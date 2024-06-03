Number of shares and number of votes on the day of

PKP CARGO S.A. Ordinary General Meeting Announcement

i.e. 28 May 2024

Shares

Number of shares

Number of votes

Series A

43 338 000

43 338 000

Series B

15

15

Series C

1 448 902

1 448 902

Total

44 786 917

44 786 917

