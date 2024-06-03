Attachment to Resolution No. 176/VIII/2024
Report on compensation
disbursed to the PKP CARGO S.A.
Management Board and Supervisory Board Members
in 2023
- Introduction
This Report on compensation disbursed to the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board and Supervisory Board Members in 2023 (hereinafter: "Report") has been prepared by the Supervisory Board of PKP CARGO S.A. ("Supervisory Board") in compliance with the obligations arising from Article 90g of the Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering and the Terms and Conditions for Introducing Financial Instruments to an Organized Trading System and on Public Companies (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2021, item 1983, of 2 November 2021, as amended) (hereinafter: "Act on Offerings") in conjunction with Resolution No. 23/2020 of the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO SA of 29 June 2020 on the adoption of the Compensation policy for Members of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board and Supervisory Board, as later amended (hereinafter: "Policy").
In respect of Members of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board (hereinafter: "Management Board Members") and Supervisory Board, the Policy, as a rule, has not significantly changed the regulations governing compensation payable prior to the adoption of the Policy. With regard to the variable components of the compensation of the members of the Management Board, also prior to the implementation of the Policy, the Supervisory Board granted bonuses for the financial year based on the assessment of the achievement of the adopted management objectives.
The report was reviewed by a statutory audit in respect to information required under the Act on Offerings. The entity reviewing the Report was Grant Thornton Polska P.S.A. (formerly: Grant Thornton Polska spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k.) with its registered office in Poznań, entered in the list of audit firms kept by the Polish Agency for Audit Oversight under file no. 4055;
- Report on compensation
1. Total compensation broken down by component, as defined in Article 90d(3)(1) of the Act on Offerings, and the relative proportion of these compensation components
1.1. Compenation of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board
Members of the Management Board are entitled to fixed monthly compensation ("Base Compensation") and variable compensation contingent on the attainment of financial or non-financial objectives ("Bonus"), as well as other additional cash and non-cash benefits.
The Base Compensation may vary depending on the function.
The Bonus is determined in a sustainable manner and is in line with the financial standing of PKP CARGO S.A. (hereinafter also the "Company") and the achievement of the adopted management objectives (hereinafter, the "Objectives").
Rules of granting Bonuses, setting the Objectives, specifying weights of the Objectives and criteria for their attainment and settlement are defined by a separate resolution of the Supervisory Board.
The total amount of the Bonus may not exceed 50% of the Base Compensation payable to the respective Management Board Member in the financial year for which the Bonus is due.
The Supervisory Board adopts a resolution to grant a Bonus after the PKP CARGO S.A. Shareholder Meeting adopts a resolution:
- approving the Management Board Report on the Activity of PKP CARGO S.A. for the financial year for which the Bonus is due,
- approving the financial statements of PKP CARGO S.A. for the financial year for which the Bonus is due,
- granting a discharge to the Management Board Member on the performance of his or her duties in the financial year for which the Bonus is due.
1.1.1. Compensation of Management Board Members, by component
In 2023, the compensation of the Management Board Members was as follows:1
Fixed monthly
Income
Variable compensation/
compensation
Other benefits (in PLN)
components
bonus for 2022 (in PLN)2
Extraordin
(in PLN)
on account of
Disability/
ary
Taxable income
Taxable income
reimburseme
retirement
Compensatio
allowance
Total
Taxable income on
on account of
subject to
nt of travel
Multiple-
pension
Full name, position, period of service
n for non-
Severance
s (in PLN)
compensation
Net Base
account of the
transportation
social
and
year
(in PLN) /
of the Management Board Member in
competition
pay / %
Single-year
/
(in PLN) /
Compensation 3/
Employee Capital
benefits / %
insurance for
accommodati
bonus /
% share in
2023
obligations /
share in
bonus /
% share in
% share in total
% share in total
Scheme
share in total
using company
on expenses
% share
total
