisory Board
Yes
No
16 July 2020
to date
Wojtyczka
Member
11
Grzegorz
Supervisory Board
No
Yes
28 July 2022
14 May 2024
Dostatni
Member
There are three Committees within the Supervisory Board structure: Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Strategy and Sustainability Committee, whose activities in the reporting period are described in sections V, VI and VII of the Report.
From 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, the Audit Committee of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board was composed of:
−
Mr. Michał Wnorowski
-
Chairman of the Supervisory Board Audit Committee
−
Mr. Jarosław Ślepaczuk
-
Member of the Supervisory Board Audit Committee
−
Ms. Izabela Wojtyczka
-
Member of the Supervisory Board Audit Committee
The composition of the Supervisory Board Audit Committee in 2023 is presented in the following table:
Information on
Period in office
meeting the
the existence of
independence
actual and material
No.
Name
Position
criteria defined in
links to a
the Act of 11 May
shareholder
from
to
2017 on Statutory
holding at least 5%
Auditors, Audit
of the total number
Firms and Public
votes in the
Oversight
company
Committee
23 August 2022
to date
Chairman
Michał
1
Yes
No
Wnorowski
Committee
12 July 2022
to date
Member
2
Jarosław
Committee
No
No
12 July 2022
to date
Ślepaczuk
Member
3
Izabela
Committee
Yes
No
12 July 2022
to date
Wojtyczka
Member
From 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, the Supervisory Board Nomination Committee was composed of:
−
Ms. Izabela Wojtyczka
-
Chairwoman of the Nomination Committee
−
Mr. Władysław Szczepkowski
-
Member of the Nomination Committee
−
Mr. Paweł Sosnowski
-
Member of the Nomination Committee.
The composition of the Supervisory Board Nomination Committee in 2023 is presented in the following table:
Information on
Period in office
meeting the
the existence of
independence
actual and
No.
Name
Position
criteria defined in
material links to a
the Act of 11 May
shareholder
from
to
2017 on Statutory
holding at least
Auditors, Audit
5% of the total
Firms and Public
number votes in
Oversight
the company
Committee
12 July 2022
to date
Chairwoman
Izabela
1
Yes
No
Wojtyczka
Committee
12 July 2022
to date
Member
2
Paweł Sosnowski
Committee
No
Yes
12 July 2022
14 May 2024
Member
3
Władysław
Committee
No
Yes
12 July 2022
to date
Szczepkowski
Member
From 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board Strategy Committee was composed of:
−
Mr. Władysław Szczepkowski
-
Chairman of the Strategy Committee
−
Mr. Henryk Grymel
-
Member of the Strategy Committee
−
Mr. Andrzej Leszczyński
-
Member of the Strategy Committee
−
Mr. Tomasz Pietrek
-
Member of the Strategy Committee
−
Mr. Michał Wnorowski
-
Member of the Strategy Committee.
The composition of the Supervisory Board Strategy Committee in 2022 is presented in the following table:
Information on
Period in office
meeting the
independence
actual and material
No.
Name
Position
criteria defined in
links to a
the Act of 11 May
shareholder holding
from
to
2017 on Statutory
at least 5% of the
Auditors, Audit
total number votes
Firms and Public
in the company
Oversight
Committee
12 July 2022
to date
Władysław
Chairman
1
No
Yes
Szczepkowski
Committee
12 July 2022
to date
Member
2
Henryk Grymel
Committee
No
No
12 July 2022
to date
Member
3
Andrzej
Committee
No
Yes
12 July 2022
19 April 2024
Leszczyński
Member
4
Tomasz Pietrek
Committee
No
No
12 July 2022
to date
Member
5
Michał
Committee
Yes
No
12 July 2022
to date
Wnorowski
Member
- Legal and formal aspects of the Supervisory Board's activities
The Supervisory Board consists of 11 to 13 members (including the Supervisory Board Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson) appointed for a joint term of office. The number of Supervisory Board members in a specific term of office is set by PKP S.A. (in the 8th term: 11 members). The term of office of the Supervisory Board is 3 years. The Supervisory Board is appointed and dismissed by the Shareholder Meeting, subject to the provisions of § 19 sections 2 and 3 of the Articles of Association of PKP CARGO S.A.
