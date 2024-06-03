KRS number: NIP:
Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024

of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board

of 23 May 2024

Report on compensation

disbursed to the PKP CARGO S.A.

Management Board and Supervisory Board Members

in 2023

Company:

PKP CARGO S.A.

Address:

ul. Grójecka 17, 02-021 Warsaw

Court of registration: District Court for the capital city of Warsaw in Warsaw, 12th Commercial Division of the National Court Register 0000027702 9452381960 277586360

Warsaw, 23 May 2024

Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024

  1. Introduction

This Report on compensation disbursed to the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board and Supervisory Board Members in 2023 (hereinafter: "Report") has been prepared by the Supervisory Board of PKP CARGO S.A. ("Supervisory Board") in compliance with the obligations arising from Article 90g of the Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering and the Terms and Conditions for Introducing Financial Instruments to an Organized Trading System and on Public Companies (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2021, item 1983, of 2 November 2021, as amended) (hereinafter: "Act on Offerings") in conjunction with Resolution No. 23/2020 of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO SA of 29 June 2020 on the adoption of the Compensation policy for Members of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board and Supervisory Board, as later amended (hereinafter: "Policy").

In respect of Members of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board (hereinafter: "Management Board Members") and Supervisory Board, the Policy, as a rule, has not significantly changed the regulations governing compensation payable prior to the adoption of the Policy. With regard to the variable components of the compensation of the members of the Management Board, also prior to the implementation of the Policy, the Supervisory Board granted bonuses for the financial year based on the assessment of the achievement of the adopted management objectives.

The report was reviewed by a statutory audit in respect to information required under the Act on Offerings. The entity reviewing the Report was Grant Thornton Polska P.S.A. (formerly: Grant Thornton Polska spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k.) with its registered office in Poznań, entered in the list of audit firms kept by the Polish Agency for Audit Oversight under file no. 4055;

  1. Report on compensation

1. Total compensation broken down by component, as defined in Article 90d(3)(1) of the Act on Offerings, and the relative proportion of these compensation components

1.1. Compenation of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board

Members of the Management Board are entitled to fixed monthly compensation ("Base Compensation") and variable compensation contingent on the attainment of financial or non-financial objectives ("Bonus"), as well as other additional cash and non-cash benefits.

The Base Compensation may vary depending on the function.

The Bonus is determined in a sustainable manner and is in line with the financial standing of PKP CARGO S.A. (hereinafter also the "Company") and the achievement of the adopted management objectives (hereinafter, the "Objectives").

Rules of granting Bonuses, setting the Objectives, specifying weights of the Objectives and criteria for their attainment and settlement are defined by a separate resolution of the Supervisory Board.

The total amount of the Bonus may not exceed 50% of the Base Compensation payable to the respective Management Board Member in the financial year for which the Bonus is due.

The Supervisory Board adopts a resolution to grant a Bonus after the PKP CARGO S.A. Shareholder Meeting adopts a resolution:

  1. approving the Management Board Report on the Activity of PKP CARGO S.A. for the financial year for which the Bonus is due,
  2. approving the financial statements of PKP CARGO S.A. for the financial year for which the Bonus is due,
  3. granting a discharge to the Management Board Member on the performance of his or her duties in the financial year for which the Bonus is due.

Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024

1.1.1. Compensation of Management Board Members, by component

In 2023, the compensation of the Management Board Members was as follows:1

Fixed monthly

Income

Variable compensation/

compensation

Other benefits (in PLN)

components

bonus for 2022 (in PLN)2

Extraordin

(in PLN)

on account of

Disability/

ary

Taxable income

Taxable income

reimburseme

retirement

Compensatio

allowance

Total

Taxable income on

on account of

subject to

nt of travel

Multiple-

pension

Full name, position, period of service

n for non-

Severance

s (in PLN)