% share in
total
% share in total
total
compensation
compensation
contribution /
compensation5
car for private
/ % share in
in total
compensa
total
compensat
compensation
compensa
% share in total
purposes /
total
compens
tion
compensatio
ion
tion
compensation4
% share in total
compensatio
ation
n
compensation
n
Dariusz Seliga President of the
576,000.00
8,856.00
3,055.98
0.0
0.00
206,400.00
0.00
0.00
794,311.98
Management Board
0.00
0.00
0.00
100%
72.52%
1.11%
0.38%
25.99%
from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023
Marek Olkiewicz
Management Board Member in
516,000.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
1,018.66
0.0
0.00
233,633.33
0.00
0.00
0.00
750,651.99
charge of Operations
68.74%
0.14%
31.12%
100%
from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023
Maciej Jankiewicz
3,567.72
Management Board Member in
516,000.00
0.00
0.00
10,384.50
0.51%
0.0
0.00
176,300.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
706,252.22
charge of Finance
73.06%
1.47%
24.96%
100%
from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023
Jacek Rutkowski
141,900.00
Management Board Member in
516,000.00
9,868.50
3,572.55
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
671,341.05
0.00
0.00
21.14%
0.00
charge of Commerce
76.86%
1.47%
0.53%
100%
from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023
Zenon Kozendra
516,000.00
0.00
11,610.00
0.00
0.0
0.00
258,000.00
0.00
0.00
785,610.00
Management Board Member -
0.00
32.84%
0.00
100%
Employee Representative
65.68%
1.48%
from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023
Total
2,640,000.00
0.00
0.00
40,719.00
11,214.91
0.00
0.00
1,016,233.33
0.00
0.00
0.00
3,708,167.24
% share in total compensation
71.19%
1.10%
0.30%
27.41%
100%
- Including the compensation of former Management Board Members disbursed under a management contract and non-competition agreement.
- Pursuant to paragraph 4 sec. 7 of the Policy, measurement of the Objectives and granting of the Bonus may take place no earlier than after the PKP CARGO S.A. Shareholder Meeting at which the following are approved: (I) the
Management Board's report on the Company's activities in the financial year for which the Bonus is granted, (II) the Company's financial statements for the financial year for which the Bonus is granted, (III) a discharge is granted on the performance of duties by the Management Board Member for the financial year for which the Bonus is granted. Accordingly, as at the date of this Report, these conditions, as future events, have not yet been fulfilled for the Bonus for 2023
- Under a management contract and non-competition agreement.
- Under the Act of 4 October 2018 on Employee Capital Schemes (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 2215).
- Under the Agreement of 27 November 2013 on discounted transport services binding on PKP CARGO S.A.
1.1.2. Bonus
The 2023 objectives for the President and Members of the Management Board (Resolution No. 115/VIII/2023 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 27 September 2023) were as follows:
full name of the
a) minimum
Management Board
a) maximum threshold
description of the criteria/objective
weight of the
threshold
Member position
b) corresponding
(shared objectives)
objective
b) corresponding
period of service in
compensation
compensation
2023
Shared Objectives
Dariusz Seliga
1. Fixed costs of PKP CARGO S.A. (keeping the cost
a) above 90% of
a) above 110% of the
the weighted
weighted average value
President of the
discipline)
20%
average value of
of attainment of all
Management Board
attainment of all
objectives
from 1 Jan 2023 to
Source: Standalone Financial Statements for 2023
objectives
31 Dec 2023
b) 3.60 times monthly
2. Remainder of wagons in current repairs (PKP
b) 0.70 times
compensation
Marek Olkiewicz
monthly
CARGO S.A.)
20%
compensation
Management Board
Member in charge
Source: Daily "REPAIR STATUS" statistics of COPW
of Operations
from 1 Jan 2023 to
31 Dec 2023
3. Compliance with contractual levels of financial
Maciej Jankiewicz
covenants under the concluded loan agreements as
at 31 December 2023 (no violation of financial
Management Board
covenants).
20%
Member in charge
of Finance
Source: Standalone/Consolidated Financial Statements
from 1 Jan 2023 to
for 2023
31 Dec 2023
Jacek Rutkowski
4. Freight volume in key cargo categories: hard
coal, aggregates and construction materials
Management Board
Member in charge
** aggregates and construction materials understood
20%
of Commerce
as: stone, gravel and lime, sand, cement and brick.
from 1 Jan 2023 to
31 Dec 2023
Source: Management Board Report on the Activity of
the PKP Cargo Group for the financial year 2023
Zenon Kozendra
Management Board
5.Ensuring that real estate maintenance costs have
Member -
not been overrun.