Powers of the Supervisory Board
The Supervisory Board carries out ongoing supervision over the Company's operations in all areas of its activity. Moreover, its powers, in addition to matters reserved by the Commercial Company Code or other statutes, include granting consent for the payment of an interim dividend by the Management Board towards the anticipated end-of-the-year dividend, appointing and dismissing the President and other members of the Management Board, setting the number of Management Board members, granting consent for the establishment or liquidation of the Company's branch, issuing opinions on proposals submitted by the Management Board to the Shareholder Meeting.
Operation of the Supervisory Board
The procedure of the Supervisory Board's operation is described in detail in the Supervisory Board Bylaws adopted by the Supervisory Board. Taking into account the provisions of these Bylaws, the Supervisory Board makes decisions in the form of resolutions, or an appropriate entry in the minutes of the meeting. For Supervisory Board resolutions to be valid, all the Supervisory Board Members must have been invited and at least half of them must be present, including the Supervisory Board Chairperson or Vice- Chairperson. Resolutions of the Supervisory Board are adopted by a simple majority of votes. If an equal number of votes is cast "for" and "against", the Supervisory Board Chairperson has the casting vote. Supervisory Board resolutions in the matter of suspension of Management Board members or Management Board require the consent of the Supervisory Board Chairperson. The Supervisory Board may adopt resolutions without holding a meeting, by following a written procedure or using means of direct remote communication in accordance with the procedure laid down in § 16 of the Bylaws of the Supervisory Board. Decisions in this respect are made by the Supervisory Board Chairperson at his/her own initiative or at a written motion of a Management Board member or Supervisory Board Member.
In accordance with the Supervisory Board Bylaws, in the event of conflicting interests of the Company and personal interests of a Supervisory Board Member, his/her spouse, family or relatives (to the second degree next of kin) and personal relations, the Supervisory Board Member should refrain from participating in the discussion and voting on the resolution of such matters and request that this fact be recorded in the minutes of the Supervisory Board meeting.
Independence criterion for Supervisory Board members
Pursuant to the provisions of § 20 of the Articles of Association, at least two Supervisory Board members elected by the Shareholder Meeting should satisfy the criteria of independence from the Company and entities with significant ties to the Company set out in:
- § 21 of the Articles of Association;
- in Annex II to the Commission Recommendation of 15 February 2005 on the role of non-executive or supervisory directors of listed companies and on the committees of the (supervisory) board (EU OJ L. 05.52.51);
- in the Best Practice for GPW Listed Companies 2021 constituting an attachment to Resolution No. 13/1834/2021 of the WSE Supervisory Board of 29 March 2021;
- in the Act on Statutory Auditors, Audit Firms and Public Oversight of 11 May 2017.
In the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, the Supervisory Board Members fulfilling the criteria of independence from the Company included:
- Mr. Michał Wnorowski - appointed by Resolution No. 25/2022 of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. of 29 June 2022 on appointing members meeting the independence criteria to the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of the 8th term of office;
- Ms. Izabela Wojtyczka - appointed by Resolution No. 26/2022 of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. of 29 June 2022 on appointing members meeting the independence criteria to the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of the 8th term of office.
IV. Supervisory Board's work
In the financial year 2023, the Supervisory Board, in the context of ensuring a long-term capacity to keep up with the increasing domestic and foreign competition in the European rail freight transport market currently undergoing liberalization and taking into account the prospects outlined in the Company's strategy
- focused on the major issues relating to the current and future financial situation, commercial activities, operating activities and a broadly defined employment and HR management policy while acknowledging the views of Social Partners. In 2023, the Supervisory Board also analyzed on a daily basis the impact on the Company of the dynamically developing circumstances and conditions related to the extraordinary emergency caused by the war in Ukraine and the Prime Minister's decision on the priority of coal transportation by PKP CARGO S.A.
