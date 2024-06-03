KRS number: NIP: REGON: Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024 Report on compensation disbursed to the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board and Supervisory Board Members in 2023 Company: PKP CARGO S.A. Address: ul. Grójecka 17, 02-021 Warsaw Court of registration: District Court for the capital city of Warsaw in Warsaw, 12th Commercial Division of the National Court Register 0000027702 9452381960 277586360 Warsaw, 23 May 2024

Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024 Introduction This Report on compensation disbursed to the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board and Supervisory Board Members in 2023 (hereinafter: "Report") has been prepared by the Supervisory Board of PKP CARGO S.A. ("Supervisory Board") in compliance with the obligations arising from Article 90g of the Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering and the Terms and Conditions for Introducing Financial Instruments to an Organized Trading System and on Public Companies (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2021, item 1983, of 2 November 2021, as amended) (hereinafter: "Act on Offerings") in conjunction with Resolution No. 23/2020 of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO SA of 29 June 2020 on the adoption of the Compensation policy for Members of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board and Supervisory Board, as later amended (hereinafter: "Policy"). In respect of Members of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board (hereinafter: "Management Board Members") and Supervisory Board, the Policy, as a rule, has not significantly changed the regulations governing compensation payable prior to the adoption of the Policy. With regard to the variable components of the compensation of the members of the Management Board, also prior to the implementation of the Policy, the Supervisory Board granted bonuses for the financial year based on the assessment of the achievement of the adopted management objectives. The report was reviewed by a statutory audit in respect to information required under the Act on Offerings. The entity reviewing the Report was Grant Thornton Polska P.S.A. (formerly: Grant Thornton Polska spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k.) with its registered office in Poznań, entered in the list of audit firms kept by the Polish Agency for Audit Oversight under file no. 4055; Report on compensation 1. Total compensation broken down by component, as defined in Article 90d(3)(1) of the Act on Offerings, and the relative proportion of these compensation components 1.1. Compenation of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board Members of the Management Board are entitled to fixed monthly compensation ("Base Compensation") and variable compensation contingent on the attainment of financial or non-financial objectives ("Bonus"), as well as other additional cash and non-cash benefits. The Base Compensation may vary depending on the function. The Bonus is determined in a sustainable manner and is in line with the financial standing of PKP CARGO S.A. (hereinafter also the "Company") and the achievement of the adopted management objectives (hereinafter, the "Objectives"). Rules of granting Bonuses, setting the Objectives, specifying weights of the Objectives and criteria for their attainment and settlement are defined by a separate resolution of the Supervisory Board. The total amount of the Bonus may not exceed 50% of the Base Compensation payable to the respective Management Board Member in the financial year for which the Bonus is due. The Supervisory Board adopts a resolution to grant a Bonus after the PKP CARGO S.A. Shareholder Meeting adopts a resolution: approving the Management Board Report on the Activity of PKP CARGO S.A. for the financial year for which the Bonus is due, approving the financial statements of PKP CARGO S.A. for the financial year for which the Bonus is due, granting a discharge to the Management Board Member on the performance of his or her duties in the financial year for which the Bonus is due. Page 2 of 10

Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024 1.1.1. Compensation of Management Board Members, by component In 2023, the compensation of the Management Board Members was as follows:1 Fixed monthly Income Variable compensation/ compensation Other benefits (in PLN) components bonus for 2022 (in PLN)2 Extraordin (in PLN) on account of Disability/ ary Taxable income Taxable income reimburseme retirement Compensatio allowance Total Taxable income on on account of subject to nt of travel Multiple- pension Full name, position, period of service n for non- Severance s (in PLN) compensation Net Base account of the transportation social and year (in PLN) / of the Management Board Member in competition pay / % Single-year / (in PLN) / Compensation 3/ Employee Capital benefits / % insurance for accommodati bonus / % share in 2023 obligations / share in bonus / % share in % share in total % share in total Scheme share in total using company on expenses % share total % share in total % share in total total compensation compensation contribution / compensation5 car for private / % share in in total compensa total compensat compensation compensa % share in total purposes / total compens tion compensatio ion tion compensation4 % share in total compensatio ation n compensation n Dariusz Seliga President of the 576,000.00 8,856.00 3,055.98 0.0 0.00 206,400.00 0.00 0.00 794,311.98 Management Board 0.00 0.00 0.00 100% 72.52% 1.11% 0.38% 25.99% from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Marek Olkiewicz Management Board Member in 516,000.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 1,018.66 0.0 0.00 233,633.33 0.00 0.00 0.00 750,651.99 charge of Operations 68.74% 0.14% 31.12% 100% from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Maciej Jankiewicz 3,567.72 Management Board Member in 516,000.00 0.00 0.00 10,384.50 0.51% 0.0 0.00 176,300.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 706,252.22 charge of Finance 73.06% 1.47% 24.96% 100% from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Jacek Rutkowski 141,900.00 Management Board Member in 516,000.00 9,868.50 3,572.55 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 671,341.05 0.00 0.00 21.14% 0.00 charge of Commerce 76.86% 1.47% 0.53% 100% from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Zenon Kozendra 516,000.00 0.00 11,610.00 0.00 0.0 0.00 258,000.00 0.00 0.00 785,610.00 Management Board Member - 0.00 32.84% 0.00 100% Employee Representative 65.68% 1.48% from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Total 2,640,000.00 0.00 0.00 40,719.00 11,214.91 0.00 0.00 1,016,233.33 0.00 0.00 0.00 3,708,167.24 % share in total compensation 71.19% 1.10% 0.30% 27.41% 100% Source: Proprietary material Including the compensation of former Management Board Members disbursed under a management contract and non-competition agreement. Pursuant to paragraph 4 sec. 7 of the Policy, measurement of the Objectives and granting of the Bonus may take place no earlier than after the PKP CARGO S.A. Shareholder Meeting at which the following are approved: (I) the

Management Board's report on the Company's activities in the financial year for which the Bonus is granted, (II) the Company's financial statements for the financial year for which the Bonus is granted, (III) a discharge is granted on the performance of duties by the Management Board Member for the financial year for which the Bonus is granted. Accordingly, as at the date of this Report, these conditions, as future events, have not yet been fulfilled for the Bonus for 2023 Under a management contract and non-competition agreement. Under the Act of 4 October 2018 on Employee Capital Schemes (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 2215). Under the Agreement of 27 November 2013 on discounted transport services binding on PKP CARGO S.A. Page 3 of 10

Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024 1.1.2. Bonus The 2023 objectives for the President and Members of the Management Board (Resolution No. 115/VIII/2023 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 27 September 2023) were as follows: full name of the a) minimum Management Board a) maximum threshold description of the criteria/objective weight of the threshold Member position b) corresponding (shared objectives) objective b) corresponding period of service in compensation compensation 2023 Shared Objectives Dariusz Seliga 1. Fixed costs of PKP CARGO S.A. (keeping the cost a) above 90% of a) above 110% of the the weighted weighted average value President of the discipline) 20% average value of of attainment of all Management Board attainment of all objectives from 1 Jan 2023 to Source: Standalone Financial Statements for 2023 objectives 31 Dec 2023 b) 3.60 times monthly 2. Remainder of wagons in current repairs (PKP b) 0.70 times compensation Marek Olkiewicz monthly CARGO S.A.) 20% compensation Management Board Member in charge Source: Daily "REPAIR STATUS" statistics of COPW of Operations from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 3. Compliance with contractual levels of financial Maciej Jankiewicz covenants under the concluded loan agreements as at 31 December 2023 (no violation of financial Management Board covenants). 