compensation

Net Base

account of the

transportation

social

and

year

(in PLN) /

of the Management Board Member in

competition

pay / %

Single-year

/

(in PLN) /

Compensation 3/

Employee Capital

benefits / %

insurance for

accommodati

bonus /

% share in

2023

obligations /

share in

bonus /

% share in

% share in total

% share in total

Scheme

share in total

using company

on expenses

% share

total

% share in

total

% share in total

total

compensation

compensation

contribution /

compensation5

car for private

/ % share in

in total

compensa

total

compensat

compensation

compensa

% share in total

purposes /

total

compens

tion

compensatio

ion

tion

compensation4

% share in total

compensatio

ation

n

compensation

n

Dariusz Seliga President of the

576,000.00

8,856.00

3,055.98

0.0

0.00

206,400.00

0.00

0.00

794,311.98

Management Board

0.00

0.00

0.00

100%

72.52%

1.11%

0.38%

25.99%

from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023

Marek Olkiewicz

Management Board Member in

516,000.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

1,018.66

0.0

0.00

233,633.33

0.00

0.00

0.00

750,651.99

charge of Operations

68.74%

0.14%

31.12%

100%

from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023

Maciej Jankiewicz

3,567.72

Management Board Member in

516,000.00

0.00

0.00

10,384.50

0.51%

0.0

0.00

176,300.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

706,252.22

charge of Finance

73.06%

1.47%

24.96%

100%

from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023

Jacek Rutkowski

141,900.00

Management Board Member in

516,000.00

9,868.50

3,572.55

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

671,341.05

0.00

0.00

21.14%

0.00

charge of Commerce

76.86%

1.47%

0.53%

100%

from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023

Zenon Kozendra

516,000.00

0.00

11,610.00

0.00

0.0

0.00

258,000.00

0.00

0.00

785,610.00

Management Board Member -

0.00

32.84%

0.00

100%

Employee Representative

65.68%

1.48%

from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023

Total

2,640,000.00

0.00

0.00

40,719.00

11,214.91

0.00

0.00

1,016,233.33

0.00

0.00

0.00

3,708,167.24

% share in total compensation

71.19%

1.10%

0.30%

27.41%

100%

Source: Proprietary material

  1. Including the compensation of former Management Board Members disbursed under a management contract and non-competition agreement.
  2. Pursuant to paragraph 4 sec. 7 of the Policy, measurement of the Objectives and granting of the Bonus may take place no earlier than after the PKP CARGO S.A. Shareholder Meeting at which the following are approved: (I) the
    Management Board's report on the Company's activities in the financial year for which the Bonus is granted, (II) the Company's financial statements for the financial year for which the Bonus is granted, (III) a discharge is granted on the performance of duties by the Management Board Member for the financial year for which the Bonus is granted. Accordingly, as at the date of this Report, these conditions, as future events, have not yet been fulfilled for the Bonus for 2023
  3. Under a management contract and non-competition agreement.
  4. Under the Act of 4 October 2018 on Employee Capital Schemes (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 2215).
  5. Under the Agreement of 27 November 2013 on discounted transport services binding on PKP CARGO S.A.

Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024

1.1.2. Bonus

The 2023 objectives for the President and Members of the Management Board (Resolution No. 115/VIII/2023 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 27 September 2023) were as follows:

full name of the

a) minimum

Management Board

a) maximum threshold

description of the criteria/objective

weight of the

threshold

Member position

b) corresponding

(shared objectives)

objective

b) corresponding

period of service in

compensation

compensation

2023

Shared Objectives

Dariusz Seliga

1. Fixed costs of PKP CARGO S.A. (keeping the cost

a) above 90% of

a) above 110% of the

the weighted

weighted average value

President of the

discipline)

20%

average value of

of attainment of all

Management Board

attainment of all

objectives

from 1 Jan 2023 to

Source: Standalone Financial Statements for 2023

objectives

31 Dec 2023

b) 3.60 times monthly

2. Remainder of wagons in current repairs (PKP

b) 0.70 times

compensation

Marek Olkiewicz

monthly

CARGO S.A.)

20%

compensation

Management Board

Member in charge

Source: Daily "REPAIR STATUS" statistics of COPW

of Operations

from 1 Jan 2023 to

31 Dec 2023

3. Compliance with contractual levels of financial

Maciej Jankiewicz

covenants under the concluded loan agreements as

at 31 December 2023 (no violation of financial

Management Board

covenants).

20%

Member in charge

of Finance

Source: Standalone/Consolidated Financial Statements

from 1 Jan 2023 to

for 2023

31 Dec 2023

Jacek Rutkowski

4. Freight volume in key cargo categories: hard

coal, aggregates and construction materials

Management Board

Member in charge

** aggregates and construction materials understood

20%

of Commerce

as: stone, gravel and lime, sand, cement and brick.

from 1 Jan 2023 to

31 Dec 2023

Source: Management Board Report on the Activity of

the PKP Cargo Group for the financial year 2023

Zenon Kozendra

Management Board

5.Ensuring that real estate maintenance costs have

Member -

not been overrun.

