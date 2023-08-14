First semester results of the year 2023.
14 Aug 2023 19:44 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
PLÁSTICOS COMPUESTOS, S.A.
20230814-oir-presentacion-resultados-semestrales.pdf
Source
KOMPUESTOS
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
PLASTICOS COMPUESTOS S.A. (KOMPUESTOS)
ISIN
ES0105425005
Symbol
ALKOM
Market
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Plásticos Compuestos SA published this content on 14 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2023 17:46:26 UTC.