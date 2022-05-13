Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAA   US7265031051

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.

(PAA)
  Report
05/13 09:00:00 pm BST
10.52 USD   +3.04%
Exxon challenges California county's denial of oil trucking permit

05/13/2022 | 11:31pm BST
LOS ANGELES, May 13 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has gone to court seeking to force local California government officials to allow shipment of crude oil from coastal facilities to inland refineries by dozens of tanker trucks a day until replacement of a pipeline that burst in 2015, causing a major spill.

In a federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday, the energy giant challenged the denial of its trucking permit application by the Santa County Barbara County Board of Supervisors, calling the panel's 3-2 vote against the plan in March a "prejudicial abuse of discretion."

Exxon claimed the board's majority had essentially made up its mind to reject the application rather than deciding the issue on its merits, resulting in a "de facto ban on crude oil production and transportation."

Exxon asserts that the board's action effectively prevents the company from restarting three offshore drilling platforms and refinery operations shut down after a badly corroded pipeline ruptured along the Pacific shoreline near Santa Barbara on May 19, 2015.

As much as 3,400 barrels of crude oil escaped from the line, owned by Plains All American Pipeline. It marked the worst oil spill to hit the energy-rich but ecologically sensitive coastline northwest of Los Angeles since a 100,000-barrel blowout in the Santa Barbara Channel in 1969.

Plains was convicted in 2018 on criminal charges of fouling the environment and harming wildlife. The Houston-based company later agreed to pay some $60 million to settle civil charges of violating federal pipeline safety laws.

Plains has since applied for approval to replace the pipeline, a proposal subject to extensive regulatory and environmental review.

In the meantime, Exxon has proposed hauling its offshore crude to one of two refineries under a plan to allow as many as 70 tanker trucks a day to run along California's coastal Highway 101 and a smaller two-lane highway. Santa Barbara County has previously rejected alternative plans to transport Exxon's oil via rail or marine tanker, the company said.

"It's disturbing to see Exxon's lawyers try to force through this dangerous plan to put hundreds of trucks carrying highly flammable oil on county highways," Julie Teel Simmonds, a senior attorney with the environmental group Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement on Friday.

Jennifer Richardson, an attorney in the Santa Barbara County counsel's office, declined to comment on pending litigation.

In its lawsuit, Exxon claims the county's denials amount to an unconstitutional "taking" of its property rights, a violation of the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause and an illegal exercise of police powers.

When Exxon first halted offshore production from its three Santa Barbara-area platforms, output from those rigs was estimated at 30,000 barrels a day, a fraction of California's daily crude diet of some 1.7 million bpd at the time. (Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED 2.30% 313.15 End-of-day quote.-1.74%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.97% 88.86 Delayed Quote.45.22%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.36% 110.29 Delayed Quote.37.57%
PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. 3.04% 10.52 Delayed Quote.12.63%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 4.05% 595.3632 Real-time Quote.38.81%
WTI 2.66% 108.606 Delayed Quote.40.27%
Financials
Sales 2022 51 225 M - 41 867 M
Net income 2022 965 M - 788 M
Net Debt 2022 10 011 M - 8 182 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,10x
Yield 2022 8,27%
Capitalization 7 392 M 7 392 M 6 042 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 10,52 $
Average target price 13,70 $
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Willie C. W. Chiang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harry N. Pefanis President & Non-Independent Director
Alan P. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred A. Lindseth Senior VP-Technology, Process & Risk Management
Chris R. Chandler Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.9.31%7 174
ENBRIDGE INC.12.49%86 499
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.40%56 212
TC ENERGY CORPORATION20.60%53 564
WILLIAMS COMPANIES32.33%42 168
KINDER MORGAN, INC.16.20%41 790