Employee

20%

Representative

Source: internal data

from 1 Jan 2023 to

31 Dec 2023

Cascading Objectives

OBJECTIVE 1

Participation in the development of the Rail Logistics

25%

a) 25% of the

a) 100% of the value of

Operator Platform ver. 1.0 ("PKOL").

value of

attainment of all

attainment of all

objectives

Digitalization and improvement of the cybersecurity

OBJECTIVE 2

25%

objectives

b) 1.20 times monthly

level of the PKP Group:

compensation

Developing the concept and strategy for the target IT

b) 0.30 times

OBJECTIVE 3

infrastructure of the PKP Group for the purposes of the

25%

monthly

Shared Data Processing Center

compensation

1) Complete Stage I of the construction of the

Multimodal Terminal at ul. Karsznicka in Zduńska Wola

("Project"), which includes commencement of

intermodal transshipment services at the Multimodal

Terminal in Zduńska Wola in 2023;

2) Commence the execution of Stage 2 of the Project

OBJECTIVE 4

entailing the purchase of transshipment equipment in

25%

2023;

3) Evaluate the assumptions for the modernization of

the container terminal in Medyka managed by PKP

Cargo Terminale sp. z o.o. and define detailed concept

assumptions and planned schedule.

Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024

Individual Objectives

Dariusz Seliga

ESG Strategy of the PKP CARGO Group (until the

b) 1.2 times

b) 1.2 times monthly

President of the

end of 2023)

monthly

compensation

Management Board

100%

compensation

from 1 Jan 2023 to

Source: Positive opinion of the Strategy Committee of

31 Dec 2023

the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board

Marek Olkiewicz

Management Board

Punctuality of trains based on carrier's fault

Member in charge

100%

of Operations

Source: SEPE system

from 1 Jan 2023 to

31 Dec 2023

Maciej Jankiewicz

Management Board

Securing necessary funding from financial

Member in charge

institutions

100%

of Finance

from 1 Jan 2023 to

Source: internal data of PKP CARGO S.A.

31 Dec 2023

Increase in the average price* actually obtained in

Jacek Rutkowski

2023 vs. average 2022 price by at least 50% of the

Management Board

PPI (PPI Dec 2023 vs. Dec 2022).

Member in charge

100%

of Commerce

* average price calculated as revenues on sales of

from 1 Jan 2023 to

transportation services / freight turnover (PLN per ntkm)

31 Dec 2023

Source: internal data of PKP CARGO S.A.

Zenon Kozendra

Prepare and carry out a campaign improving

Management Board

occupational health and safety.

Member -

Employee

Source: Report on the execution of the campaign with a

100%

Representative

positive opinion by the Nomination Committee.

from 1 Jan 2023 to

31 Dec 2023

Source: Proprietary material

The Supervisory Board adopted the following assumptions for setting the Objectives:

  1. Shared Objectives are the same for all Management Board Members, that is each Management Board Member is equally responsible for the attainment of each Objective;
  2. Cascading Objectives are the same for all Management Board Members, that is each Management Board Member is equally responsible for the attainment of each Objective;
  3. Individual Objectives were set for each Management Board Member;
  4. Bonus payments resulting from the attainment of the Objectives are pro-rated for the period of service of the respective Management Board Member;
  5. The degree of attainment of each metric of the Shared Objectives is calculated as a percentage of the reference value, which corresponds to 100% attainment, except for Objective 3.
  6. The attainment of the individual metrics of the Cascading and Individual Objectives and the Shared Objectve 3 metric is calculated as achieved or not achieved;
  7. The compensation multiplier is calculated based on the weighted average value of attainment of all indicators for Shared Objectives and the compensation multiplier is based on the achievement of the Cascading Objectives and the Individual Objective.

As at the date of preparing this Report, the Supervisory Board did not make the settlement of the Objectives set for 2023, described in detail in Resolution No. 115/VIII/2023 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 27 September 2023.

1.1.3. Additional non-cash benefits

Management Board Members used technical tools and equipment owned by PKP CARGO S.A. to assist them in the proper performance of their duties, including from company cars.