Employee
20%
Representative
Source: internal data
from 1 Jan 2023 to
31 Dec 2023
Cascading Objectives
OBJECTIVE 1
Participation in the development of the Rail Logistics
25%
a) 25% of the
a) 100% of the value of
Operator Platform ver. 1.0 ("PKOL").
value of
attainment of all
attainment of all
objectives
Digitalization and improvement of the cybersecurity
OBJECTIVE 2
25%
objectives
b) 1.20 times monthly
level of the PKP Group:
compensation
Developing the concept and strategy for the target IT
b) 0.30 times
OBJECTIVE 3
infrastructure of the PKP Group for the purposes of the
25%
monthly
Shared Data Processing Center
compensation
1) Complete Stage I of the construction of the
Multimodal Terminal at ul. Karsznicka in Zduńska Wola
("Project"), which includes commencement of
intermodal transshipment services at the Multimodal
Terminal in Zduńska Wola in 2023;
2) Commence the execution of Stage 2 of the Project
OBJECTIVE 4
entailing the purchase of transshipment equipment in
25%
2023;
3) Evaluate the assumptions for the modernization of
the container terminal in Medyka managed by PKP
Cargo Terminale sp. z o.o. and define detailed concept
assumptions and planned schedule.
Individual Objectives
Dariusz Seliga
ESG Strategy of the PKP CARGO Group (until the
b) 1.2 times
b) 1.2 times monthly
President of the
end of 2023)
monthly
compensation
Management Board
100%
compensation
from 1 Jan 2023 to
Source: Positive opinion of the Strategy Committee of
31 Dec 2023
the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board
Marek Olkiewicz
Management Board
Punctuality of trains based on carrier's fault
Member in charge
100%
of Operations
Source: SEPE system
from 1 Jan 2023 to
31 Dec 2023
Maciej Jankiewicz
Management Board
Securing necessary funding from financial
Member in charge
institutions
100%
of Finance
from 1 Jan 2023 to
Source: internal data of PKP CARGO S.A.
31 Dec 2023
Increase in the average price* actually obtained in
Jacek Rutkowski
2023 vs. average 2022 price by at least 50% of the
Management Board
PPI (PPI Dec 2023 vs. Dec 2022).
Member in charge
100%
of Commerce
* average price calculated as revenues on sales of
from 1 Jan 2023 to
transportation services / freight turnover (PLN per ntkm)
31 Dec 2023
Source: internal data of PKP CARGO S.A.
Zenon Kozendra
Prepare and carry out a campaign improving
Management Board
occupational health and safety.
Member -
Employee
Source: Report on the execution of the campaign with a
100%
Representative
positive opinion by the Nomination Committee.
from 1 Jan 2023 to
31 Dec 2023
The Supervisory Board adopted the following assumptions for setting the Objectives:
- Shared Objectives are the same for all Management Board Members, that is each Management Board Member is equally responsible for the attainment of each Objective;
- Cascading Objectives are the same for all Management Board Members, that is each Management Board Member is equally responsible for the attainment of each Objective;
- Individual Objectives were set for each Management Board Member;
- Bonus payments resulting from the attainment of the Objectives are pro-rated for the period of service of the respective Management Board Member;
- The degree of attainment of each metric of the Shared Objectives is calculated as a percentage of the reference value, which corresponds to 100% attainment, except for Objective 3.
- The attainment of the individual metrics of the Cascading and Individual Objectives and the Shared Objectve 3 metric is calculated as achieved or not achieved;
- The compensation multiplier is calculated based on the weighted average value of attainment of all indicators for Shared Objectives and the compensation multiplier is based on the achievement of the Cascading Objectives and the Individual Objective.
As at the date of preparing this Report, the Supervisory Board did not make the settlement of the Objectives set for 2023, described in detail in Resolution No. 115/VIII/2023 of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board of 27 September 2023.
1.1.3. Additional non-cash benefits
Management Board Members used technical tools and equipment owned by PKP CARGO S.A. to assist them in the proper performance of their duties, including from company cars.
Management Board and Supervisory Board Members are covered by the D&O insurance purchased by the Company. Considering the fact that the D&O insurance (policy) covers generally (by listing the functions discharged) all the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board (without naming them specifically), it is impossible to assign taxable income to a specific person because during the term of the insurance the composition of the above bodies may change (see, among others, the judgment of the Voivodeship Administrative Court in Wrocław of 26 September 2018, file ref. no. I SA/Wr 525/18). In view of the foregoing, the value of the D&O insurance calculated per Member of these Company bodies is not presented in the tables below as one of the compensation components.