In the financial year 2023, the Supervisory Board held 9 meetings, during which it adopted 55 resolutions. In addition, the Supervisory adopted 38 resolutions without holding a meeting, using means of direct remote communication.
The dates of Supervisory Board meetings and number of Supervisory Board Members absent from the meetings in 2023 were as follows:
Supervisory Board meetings in 2023
No.
date
number of Supervisory Board members in attendance at the meeting
1.
30.01.2023
one Supervisory Board Member
2.
27.03.2023
not applicable
3.
04.04.2023
one Supervisory Board Member
4.
29.05.2023
two Supervisory Board members
5.
19.06.2023
two Supervisory Board members
6.
20.07.2023
one Supervisory Board Member
7.
27.09.2023
not applicable
8.
27.11.2023
not applicable
9.
11.12.2023
one Supervisory Board Member
A breakdown of resolutions put to a vote by the Supervisory Board in the financial year 2023 is presented in the following table:
Summary of resolutions adopted by the Supervisory Board in 2022
date
resolution
number
in the matter of
30.01.2023
36/VIII/2023
approval of the document "PKP CARGO Group Strategy Revision for
2019-2023"
issuing an opinion on the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board's
30.01.2023
37/VIII/2023
motion to the Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. to amend the
Articles of Association of PKP CARGO S.A.
30.01.2023
38/VIII/2023
adoption of the "Bylaws for Appointing Management Board Members
in PKP CARGO S.A."
30.01.2023
39/VIII/2023
authorizing the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board to made
changes to lease and tenancy agreements concluded with PKP S.A.
giving consent to the conclusion of agreements with PKP
30.01.2023
40/VIII/2023
CARGOTABOR Sp. z o.o. regarding performance of ongoing repairs
of cargo wagons and maintenance of locomotives.
30.01.2023
41/VIII/2023
excusing an absence at
a PKP CARGO
S.A. Supervisory Board
meeting
30.01.2023
42/VIII/2023
excusing an absence at
a PKP CARGO
S.A. Supervisory Board
meeting
30.01.2023
43/VIII/2023
giving consent to the conclusion of a sponsorship agreement with
Widzew Łódź S.A.
giving consent to: 1) the disposal of assets by PKP CARGO S.A. in the
form of a transfer to PKP CARGOTABOR USŁUGI Sp. z o.o. of the
ownership title and the perpetual usufruct right to real property and the
ownership title to buildings and structures located on the land and
representing property separate from the land, and the ownership title
to the movable property with the market value exceeding PLN
20,000,000.00, 2) PKP CARGO S.A. incurring of a liability with the
value exceeding PLN 10,000,000.00 through the conclusion of an
agreement with PKP CARGOTABOR USŁUGI Sp. z o.o. with its
registered office in Warsaw, which is a related party within the meaning
20.02.2023
44/VIII/2023
of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance issued pursuant to Article
60 sec. 2 of the Act on Public Offerings and the Terms and Conditions
for Introducing Financial Instruments to an Organized Trading System
and on Public Companies, an agreement providing for a transfer of the
ownership title and the perpetual usufruct right to real property and the
ownership title to buildings and structures located on the land and
representing property separate from the land, and the ownership title
to the movable property, constituting the object of the non-cash
contribution (in-kind contribution) made by PKP CARGO S.A. in
connection with the acquisition of newly established shares in the
increased share capital of PKP CARGOTABOR USŁUGI Sp. z o.o.
09.03.2023
45/VIII/2023
entering
into
an agreement with Petrojet sp. z o.o. for successive
supplies of fuel oil for heating purposes.
09.03.2023
46/VIII/2023
entering into agreements for the sale of 86 wrecked locomotives.
09.03.2023
47/VIII/2023
entering into an agreement with PKP CARGOTABOR sp. z o.o. for
periodic repairs of cargo wagons.