20% Member in charge of Finance Source: Standalone/Consolidated Financial Statements from 1 Jan 2023 to for 2023 31 Dec 2023 Jacek Rutkowski 4. Freight volume in key cargo categories: hard coal, aggregates and construction materials Management Board Member in charge ** aggregates and construction materials understood 20% of Commerce as: stone, gravel and lime, sand, cement and brick. from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Source: Management Board Report on the Activity of the PKP Cargo Group for the financial year 2023 Zenon Kozendra Management Board 5.Ensuring that real estate maintenance costs have Member - not been overrun. Employee 20% Representative Source: internal data from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Cascading Objectives OBJECTIVE 1 Participation in the development of the Rail Logistics 25% a) 25% of the a) 100% of the value of Operator Platform ver. 1.0 ("PKOL"). value of attainment of all attainment of all objectives Digitalization and improvement of the cybersecurity OBJECTIVE 2 25% objectives b) 1.20 times monthly level of the PKP Group: compensation Developing the concept and strategy for the target IT b) 0.30 times OBJECTIVE 3 infrastructure of the PKP Group for the purposes of the 25% monthly Shared Data Processing Center compensation 1) Complete Stage I of the construction of the Multimodal Terminal at ul. Karsznicka in Zduńska Wola ("Project"), which includes commencement of intermodal transshipment services at the Multimodal Terminal in Zduńska Wola in 2023; 2) Commence the execution of Stage 2 of the Project OBJECTIVE 4 entailing the purchase of transshipment equipment in 25% 2023; 3) Evaluate the assumptions for the modernization of the container terminal in Medyka managed by PKP Cargo Terminale sp. z o.o. and define detailed concept assumptions and planned schedule. Page 4 of 10

Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024 Individual Objectives Dariusz Seliga ESG Strategy of the PKP CARGO Group (until the b) 1.2 times b) 1.2 times monthly President of the end of 2023) monthly compensation Management Board 100% compensation from 1 Jan 2023 to Source: Positive opinion of the Strategy Committee of 31 Dec 2023 the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board Marek Olkiewicz Management Board Punctuality of trains based on carrier's fault Member in charge 100% of Operations Source: SEPE system from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Maciej Jankiewicz Management Board Securing necessary funding from financial Member in charge institutions 100% of Finance from 1 Jan 2023 to Source: internal data of PKP CARGO S.A. 31 Dec 2023 Increase in the average price* actually obtained in Jacek Rutkowski 2023 vs. average 2022 price by at least 50% of the Management Board PPI (PPI Dec 2023 vs. Dec 2022). Member in charge 100% of Commerce * average price calculated as revenues on sales of from 1 Jan 2023 to transportation services / freight turnover (PLN per ntkm) 31 Dec 2023 Source: internal data of PKP CARGO S.A. Zenon Kozendra Prepare and carry out a campaign improving Management Board occupational health and safety. Member - Employee Source: Report on the execution of the campaign with a 100% Representative positive opinion by the Nomination Committee. from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Source: Proprietary material The Supervisory Board adopted the following assumptions for setting the Objectives: Shared Objectives are the same for all Management Board Members, that is each Management Board Member is equally responsible for the attainment of each Objective; Cascading Objectives are the same for all Management Board Members, that is each Management Board Member is equally responsible for the attainment of each Objective; Individual Objectives were set for each Management Board Member; Bonus payments resulting from the attainment of the Objectives are pro-rated for the period of service of the respective Management Board Member; The degree of attainment of each metric of the Shared Objectives is calculated as a percentage of the reference value, which corresponds to 100% attainment, except for Objective 3. The attainment of the individual metrics of the Cascading and Individual Objectives and the Shared Objectve 3 metric is calculated as achieved or not achieved; The compensation multiplier is calculated based on the weighted average value of attainment of all indicators for Shared Objectives and the compensation multiplier is based on the achievement of the Cascading Objectives and the Individual Objective. As at the date of preparing this Report, the Supervisory Board did not make the settlement of the Objectives set for 2023, described in detail in Resolution No. 115/VIII/2023 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 27 September 2023. 