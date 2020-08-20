Pkp Cargo S A : Current Report No. 23/2020 of 20 August 2020 - Last tranche of support received from the Guaranteed Employee Benefits Fund

The Management Board of PKP CARGO S.A. ('Company', 'PKP CARGO'), with reference to Current Reports No. 7/2020, 9/2020 14/2020 and 18/2020, hereby reports that it has been informed about the transfer, by the Voivodship Labor Office in Warsaw, of the third tranche of the subsidy for employee remuneration from the Guaranteed Employee Benefits Fund ('FGŚP') in the amount of PLN 34.14 million.

The funds received are equal to one third of the entire amount requested by the Company (i.e. PLN 102.42 million) and correspond to the third, i.e. the last of the three monthly periods covered by the memorandum of agreement referred to in Current Report No. 7/2020 of 7 May 2020.

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on Market Abuse.