16.03.2023
48/VIII/2023
entering into Annex No. 2 to the current account overdraft agreement
with Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank Polski S.A.
entering into Annex No. 4 with Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank
16.03.2023
49/VIII/2023
Polski S.A. to the Agreement to provide the zero-balance cash pooling
service
giving consent to enter into Annex No. 3 to Agreement No. SŽDC:
27.03.2023
50/VIII/2023
29051/2018-SŽDC-SŽE for supply of traction electricity in the Czech
Republic dated 21 December 2018 and to increase the value of the
Agreement
giving consent to enter, with the Center for EU Transport Projects, into
27.03.2023
51/VIII/2023
Annex
No.
POIS.03.02.00-00-0049/18-02
to
the Co-Financing
Agreement No. POIS.03.02.00-00-0049/18-00 from the Operational
Program Infrastructure and Environment 2014-2020
27.03.2023
52/VIII/2023
giving consent to enter into an agreement with Lucchini Poland sp. z
o.o. for regular supply of lubricated 20 t/axle wheel sets for wagon cars.
27.03.2023
53/VIII/2023
granting a loan to PKP CARGO TERMINALE sp. z o.o.
27.03.2023
54/VIII/2023
assessing the transactions with related parties concluded in 2021
04.04.2023
55/VIII/2023
statement on
the selection of an audit firm to
audit the annual
Standalone Financial Statements of PKP CARGO S.A. for the financial
year ended 31 December 2022, prepared in accordance with EU IFRS,
and the annual Consolidated Financial Statements of the PKP CARGO
Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, prepared in
accordance with EU IFRS.
submission by the Supervisory Board of the statement set out in
§70(1)(8) and §71(1)(8) of the Finance Minister's Regulation on the
04.04.2023
56/VIII/2023
current and periodic information transmitted by securities issuers and
the conditions for recognizing the information required by the
regulations of a non-member state as equivalent.
assessment of the Standalone Financial Statements of PKP CARGO
S.A. for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, prepared in
04.04.2023
57/VIII/2023
accordance with EU IFRS and issuing an opinion on the PKP CARGO
S.A. Management Board's motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting
of PKP CARGO S.A.
assessment of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the PKP
CARGO Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2022,
04.04.2023
58/VIII/2023
prepared in accordance with EU IFRS, and the Management Board
Report on the Activity of the PKP CARGO Group in 2022 and issuing
an opinion on the request to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP
CARGO S.A.
allocation of the profit presented in the Standalone Financial
04.04.2023
59/VIII/2023
Statements of PKP CARGO S.A. for the financial year ended 31
December 2022 prepared in accordance with EU IFRS.
evaluating the PKP CARGO Group's Sustainability Report for 2022 and
04.04.2023
60/VIII/2023
issuing an opinion on the proposal to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting
of PKP CARGO S.A.
entering into framework agreements and execution agreements to the
13.04.2023
61/VIII/2023
framework agreements for delivery of cast iron brake blocks for the
rolling stock.
13.04.2023
62/VIII/2023
issuing an opinion on
the agenda for
the PKP CARGO S.A.
Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
10.05.2023
63/VIII/2023
nominating members of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board to
take part in the PKP CARGO S.A. Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting.
10.05.2023
64/VIII/2023
excusing an absence at
a PKP CARGO
S.A. Supervisory Board
meeting
entering into Annex No. 4 to Agreement No. 5700029550 with ORLEN
10.05.2023
65/VIII/2023
Paliwa sp. z o.o. dated 28.12.2020 for successive sales with delivery
of diesel fuel by the Contractor to the Contracting Entity's fuel stations.
entering into Annex No. 1 to the Guarantee Facility Agreement No.
10.05.2023
66/VIII/2023
LIN/NS/25/2022 with Credit Agricole Bank Polska S.A. with its
registered office in Wrocław.
10.05.2023
67/VIII/2023
issuing an opinion on the supplemented agenda for the PKP CARGO
S.A. Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting convened for 17 May 2023.