1.1.3. Additional non-cash benefits Management Board Members used technical tools and equipment owned by PKP CARGO S.A. to assist them in the proper performance of their duties, including from company cars. Management Board and Supervisory Board Members are covered by the D&O insurance purchased by the Company. Considering the fact that the D&O insurance (policy) covers generally (by listing the functions discharged) all the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board (without naming them specifically), it is impossible to assign taxable income to a specific person because during the term of the insurance the composition of the above bodies may change (see, among others, the judgment of the Voivodeship Administrative Court in Wrocław of 26 September 2018, file ref. no. I SA/Wr 525/18). In view of the foregoing, the value of the D&O insurance calculated per Member of these Company bodies is not presented in the tables below as one of the compensation components. Page 5 of 10

Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024 1.2. Compensation of Supervisory Board Members A Supervisory Board Member is only entitled to a fixed monthly compensation, the amount of which is set by the Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A., in consideration of the need to guarantee the independence of Supervisory Board Members in the performance of their duties arising from their function and in compliance with generally applicable provisions of law. A Supervisory Board Member is entitled to monthly compensation regardless of the number of meetings of the Supervisory Board or membership in committees established by the Supervisory Board or the number of meetings of these committees. Compensation of the Supervisory Board Members are not related to the Company's financial performance. In 2023, the compensation of the Supervisory Board Members was as follows: Fixed Other income compensation Other benefits (in PLN) components on (in PLN) Full name, account of taxable on reimbursement of position, account of the taxable on travel and Total compensation period in which the Base refundable account of accommodation (in PLN) Supervisory Board Member compensation / Employee Capital transportation expenses (in PLN) 6 received compensation in 2023 % share in total Scheme benefits8/ / compensation contribution 7/ % share in total % share in total % share in total compensation compensation compensation Władysław Szczepkowski Supervisory Board Member, 145,324.80 2,179.92 0.00 0.00 147,504.72 Supervisory Board Chairman 98.52% 1.48% 100% from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Andrzej Leszczyński Supervisory Board Vice- 125,243.52 0.00 0.00 0.00 125,243.52 Chairman 100% 100% from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Grzegorz Dostatni 125,243.52 1878.60 127,122.12 Supervisory Board Member 0.00 0.00 98.52% 1.48% 100% from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Henryk Grymel 125,243.52 125,243.52 Supervisory Board Member 0.00 0.00 0.00 100% 100% from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Tomasz Pietrek 125,243.52 1,878.60 10,304.00 137,426.12 Supervisory Board Member 0.00 91.13% 1.37% 7.50% 100% from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Marek Ryszka 125,243.52 1,878.60 127,122.12 Supervisory Board Member 0.00 0.00 98.52% 1.48% 100% from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Paweł Sosnowski 125,243.52 1,018.66 126,262.18 Supervisory Board Member 0.00 0.00 99.19% 0.81% 100% from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Jarosław Stawiarski 125,243.52 125,243.52 Supervisory Board Member 0.00 0.00 0.00 100% 100% from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Jarosław Ślepaczuk 125,243.52 1,878.60 3,220.00 130,342.12 Supervisory Board Member 0.00 96.09% 1.44% 2.47% 100% from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Michał Wnorowski 125,243.52 1,878.60 127,122.12 Supervisory Board Member 0.00 0.00 98.52% 1.48% 100% from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Izabela Wojtyczka 125,243.52 1,722.05 1,018.66 127,984.23 Supervisory Board Member 0.00 97.86% 1.34% 0.80% 100% from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Total 1,397,760.00 13,294.97 2,037.32 13,524.00 1,426,616.29 97.98% 0.93% 0.14% 0.95% 100% Source: Proprietary material. 6under Article 392 § 3 of the Commercial Company Code (Journal of Laws of 2020, item 1526, as amended) under the Act of 4 October 2018 on Employee Capital Schemes (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 2215). under the Agreement of 27 November 2013 on discounted transport services binding on PKP CARGO S.A. Page 6 of 10

Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024 2. Explanation of how the total compensation complies with the adopted compensation policy, including how it contributes to the long-term performance of the Company The compensation system for Management Board Members is incentive-based. When defining the benefits available to Management Board Members, it was decided that the Bonus is partially correlated to the Company's performance, which results in increased efforts to attain the objectives set in the Company's business strategy and business plans by Management Board Members. As a consequence, the adopted compensation system indirectly contributes to growth in the Company's business, product offering and market position, and translates into improved financial performance. The compensation of Supervisory Board Members consists solely of fixed compensation set by the PKP CARGO S.A. Shareholder Meeting, which is intended to increase resilience to risk. In the opinion of the Supervisory Board, the level of compensation of the Members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in 2023 was appropriate to ensure the achievement and maintenance of an adequate level of motivation of individuals with top competencies necessary for the optimal management and supervision of PKP CARGO S.A. The level of compensation was commensurate with the skills and experience of the respective members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, as well as the scope of their duties and responsibilities, and contributed to the growth of the Company. 3. Information on the way of applying the performance criteria The Bonus payable to Management Board Members is contingent, among other criteria, on the attainment of the Objectives correlated with the Company's Annual Business Plan and the projection of the PKP CARGO Group's financial results. Following the Supervisory Board's approval of the Annual Business Plan, the Nomination Committee of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board adopts a recommendation for the Supervisory Board on setting the Objectives to be attained by Members of the Management Board. The basis for the qualitative and quantitative Objectives are the parameters adopted in the Business Plan and the projection of the PKP CARGO Group's financial results. If the Management Objectives have been attained, the Bonus may be granted by way of a resolution of the Supervisory Board after the Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. adopts the resolutions: approving the financial statements of PKP CARGO S.A. and the Management Board Report on the Activity of PKP CARGO S.A. and granting a discharge on the performance of duties by the Management Board Members in the financial year for which the Bonus is due. 4. Information on annual change in compensation, the Company's performance and the average compensation of employees who are not Members of the Management Board or Supervisory Board in the period of at least the last 5 financial years, cumulatively, in order to enable comparison Pursuant to Article 90g(3) of the Act on Offerings, the Supervisory Board presents information for the years 2019- 2023, that is for the financial years for which it is required to prepare the Report. Page 7 of 10

Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024 Presented below are changes in the compensation of Management Board Members for 2019-2023: Full name, Compensation (in PLN) position, Year 2019 Year 2020 Year 2021 Year 2022 Year 2023 % Change Remarks of the Management Board change 2023 vs. Members 2023 vs. 2022 2022 Czesław Not dismissed on 577,334.92 562,945.57 813,738.64 192,000.00 0.00 0.00 18 October Warsewicz applicable 2021 for the period of delegation President of the of a Władysław Not Not Not Supervisory Management 119,840.00 169,732.01 0.00 0.00 Board Board Szczepkowski applicable applicable applicable Member to the Management Board Dariusz Seliga Not Not Not 421,056.79 794,311.98 88.65% 373,255.19 appointed applicable applicable applicable 13 April 2022 Not dismissed on Management Witold Bawor 517,533.54 511,542.14 808,715.08 174,580.00 0.00 0.00 18 October applicable