Management Board and Supervisory Board Members are covered by the D&O insurance purchased by the Company. Considering the fact that the D&O insurance (policy) covers generally (by listing the functions discharged) all the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board (without naming them specifically), it is impossible to assign taxable income to a specific person because during the term of the insurance the composition of the above bodies may change (see, among others, the judgment of the Voivodeship Administrative Court in Wrocław of 26 September 2018, file ref. no. I SA/Wr 525/18). In view of the foregoing, the value of the D&O insurance calculated per Member of these Company bodies is not presented in the tables below as one of the compensation components.

Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024

1.2. Compensation of Supervisory Board Members

A Supervisory Board Member is only entitled to a fixed monthly compensation, the amount of which is set by the Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A., in consideration of the need to guarantee the independence of Supervisory Board Members in the performance of their duties arising from their function and in compliance with generally applicable provisions of law.

A Supervisory Board Member is entitled to monthly compensation regardless of the number of meetings of the Supervisory Board or membership in committees established by the Supervisory Board or the number of meetings of these committees.

Compensation of the Supervisory Board Members are not related to the Company's financial performance.

In 2023, the compensation of the Supervisory Board Members was as follows:

Fixed

Other income

compensation

Other benefits (in PLN)

components on

(in PLN)

Full name,

account of

taxable on

reimbursement of

position,

account of the

taxable on

travel and

Total compensation

period in which the

Base

refundable

account of

accommodation

(in PLN)

Supervisory Board Member

compensation /

Employee Capital

transportation

expenses (in PLN) 6

received compensation in 2023

% share in total

Scheme

benefits8/

/

compensation

contribution 7/

% share in total

% share in total

% share in total

compensation

compensation

compensation

Władysław Szczepkowski

Supervisory Board Member,

145,324.80

2,179.92

0.00

0.00

147,504.72

Supervisory Board Chairman

98.52%

1.48%

100%

from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023

Andrzej Leszczyński

Supervisory Board Vice-

125,243.52

0.00

0.00

0.00

125,243.52

Chairman

100%

100%

from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023

Grzegorz Dostatni

125,243.52

1878.60

127,122.12

Supervisory Board Member

0.00

0.00

98.52%

1.48%

100%

from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023

Henryk Grymel

125,243.52

125,243.52

Supervisory Board Member

0.00

0.00

0.00

100%

100%

from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023

Tomasz Pietrek

125,243.52

1,878.60

10,304.00

137,426.12

Supervisory Board Member

0.00

91.13%

1.37%

7.50%

100%

from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023

Marek Ryszka

125,243.52

1,878.60

127,122.12

Supervisory Board Member

0.00

0.00

98.52%

1.48%

100%

from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023

Paweł Sosnowski

125,243.52

1,018.66

126,262.18

Supervisory Board Member

0.00

0.00

99.19%

0.81%

100%

from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023

Jarosław Stawiarski

125,243.52

125,243.52

Supervisory Board Member

0.00

0.00

0.00

100%

100%

from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023

Jarosław Ślepaczuk

125,243.52

1,878.60

3,220.00

130,342.12

Supervisory Board Member

0.00

96.09%

1.44%

2.47%

100%

from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023

Michał Wnorowski

125,243.52

1,878.60

127,122.12

Supervisory Board Member

0.00

0.00

98.52%

1.48%

100%

from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023

Izabela Wojtyczka

125,243.52

1,722.05

1,018.66

127,984.23

Supervisory Board Member

0.00

97.86%

1.34%

0.80%

100%

from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023

Total

1,397,760.00

13,294.97

2,037.32

13,524.00

1,426,616.29

97.98%

0.93%

0.14%

0.95%

100%

Source: Proprietary material.

6under Article 392 § 3 of the Commercial Company Code (Journal of Laws of 2020, item 1526, as amended)

  1. under the Act of 4 October 2018 on Employee Capital Schemes (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 2215).
  2. under the Agreement of 27 November 2013 on discounted transport services binding on PKP CARGO S.A.

Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024

2. Explanation of how the total compensation complies with the adopted compensation policy, including how it contributes to the long-term performance of the Company

The compensation system for Management Board Members is incentive-based. When defining the benefits available to Management Board Members, it was decided that the Bonus is partially correlated to the Company's performance, which results in increased efforts to attain the objectives set in the Company's business strategy and business plans by Management Board Members.