19.05.2023
68/VIII/2023
giving consent to enter
into Annex No. 6
to the overdraft facility
agreement with Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A.
19.05.2023
69/VIII/2023
giving consent to enter into Annex No. 7 to the account group cash
management system agreement with Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A.
19.05.2023
70/VIII/2023
giving consent to entering into Annex No. 3 to the guarantee facility
agreement with Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A.
19.05.2023
71/VIII/2023
giving consent to enter into an overdraft facility agreement with Bank
Polska Kasa Opieki S.A.
29.05.2023
72/VIII/2023
excusing an absence at
a PKP CARGO
S.A. Supervisory Board
meeting
29.05.2023
73/VIII/2023
excusing an absence at
a PKP CARGO
S.A. Supervisory Board
meeting
adopting the Activity Report of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory
Board as the Company's corporate body and assessment of the
29.05.2023
74/VIII/2023
Company's standing, taking into account the assessment of the internal
control, risk management and compliance systems and the internal
audit function for the year ended 31 December 2022.
submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP
29.05.2023
75/VIII/2023
CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to the President of the Management
Board of PKP CARGO S.A. on the performance of his duties.
submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP
29.05.2023
76/VIII/2023
CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to a Member of the Management
Board of PKP CARGO S.A. on the performance of his duties.
submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP
29.05.2023
77/VIII/2023
CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to a Member of the Management
Board of PKP CARGO S.A. on the performance of his duties.
submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP
29.05.2023
78/VIII/2023
CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to a Member of the Management
Board of PKP CARGO S.A. on the performance of his duties.
submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP
29.05.2023
79/VIII/2023
CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to a Member of the Management
Board of PKP CARGO S.A. on the performance of his duties.
submitting a motion to the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP
29.05.2023
80/VIII/2023
CARGO S.A. to grant a discharge to the person seconded to act as
President of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board.
29.05.2023
81/VIII/2023
adopting the "Report on compensation of Members of the PKP CARGO
S.A. Management Board and Supervisory Board in 2022".
29.05.2023
82/VIII/2023
issuing an opinion on the agenda for the PKP CARGO S.A. Ordinary
Shareholder Meeting.
29.05.2023
83/VIII/2023
nominating members of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board to
take part in the PKP CARGO S.A. Ordinary Shareholder Meeting.
giving consent to entering into Annex No. 3 to the lease agreement with
29.05.2023
84/VIII/2023
PKP CARGOTABOR sp. z o.o. No. CFNS1b.213.3.2016, dated 20
April 2016.
29.05.2023
85/VIII/2023
giving consent to enter into an agreement with PKP CARGOTABOR
Sp. z o.o. on performance of periodic repairs of locomotives.
29.05.2023
86/VIII/2023
entering into the Basic Agreement on Rail Infrastructure Use in
Germany with DB Netz AG.
19.06.2023
87/VIII/2023
approving the "PKP CARGO S.A. Business Plan for 2023".
19.06.2023
88/VIII/2023
entering into Annex No. 1 to the current account overdraft agreement
with Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank Polski S.A.
19.06.2023
89/VIII/2023
issuing an opinion on the supplemented agenda of the Ordinary
Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. convened for 29 June 2023.
19.06.2023
90/VIII/2023
adopting the consolidated text of the Articles of Association of PKP
CARGO S.A.
19.06.2023
91/VIII/2023
excusing an absence at a Supervisory Board meeting
19.06.2023
92/VIII/2023
excusing an absence at a Supervisory Board meeting
entering into a framework agreement and entering into implementing
28.06.2023
93/VIII/2023
agreements for the framework agreement for the supply of hot-rolled
sheet metal.
28.06.2023
94/VIII/2023
giving consent to enter into agreements on performance of periodic
repairs of freight wagons.
entering into Annex No. 1 to agreement No. COT/385/461/23 dated 24
28.06.2023
95/VIII/2023
March 2023 with Jacek Surdyk conducting business activity under the
name PPHU JACEK SURDYK.
