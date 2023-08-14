Pl'sticos Compuestos, S.A. is a manufacturing company specialized in designing and producing biodegradable resins and compounds for the plastic industry. Such compounds contain mineral fillers, colors and additive concentrates which provide plastics with the mechanical properties required as well as reducing their CO2 footprint. Pl'sticos Compuestos, S.A. has developed proprietary knowhow and technology in the areas of the circular economy of plastics, including biodegradable and compostable resins, as well as knowhow for the recycling and reutilization processes for plastics. Pl'sticos Compuestos, S.A. operates with two manufacturing facilities located in Barcelona.

Sector Commodity Chemicals