1.2. Compensation of Supervisory Board Members
A Supervisory Board Member is only entitled to a fixed monthly compensation, the amount of which is set by the Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A., in consideration of the need to guarantee the independence of Supervisory Board Members in the performance of their duties arising from their function and in compliance with generally applicable provisions of law.
A Supervisory Board Member is entitled to monthly compensation regardless of the number of meetings of the Supervisory Board or membership in committees established by the Supervisory Board or the number of meetings of these committees.
Compensation of the Supervisory Board Members are not related to the Company's financial performance.
In 2023, the compensation of the Supervisory Board Members was as follows:
Fixed
Other income
compensation
Other benefits (in PLN)
components on
(in PLN)
Full name,
account of
taxable on
reimbursement of
position,
account of the
taxable on
travel and
Total compensation
period in which the
Base
refundable
account of
accommodation
(in PLN)
Supervisory Board Member
compensation /
Employee Capital
transportation
expenses (in PLN) 6
received compensation in 2023
% share in total
Scheme
benefits8/
/
compensation
contribution 7/
% share in total
% share in total
% share in total
compensation
compensation
compensation
Władysław Szczepkowski
Supervisory Board Member,
145,324.80
2,179.92
0.00
0.00
147,504.72
Supervisory Board Chairman
98.52%
1.48%
100%
from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023
Andrzej Leszczyński
Supervisory Board Vice-
125,243.52
0.00
0.00
0.00
125,243.52
Chairman
100%
100%
from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023
Grzegorz Dostatni
125,243.52
1878.60
127,122.12
Supervisory Board Member
0.00
0.00
98.52%
1.48%
100%
from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023
Henryk Grymel
125,243.52
125,243.52
Supervisory Board Member
0.00
0.00
0.00
100%
100%
from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023
Tomasz Pietrek
125,243.52
1,878.60
10,304.00
137,426.12
Supervisory Board Member
0.00
91.13%
1.37%
7.50%
100%
from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023
Marek Ryszka
125,243.52
1,878.60
127,122.12
Supervisory Board Member
0.00
0.00
98.52%
1.48%
100%
from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023
Paweł Sosnowski
125,243.52
1,018.66
126,262.18
Supervisory Board Member
0.00
0.00
99.19%
0.81%
100%
from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023
Jarosław Stawiarski
125,243.52
125,243.52
Supervisory Board Member
0.00
0.00
0.00
100%
100%
from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023
Jarosław Ślepaczuk
125,243.52
1,878.60
3,220.00
130,342.12
Supervisory Board Member
0.00
96.09%
1.44%
2.47%
100%
from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023
Michał Wnorowski
125,243.52
1,878.60
127,122.12
Supervisory Board Member
0.00
0.00
98.52%
1.48%
100%
from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023
Izabela Wojtyczka
125,243.52
1,722.05
1,018.66
127,984.23
Supervisory Board Member
0.00
97.86%
1.34%
0.80%
100%
from 1 Jan 2023 to 31 Dec 2023
Total
1,397,760.00
13,294.97
2,037.32
13,524.00
1,426,616.29
97.98%
0.93%
0.14%
0.95%
100%
6under Article 392 § 3 of the Commercial Company Code (Journal of Laws of 2020, item 1526, as amended)
- under the Act of 4 October 2018 on Employee Capital Schemes (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 2215).
- under the Agreement of 27 November 2013 on discounted transport services binding on PKP CARGO S.A.
2. Explanation of how the total compensation complies with the adopted compensation policy, including how it contributes to the long-term performance of the Company
The compensation system for Management Board Members is incentive-based. When defining the benefits available to Management Board Members, it was decided that the Bonus is partially correlated to the Company's performance, which results in increased efforts to attain the objectives set in the Company's business strategy and business plans by Management Board Members.
As a consequence, the adopted compensation system indirectly contributes to growth in the Company's business, product offering and market position, and translates into improved financial performance.
The compensation of Supervisory Board Members consists solely of fixed compensation set by the PKP CARGO S.A. Shareholder Meeting, which is intended to increase resilience to risk.