28.06.2023
96/VIII/2023
giving consent to enter into an agreement with PKP CARGOTABOR
Sp. z o.o. on the performance of repairs of wheel sets.
29.06.2023
97/VIII/2023
entering into a Framework Lease Agreement with ING Lease (Polska)
sp. z o.o.
20.07.2023
98/VIII/2023
entering into a sponsorship agreement with the Polish Olympic
Committee.
20.07.2023
99/VIII/2023
variable compensation to Mr. Dariusz Seliga for the financial year 2022.
20.07.2023
100/VIII/2023
variable compensation to Mr. Maciej Jankiewicz for the financial year
2022.
20.07.2023
101/VIII/2023
variable compensation to Mr. Jacek Rutkowski for the financial year
2022.
20.07.2023
102/VIII/2023
variable compensation to Mr. Zenon Kozendra for the financial year
2022.
20.07.2023
103/VIII/2023
variable compensation to Mr. Marek Olkiewicz for the financial year
2022.
giving consent to enter into an agreement with NEWAG S.A. on
20.07.2023
104/VIII/2023
performance of periodic repairs of 13 ST48 series locomotives at P4
maintenance level.
giving consent to enter into an agreement with PKP Informatyka spółka
20.07.2023
105/VIII/2023
z o.o. to provide system maintenance services and to make available
PKP Informatyka spółka z o.o. systems and infrastructure.
20.07.2023
106/VIII/2023
excusing an absence at a PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board
meeting
107/VIII/2023
resolution not adopted
giving consent to incur a liability by accepting the most favorable offer
for the sale of non-traction electricity for the PKP CARGO Purchasing
17.08.2023
108/VIII/2023
Group in the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024, and
PKP CARGO S.A. concluding an agreement for the sale of non-traction
electricity for the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024.
31.08.2023
109/VIII/2023
on entering into an agreement with Pluxee Polska sp. z o.o. for the
supply of food vouchers.
31.08.2023
110/VIII/2023
on adopting the consolidated text of the Articles of Association of PKP
CARGO S.A.
31.08.2023
111/VIII/2023
on entering into a donation agreement with the Steam Engine Era
Foundation.
15.09.2023
112/VIII/2023
entering into a Master Leasing Agreement with PKO Leasing S.A.
15.09.2023
113/VIII/2023
entering into a leaseback transaction with ING LEASE (Polska) sp. z
o.o.
15.09.2023
114/VIII/2023
incurring liabilities by drawing down on the loan amount pursuant to an
agreement with the European Investment Bank.
setting strategic MBO objectives for the President of the PKP CARGO
27.09.2023
115/VIII/2023
S.A. Management Board and PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board
Members for 2023.
27.09.2023
116/VIII/2023
adopting the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board Bylaws.
giving consent for the Company to cover the costs of postgraduate
09.10.2023
117/VIII/2023
studies for Mr. Dariusz Seliga - President of the PKP CARGO S.A.
Management Board and Mr. Marek Olkiewicz - PKP CARGO S.A.
Management Board Member in charge of Operations.
18.10.2023
118/VIII/2023
giving consent to enter into sales agreements for 703 wrecked wagons.
entering into Annex No. POIS.05.02.00-00-0052/21-01 to the Co-
18.10.2023
119/VIII/2023
financing Agreement No. POIS.05.02.00-00-0052/21-00 dated 13
October 2022.
18.10.2023
120/VIII/2023
entering into an agreement with PKO LEASING S.A. for the sale of 23
locomotives and a leaseback agreement with PKO LEASING S.A.
18.10.2023
121/VIII/2023
giving consent to enter into Annex No. 6 to the Overdraft Facility
Agreement entered into with Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego.
18.10.2023
122/VIII/2023
entering into agreements for the successive supply of diesel fuel to fuel
stations and container storage tanks.
giving follow-up consent to accept DB Energie GmbH's offer dated
21.11.2023
123/VIII/2023
22.09.2023 and giving consent to enter into a "Traction Energy Supply
Agreement" with DB Energie GmbH in the Federal Republic of
Germany for 2024-2025.