Board Member 2021 in charge of Not Not Not appointed Operations Marek Olkiewicz 472,225.52 750,651.99 58.96% 278,426.47 3 February applicable applicable applicable 2022 Management Leszek Not dismissed on 516,000.00 503,995.64 728,302.57 172,000.00 0.00 0.00 18 October Board Member Borowiec applicable 2021 in charge of Maciej Not Not Not appointed Finance 361,057.11 706,252.22 95.61 345,195.11 Jankiewicz applicable applicable applicable 25 April 2022 Not Not dismissed on Grzegorz Fingas 517,533.54 515,096.73 349,160.00 0.00 0.00 23 March applicable applicable Management 2020 Board Member Not Not dismissed on in charge of Piotr Wasaty 172,650.25 630,169.57 172,000.00 0.00 0.00 18 October applicable applicable Commerce 2021 Jacek Rutkowski Not Not Not 358,760.23 671,341.05 87.13% 312,580.82 appointed applicable applicable applicable 25 April 2022 Management Board Member Zenon Kozendra 517,533.54 510,646.50 875,336.00 527,678.20 785,610.00 48.88% 257,931.80 - Employee Representative Average employee compensation, excluding 5,264.59 5,373.90 5,656.12 6,201.79 7,346.88 18.46% 1,145.09 compensation of Management Board Members9 Number of employees as at 31 December, excluding the 17,254 15,903 14,884 14,410 14,205 -1.42% -205 Management Board and Supervisory Board Members Source: Proprietary material. 9 The average monthly compensation is calculated as the ratio of the sum of gross compensation to the average number of employees (in FTEs, i.e. after converting part-time employees to full-time employees) in the respective period. Page 8 of 10

Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 23 May 2024 Presented below are the financial results of PKPCARGO S.A. and the PKP CARGO Group for 2019-2023: Change % change 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2023 vs. 2023 vs. 2022 2022 financial result of the Company (PLN million) Revenues from contracts with 3,572.0 2,936.6 3,085.3 4,003.6 4,225.5 +221.9 +5.5% customers Operating profit before depreciation 624.0 400.5 345.1 850.5 868.6 +18.1 +2.1% and amortization (EBITDA) Net profit / loss -8.3 -173.9 -223.3 102.7 45.2 -57.5 -56.0% financial results of the PKP CARGO Group (PLN million) Revenues from contracts with 4,781.6 4,075.6 4,266.5 5,390.1 5,491.9 +101.8 +1.9% customers Operating profit before depreciation 859.9 580.2 513.2 1,066.3 1,083.1 +16.8 +1.6% and amortization (EBITDA) Net profit / loss 36.0 -224.3 -225.3 148.0 82.1 -65.9 -44.5% Source: Proprietary material. 5. Amount of compensation from companies belonging to the same group within the meaning of Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 (Journal of Laws 2023.120, consolidated text of 16 January 2023, as amended) Any additional involvement of a Management Board Member or Supervisory Board Member in the management or supervisory bodies of other members of the PKP CARGO Group shall not constitute grounds for the collection by such Management Board Member or Supervisory Board Member of any additional compensation from the Company or members of the PKP CARGO Group. 6. The number of granted or offered financial instruments and main conditions for exercising rights from these instruments, including the price and date of exercising and changes to them In 2023, the Company did not grant any financial instruments. 7. Information on using the possibility of reclaiming variable compensation components In the reporting period, no grounds existed for the Company to reclaim any variable compensation components. 8. Information on derogations from the procedure of implementing the compensation policy and derogations applied in accordance with Article 90f of the Act on Offerings, including explanation of reasons and procedure and specification of elements from which derogation was applied In 2023, due to the absence of grounds, the Supervisory Board decided not to apply any derogations from the application of the adopted Policy. 9. Information on recognizing, in the compensation of Management Board and Supervisory Board Members, cash or in-kind benefits granted to relatives, pursuant to Article 90g(5) of the Act on Offerings In 2023, compensation of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board and Supervisory Board Members did not include benefits granted to relatives because no such benefits were determined. 10. Explanation of how the Report takes into account the resolution referred to in Article 90g(6) of the Act on Offerings On 29 June 2023, the Shareholder Meeting adopted Resolution No. 49/2023, which approved the report on compensation. The resolution did not include any comments, recommendations or guidelines. Page 9 of 10