PKP Cargo SA is a Poland-based company active in the transportation sector. The Companyâs main activity is domestic and international transport of goods by rail and provision of logistic services in the field of railway cargo transport services. The Company divides its services into six divisions: Transport, offering rail transport carried out by PKP Cargo, road transport and ferry transport; Intermodal, providing intermodal rail transport; Forwarding, services carried out by Trade Trans, Cargosped and PKP Cargo International; Terminals, offering service of reloading terminals; Sidings, providing railway sidings; and Rolling Stock, which provides repairs of the rolling stock. It operates through Advanced World Transport BV (AWT).