Number of shares and number of votes on the day of
PKP CARGO S.A. Ordinary General Meeting Announcement
i.e. 28 May 2024
Shares
Number of shares
Number of votes
Series A
43 338 000
43 338 000
Series B
15
15
Series C
1 448 902
1 448 902
Total
44 786 917
44 786 917
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
PKP Cargo SA published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 07:35:02 UTC.