In the opinion of the Supervisory Board, the level of compensation of the Members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in 2023 was appropriate to ensure the achievement and maintenance of an adequate level of motivation of individuals with top competencies necessary for the optimal management and supervision of PKP CARGO S.A.
The level of compensation was commensurate with the skills and experience of the respective members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, as well as the scope of their duties and responsibilities, and contributed to the growth of the Company.
3. Information on the way of applying the performance criteria
The Bonus payable to Management Board Members is contingent, among other criteria, on the attainment of the Objectives correlated with the Company's Annual Business Plan and the projection of the PKP CARGO Group's financial results.
Following the Supervisory Board's approval of the Annual Business Plan, the Nomination Committee of the PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board adopts a recommendation for the Supervisory Board on setting the Objectives to be attained by Members of the Management Board. The basis for the qualitative and quantitative Objectives are the parameters adopted in the Business Plan and the projection of the PKP CARGO Group's financial results.
If the Management Objectives have been attained, the Bonus may be granted by way of a resolution of the Supervisory Board after the Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. adopts the resolutions: approving the financial statements of PKP CARGO S.A. and the Management Board Report on the Activity of PKP CARGO S.A. and granting a discharge on the performance of duties by the Management Board Members in the financial year for which the Bonus is due.
4. Information on annual change in compensation, the Company's performance and the average compensation of employees who are not Members of the Management Board or Supervisory Board in the period of at least the last 5 financial years, cumulatively, in order to enable comparison
Pursuant to Article 90g(3) of the Act on Offerings, the Supervisory Board presents information for the years 2019- 2023, that is for the financial years for which it is required to prepare the Report.
Presented below are changes in the compensation of Management Board Members for 2019-2023:
Full name,
Compensation (in PLN)
position,
Year 2019
Year 2020
Year 2021
Year 2022
Year 2023
%
Change
Remarks
of the Management Board
change
2023 vs.
Members
2023 vs.
2022
2022
Czesław
Not
dismissed on
577,334.92
562,945.57
813,738.64
192,000.00
0.00
0.00
18 October
Warsewicz
applicable
2021
for the period
of delegation
President of the
of a
Władysław
Not
Not
Not
Supervisory
Management
119,840.00
169,732.01
0.00
0.00
Board
Board
Szczepkowski
applicable
applicable
applicable
Member to
the
Management
Board
Dariusz Seliga
Not
Not
Not
421,056.79
794,311.98
88.65%
373,255.19
appointed
applicable
applicable
applicable
13 April 2022
Not
dismissed on
Management
Witold Bawor
517,533.54
511,542.14
808,715.08
174,580.00
0.00
0.00
18 October
applicable
Board Member
2021
in charge of
Not
Not
Not
appointed
Operations
Marek Olkiewicz
472,225.52
750,651.99
58.96%
278,426.47
3 February
applicable
applicable
applicable
2022
Management
Leszek
Not
dismissed on
516,000.00
503,995.64
728,302.57
172,000.00
0.00
0.00
18 October
Board Member
Borowiec
applicable
2021
in charge of
Maciej
Not
Not
Not
appointed
Finance
361,057.11
706,252.22
95.61
345,195.11
Jankiewicz
applicable
applicable
applicable
25 April 2022
Not
Not
dismissed on
Grzegorz Fingas
517,533.54
515,096.73
349,160.00
0.00
0.00
23 March
applicable
applicable
Management
2020
Board Member
Not
Not
dismissed on
in charge of
Piotr Wasaty
172,650.25
630,169.57
172,000.00
0.00
0.00
18 October
applicable
applicable
Commerce
2021
Jacek Rutkowski
Not
Not
Not
358,760.23
671,341.05
87.13%
312,580.82
appointed
applicable
applicable
applicable
25 April 2022
Management
Board Member
Zenon Kozendra
517,533.54
510,646.50
875,336.00
527,678.20
785,610.00
48.88%
257,931.80
- Employee
Representative
Average
employee
compensation,
excluding
5,264.59
5,373.90
5,656.12
6,201.79
7,346.88
18.46%
1,145.09
compensation of
Management
Board Members9
Number of
employees as at
31 December,
excluding the
17,254
15,903
14,884
14,410
14,205
-1.42%
-205
Management
Board and
Supervisory
Board Members
9 The average monthly compensation is calculated as the ratio of the sum of gross compensation to the average number of employees (in FTEs, i.e. after converting part-time employees to full-time employees) in the respective period.
