  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Plásticos Compuestos, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOM   ES0105425005

PLÁSTICOS COMPUESTOS, S.A.

(KOM)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:39:00 2023-05-04 am EDT
0.8100 EUR    0.00%
01:49aPlásticos Compuestos S A : First results of 2023.
PU
01:49aPlásticos Compuestos S A : Report on organisational structure and internal control system.
PU
04/28Plásticos Compuestos, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plásticos Compuestos S A : First results of 2023.

05/05/2023 | 01:49am EDT
First results of 2023.

05 May 2023 07:38 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

PLÁSTICOS COMPUESTOS, S.A.

Source

KOMPUESTOS

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

PLASTICOS COMPUESTOS S.A. (KOMPUESTOS)

ISIN

ES0105425005

Symbol

ALKOM

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

Disclaimer

Plásticos Compuestos SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 05:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 62,5 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net income 2022 1,09 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
Net Debt 2022 13,8 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,73 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart PLÁSTICOS COMPUESTOS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Plásticos Compuestos, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,81 €
Average target price 3,20 €
Spread / Average Target 295%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Ignacio Duch Tuesta Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guillermo Ferrer Sistach Independent Director
Clara Duch Tuesta Director
Sandra Duch Balust Director
Albert de la Riva Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLÁSTICOS COMPUESTOS, S.A.-6.90%11
LG CHEM, LTD.21.83%40 656
DOW INC.5.18%37 488
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION7.95%19 408
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-22.31%13 418
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.13%13 107
