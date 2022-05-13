Exxon challenges California county's denial of oil trucking permit

LOS ANGELES, May 13 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has gone to
court seeking to force local California government officials to
allow shipment of crude oil from coastal facilities to inland
refineries by dozens of tanker trucks a day until replacement of
a pipeline that burst in 2015, causing a major spill.
In a federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday, the energy giant
challenged the denial of its trucking permit application by the
Santa County Barbara County Board of Supervisors, calling the
panel's 3-2 vote against the plan in March a "prejudicial abuse
of discretion."
Exxon claimed the board's majority had essentially
made up its mind to reject the application rather than deciding
the issue on its merits, resulting in a "de facto ban on crude
oil production and transportation."
Exxon asserts that the board's action effectively prevents
the company from restarting three offshore drilling platforms
and refinery operations shut down after a badly corroded
pipeline ruptured along the Pacific shoreline near Santa Barbara
on May 19, 2015.
As much as 3,400 barrels of crude oil escaped from the line,
owned by Plains All American Pipeline. It marked the
worst oil spill to hit the energy-rich but ecologically
sensitive coastline northwest of Los Angeles since a
100,000-barrel blowout in the Santa Barbara Channel in 1969.
Plains was convicted in 2018 on criminal charges of fouling
the environment and harming wildlife. The Houston-based company
later agreed to pay some $60 million to settle civil charges of
violating federal pipeline safety laws.
Plains has since applied for approval to replace the
pipeline, a proposal subject to extensive regulatory and
environmental review.
In the meantime, Exxon has proposed hauling its offshore
crude to one of two refineries under a plan to allow as many as
70 tanker trucks a day to run along California's coastal Highway
101 and a smaller two-lane highway. Santa Barbara County has
previously rejected alternative plans to transport Exxon's oil
via rail or marine tanker, the company said.
"It's disturbing to see Exxon's lawyers try to force through
this dangerous plan to put hundreds of trucks carrying highly
flammable oil on county highways," Julie Teel Simmonds, a senior
attorney with the environmental group Center for Biological
Diversity, said in a statement on Friday.
Jennifer Richardson, an attorney in the Santa Barbara County
counsel's office, declined to comment on pending litigation.
In its lawsuit, Exxon claims the county's denials amount to
an unconstitutional "taking" of its property rights, a violation
of the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause and an illegal
exercise of police powers.
When Exxon first halted offshore production from its three
Santa Barbara-area platforms, output from those rigs was
estimated at 30,000 barrels a day, a fraction of California's
daily crude diet of some 1.7 million bpd at the time.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by David
Gregorio)