As a consequence, the adopted compensation system indirectly contributes to growth in the Company's business, product offering and market position, and translates into improved financial performance.

The compensation of Supervisory Board Members consists solely of fixed compensation set by the PKP CARGO S.A. Shareholder Meeting, which is intended to increase resilience to risk.

In the opinion of the Supervisory Board, the level of compensation of the Members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in 2023 was appropriate to ensure the achievement and maintenance of an adequate level of motivation of individuals with top competencies necessary for the optimal management and supervision of PKP CARGO S.A.

The level of compensation was commensurate with the skills and experience of the respective members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, as well as the scope of their duties and responsibilities, and contributed to the growth of the Company.

3. Information on the way of applying the performance criteria

The Bonus payable to Management Board Members is contingent, among other criteria, on the attainment of the Objectives correlated with the Company's Annual Business Plan and the projection of the PKP CARGO Group's financial results.

Following the Supervisory Board's approval of the Annual Business Plan, the Nomination Committee of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board adopts a recommendation for the Supervisory Board on setting the Objectives to be attained by Members of the Management Board. The basis for the qualitative and quantitative Objectives are the parameters adopted in the Business Plan and the projection of the PKP CARGO Group's financial results.

If the Management Objectives have been attained, the Bonus may be granted by way of a resolution of the Supervisory Board after the Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. adopts the resolutions: approving the financial statements of PKP CARGO S.A. and the Management Board Report on the Activity of PKP CARGO S.A. and granting a discharge on the performance of duties by the Management Board Members in the financial year for which the Bonus is due.

4. Information on annual change in compensation, the Company's performance and the average compensation of employees who are not Members of the Management Board or Supervisory Board in the period of at least the last 5 financial years, cumulatively, in order to enable comparison

Pursuant to Article 90g(3) of the Act on Offerings, the Supervisory Board presents information for the years 2019- 2023, that is for the financial years for which it is required to prepare the Report.

Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024

Presented below are changes in the compensation of Management Board Members for 2019-2023:

Full name,

Compensation (in PLN)

position,

Year 2019

Year 2020

Year 2021

Year 2022

Year 2023

%

Change

Remarks

of the Management Board

change

2023 vs.

Members

2023 vs.

2022

2022

Czesław

Not

dismissed on

577,334.92

562,945.57

813,738.64

192,000.00

0.00

0.00

18 October

Warsewicz

applicable

2021

for the period

of delegation

President of the

of a

Władysław

Not

Not

Not

Supervisory

Management

119,840.00

169,732.01

0.00

0.00

Board

Board

Szczepkowski

applicable

applicable

applicable

Member to

the

Management

Board

Dariusz Seliga

Not

Not

Not

421,056.79

794,311.98

88.65%

373,255.19

appointed

applicable

applicable

applicable

13 April 2022

Not

dismissed on

Management

Witold Bawor

517,533.54

511,542.14

808,715.08

174,580.00

0.00

0.00

18 October

applicable

Board Member

2021

in charge of

Not

Not

Not

appointed

Operations

Marek Olkiewicz

472,225.52

750,651.99

58.96%

278,426.47

3 February

applicable

applicable

applicable

2022

Management

Leszek

Not

dismissed on

516,000.00

503,995.64

728,302.57

172,000.00

0.00

0.00

18 October

Board Member

Borowiec

applicable

2021

in charge of

Maciej

Not

Not

Not

appointed

Finance

361,057.11

706,252.22

95.61

345,195.11

Jankiewicz

applicable

applicable

applicable

25 April 2022

Not

Not

dismissed on

Grzegorz Fingas

517,533.54

515,096.73

349,160.00

0.00

0.00

23 March

applicable

applicable

Management

2020

Board Member

Not

Not

dismissed on

in charge of

Piotr Wasaty

172,650.25

630,169.57

172,000.00

0.00

0.00

18 October

applicable

applicable

Commerce

2021

Jacek Rutkowski

Not

Not

Not

358,760.23

671,341.05

87.13%

312,580.82

appointed

applicable

applicable

applicable

25 April 2022

Management

Board Member

Zenon Kozendra

517,533.54

510,646.50

875,336.00

527,678.20

785,610.00

48.88%

257,931.80

- Employee

Representative

Average

employee

compensation,

excluding

5,264.59

5,373.90

5,656.12

6,201.79

7,346.88

18.46%

1,145.09

compensation of

Management

Board Members9

Number of

employees as at

31 December,

excluding the

17,254

15,903

14,884

14,410

14,205

-1.42%

-205

Management

Board and

Supervisory

Board Members

Source: Proprietary material.