27.11.2023
124/VIII/2023
giving consent to enter into the agreement on PKP Intercity S.A. selling
concessionary transportation services for 2024.
27.11.2023
125/VIII/2023
assessing the transactions with related parties concluded in 2022.
giving consent to enter into an agreement with PKP Polskie Linie
05.12.2023
126/VIII/2023
Kolejowe S.A. to use throughput capacity for cargo transport in the
2023/2024 train timetable.
giving consent to enter into the agreement No. TDS-82040-1/2023 with
08.12.2023
127/VIII/2023
CARGOTOR sp. z o.o. to use throughput capacity in the 2023/2024
timetable.
11.12.2023
128/VIII/2023
approving the "ESG Strategy of the PKP CARGO Group for 2024-
2028".
11.12.2023
129/VIII/2023
excusing an absence at a PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board meeting
In 2023, the Supervisory Board did not adopt any resolutions to examine any specific matter at the Company's expense following the procedure in Article 3821 of the Commercial Company Code.
Moreover, the Supervisory Board analyzed information and studies submitted by the Management Board
- also at the Supervisory Board's request or initiative - formulating recommendations or positions reflected in the records of minutes from the Supervisory Board meetings.
The Management Board prepared and submitted to the Supervisory Board the following information:
- in the area of finance, regarding, inter alia:
- the Company's economic and transportation results;
- preparation and adoption of the Business Plan for 2023;
- variable compensation for the Management Board President and for Management Board Members of PKP CARGO S.A. for the financial year 2022;
- assessing transactions concluded in 2021 and 2022 with related parties;
- paid interest notes for unpaid invoices for the last quarter of 2023 and arrears to PKP CARGOTABOR sp. z o.o.
- in the area of strategy and corporate governance, regarding, inter alia:
- setting the MBO objectives for the Management Board to be executed in 2022;
- the investment project in Gniewczyn;
- takeover of the branch of Alstom Pojazdy Szynowe sp. z o. o.;
- construction of a transshipment terminal in Karsznice;
- in the area of management, legal services and marketing, regarding, inter alia:
- resolutions adopted by the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board;
-
issuing an opinion on the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board's motion to the Extraordinary
Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. to amend the Articles of Association of PKP CARGO S.A.;
- Bylaws for Appointing Management Board Members in PKP CARGO S.A.;
- occupational health and safety at PKP CARGO Group for 2022 and the first three quarters of 2023;
- cybersecurity in PKP CARGO S.A.;
- the procedure for selection of bidders for the organization of meetings of the operations and sales divisions;
- request of the NSZZ "Solidarity" of PKP CARGO Eastern Unit of the Company in Lublin;
- regulations in the field of sustainable development that apply to PKP CARGO S.A., as well as legislative proposals under way in EU institutions.
The activities of the Supervisory Board were documented in adopted resolutions and minutes of Supervisory Board meetings in 2023.
In pursuance of the powers defined in the Commercial Company Code and Shareholder Meeting resolutions, the Supervisory Board familiarized itself with the information of the Management Board on issues of key importance for the Company and its position both in the domestic and international market.
In pursuance of the specific obligations following from Article 382 § 3 items 1 and 2 of the Commercial Company Code, the Supervisory Board:
- evaluated the Company's financial statements for the financial year 2022 and adopted Resolution No. 57/VIII/2023 (04 April 2023) in this respect;
-
considered and gave a favorable opinion on the Management Board's request regarding issuing an opinion on the request to the Shareholder Meeting on the allocation of net profit in the amount of PLN 102,705,659.46 (one hundred and two million seven hundred and five thousand six hundred and fifty nine Polish zloty 46/100) shown in the Standalone Financial Statements of PKP CARGO S.A. for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 prepared in accordance with EU IFRS, to the
Company's supplementary capital, and adopted Resolution No. 59/VII/2024 (4 April 2023) on the subject.
