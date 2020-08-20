Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Pkp Cargo S.A.    PKP   PLPKPCR00011

PKP CARGO S.A.

(PKP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pkp Cargo S A : Current Report No. 23/2020 of 20 August 2020 - Last tranche of support received from the Guaranteed Employee Benefits Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

The Management Board of PKP CARGO S.A. ('Company', 'PKP CARGO'), with reference to Current Reports No. 7/2020, 9/2020 14/2020 and 18/2020, hereby reports that it has been informed about the transfer, by the Voivodship Labor Office in Warsaw, of the third tranche of the subsidy for employee remuneration from the Guaranteed Employee Benefits Fund ('FGŚP') in the amount of PLN 34.14 million.

The funds received are equal to one third of the entire amount requested by the Company (i.e. PLN 102.42 million) and correspond to the third, i.e. the last of the three monthly periods covered by the memorandum of agreement referred to in Current Report No. 7/2020 of 7 May 2020.

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on Market Abuse.

Disclaimer

PKP Cargo SA published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 17:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PKP CARGO S.A.
01:13pPKP CARGO S A : Current Report No. 23/2020 of 20 August 2020 - Last tranche of s..
PU
04:52aPKP CARGO S A : Raport bieżący nr 23/2020 z dnia 20 sierpnia 2020 roku..
PU
08/06PKP CARGO S A : Wyniki finansowe Grupy PKP CARGO w I półroczu 2020
PU
08/06PKP CARGO S A : Current Report No. 22/2020 of 4 August 2020 - Estimation of sele..
PU
08/04PKP CARGO S A : Raport bieżący nr 22/2020 z dnia 04 sierpnia 2020 roku..
PU
07/27PKP CARGO S A : Current Report No. 21/2020 of 24 July 2020 - Dismissal of a PKP ..
PU
04/28PKP Group Foundation won't let the pandemic stop its activities
AQ
03/18PKP CARGO S.A. : annual earnings release
03/11PKP CARGO S A : Raport bieżący nr 4/2020 z dnia 11 marca 2020 roku - S..
PU
03/11PKP CARGO S A : Raport bieżący nr 3/2020 z dnia 11 marca 2020 roku - Z..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 320 M 1 169 M 1 169 M
Net income 2020 -166 M -44,9 M -44,9 M
Net Debt 2020 1 884 M 510 M 510 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 586 M 158 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 23 289
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart PKP CARGO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Pkp Cargo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PKP CARGO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,59 PLN
Last Close Price 13,08 PLN
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Czeslaw Warsewicz President-Management Board
Krzysztof Maminski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Witold Bawor Head-Operations
Leszek Borowiec Head-Finance
Wtadystaw Szczepkowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PKP CARGO S.A.-36.20%158
UNION PACIFIC5.48%129 624
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY17.15%74 413
CSX CORPORATION2.83%56 652
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION6.28%52 399
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED19.70%40 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group