9 The average monthly compensation is calculated as the ratio of the sum of gross compensation to the average number of employees (in FTEs, i.e. after converting part-time employees to full-time employees) in the respective period.

Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024

Presented below are the financial results of PKPCARGO S.A. and the PKP CARGO Group for 2019-2023:

Change

% change

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2023 vs.

2023 vs.

2022

2022

financial result of the Company (PLN million)

Revenues from contracts with

3,572.0

2,936.6

3,085.3

4,003.6

4,225.5

+221.9

+5.5%

customers

Operating profit before depreciation

624.0

400.5

345.1

850.5

868.6

+18.1

+2.1%

and amortization (EBITDA)

Net profit / loss

-8.3

-173.9

-223.3

102.7

45.2

-57.5

-56.0%

financial results of the PKP CARGO Group (PLN million)

Revenues from contracts with

4,781.6

4,075.6

4,266.5

5,390.1

5,491.9

+101.8

+1.9%

customers

Operating profit before depreciation

859.9

580.2

513.2

1,066.3

1,083.1

+16.8

+1.6%

and amortization (EBITDA)

Net profit / loss

36.0

-224.3

-225.3

148.0

82.1

-65.9

-44.5%

Source: Proprietary material.

5. Amount of compensation from companies belonging to the same group within the meaning of Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 (Journal of Laws 2023.120, consolidated text of 16 January 2023, as amended)

Any additional involvement of a Management Board Member or Supervisory Board Member in the management or supervisory bodies of other members of the PKP CARGO Group shall not constitute grounds for the collection by such Management Board Member or Supervisory Board Member of any additional compensation from the Company or members of the PKP CARGO Group.

6. The number of granted or offered financial instruments and main conditions for exercising rights from these instruments, including the price and date of exercising and changes to them

In 2023, the Company did not grant any financial instruments.

7. Information on using the possibility of reclaiming variable compensation components

In the reporting period, no grounds existed for the Company to reclaim any variable compensation components.

8. Information on derogations from the procedure of implementing the compensation policy and derogations applied in accordance with Article 90f of the Act on Offerings, including explanation of reasons and procedure and specification of elements from which derogation was applied

In 2023, due to the absence of grounds, the Supervisory Board decided not to apply any derogations from the application of the adopted Policy.

9. Information on recognizing, in the compensation of Management Board and Supervisory Board Members, cash or in-kind benefits granted to relatives, pursuant to Article 90g(5) of the Act on Offerings

In 2023, compensation of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board and Supervisory Board Members did not include benefits granted to relatives because no such benefits were determined.

10. Explanation of how the Report takes into account the resolution referred to in Article 90g(6) of the Act on Offerings

On 29 June 2023, the Shareholder Meeting adopted Resolution No. 49/2023, which approved the report on compensation. The resolution did not include any comments, recommendations or guidelines.

Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024

11. Extraordinary events in the reporting period

No such events occurred in 2023.

  1. Conclusion

1. Description of amendments and an update to the Policy in 2023.

The Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. did not amend the Policy in 2023. Given the provisions of § 10 sec. 2 of the Policy, the Policy will be updated no later than in 2025.

2. Evaluation of the practical application of the Compensation Policy for Members of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board and Supervisory Board

In the opinion of the Supervisory Board:

  1. the compensation paid to members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board in the period covered by the Report were consistent with the adopted Policy and fulfilled the requirements provided for by law,
  2. the existing Policy, while it allows for flexibility in granting variable compensation, does not encourage risk- taking beyond that approved by the Supervisory Board.

Signatures of PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board Members:

1.

Władysław Szczepkowski

Supervisory Board Chairman

……………………………

2.

Henryk Grymel

Supervisory Board Member

……………………………

3.

Bogusław Nadolnik

Supervisory Board Member

……………………………

4.

Tomasz Pietrek

Supervisory Board Member

……………………………

5.

Robert Stępień

Supervisory Board Member

……………………………

6.

Jarosław Ślepaczuk

Supervisory Board Member

……………………………

7.

Michał Wnorowski

Supervisory Board Member

……………………………

8.

Izabela Wojtyczka

Supervisory Board Member

……………………………