Presented below are the financial results of PKPCARGO S.A. and the PKP CARGO Group for 2019-2023:
Change
% change
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2023 vs.
2023 vs.
2022
2022
financial result of the Company (PLN million)
Revenues from contracts with
3,572.0
2,936.6
3,085.3
4,003.6
4,225.5
+221.9
+5.5%
customers
Operating profit before depreciation
624.0
400.5
345.1
850.5
868.6
+18.1
+2.1%
and amortization (EBITDA)
Net profit / loss
-8.3
-173.9
-223.3
102.7
45.2
-57.5
-56.0%
financial results of the PKP CARGO Group (PLN million)
Revenues from contracts with
4,781.6
4,075.6
4,266.5
5,390.1
5,491.9
+101.8
+1.9%
customers
Operating profit before depreciation
859.9
580.2
513.2
1,066.3
1,083.1
+16.8
+1.6%
and amortization (EBITDA)
Net profit / loss
36.0
-224.3
-225.3
148.0
82.1
-65.9
-44.5%
5. Amount of compensation from companies belonging to the same group within the meaning of Accounting Act of 29 September 1994 (Journal of Laws 2023.120, consolidated text of 16 January 2023, as amended)
Any additional involvement of a Management Board Member or Supervisory Board Member in the management or supervisory bodies of other members of the PKP CARGO Group shall not constitute grounds for the collection by such Management Board Member or Supervisory Board Member of any additional compensation from the Company or members of the PKP CARGO Group.
6. The number of granted or offered financial instruments and main conditions for exercising rights from these instruments, including the price and date of exercising and changes to them
In 2023, the Company did not grant any financial instruments.
7. Information on using the possibility of reclaiming variable compensation components
In the reporting period, no grounds existed for the Company to reclaim any variable compensation components.
8. Information on derogations from the procedure of implementing the compensation policy and derogations applied in accordance with Article 90f of the Act on Offerings, including explanation of reasons and procedure and specification of elements from which derogation was applied
In 2023, due to the absence of grounds, the Supervisory Board decided not to apply any derogations from the application of the adopted Policy.
9. Information on recognizing, in the compensation of Management Board and Supervisory Board Members, cash or in-kind benefits granted to relatives, pursuant to Article 90g(5) of the Act on Offerings
In 2023, compensation of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board and Supervisory Board Members did not include benefits granted to relatives because no such benefits were determined.
10. Explanation of how the Report takes into account the resolution referred to in Article 90g(6) of the Act on Offerings
On 29 June 2023, the Shareholder Meeting adopted Resolution No. 49/2023, which approved the report on compensation. The resolution did not include any comments, recommendations or guidelines.
11. Extraordinary events in the reporting period
No such events occurred in 2023.
- Conclusion
1. Description of amendments and an update to the Policy in 2023.
The Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of PKP CARGO S.A. did not amend the Policy in 2023. Given the provisions of § 10 sec. 2 of the Policy, the Policy will be updated no later than in 2025.
2. Evaluation of the practical application of the Compensation Policy for Members of the PKP CARGO S.A. Management Board and Supervisory Board
In the opinion of the Supervisory Board:
- the compensation paid to members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board in the period covered by the Report were consistent with the adopted Policy and fulfilled the requirements provided for by law,
- the existing Policy, while it allows for flexibility in granting variable compensation, does not encourage risk- taking beyond that approved by the Supervisory Board.
Signatures of PKP CARGO S.A. Supervisory Board Members:
1.
Władysław Szczepkowski
Supervisory Board Chairman
……………………………
2.
Henryk Grymel
Supervisory Board Member
……………………………
3.
Bogusław Nadolnik
Supervisory Board Member
……………………………
4.
Tomasz Pietrek
Supervisory Board Member
……………………………
5.
Robert Stępień
Supervisory Board Member
……………………………
6.
Jarosław Ślepaczuk
Supervisory Board Member
……………………………
7.
Michał Wnorowski
Supervisory Board Member
……………………………
8.
Izabela Wojtyczka
Supervisory Board Member
……………………………
