PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.

(PAA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/09 04:00:00 pm
9.28 USD   +0.11%
PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L P : Guidance Table
PU
PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L P : 12-31-20 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
PU
PLAINS ALL AMERICAN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Plains All American Pipeline L P : 12-31-20 Non-GAAP Reconciliations

02/09/2021
Fourth-Quarter 2020

PAA & PAGP

Non-GAAP & Supplemental Reconciliations

Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Supplemental Calculations: Table of Contents

Page 1

Introduction

Page 2

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Attributable to PAA: 2018 - 2020

Page 3

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Attributable to PAA: 2014 - 2017

Page 4

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Attributable to PAA: 2010 - 2013

Page 5

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Attributable to PAA: 2006 - 2009

Page 6

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income: 2002 - 2005

Page 7

Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit

Page 8

Net Income/(Loss) Per Common Unit to Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit Reconciliation

Page 9

PAA Credit Metrics: 2013 - 2020

Page 10

PAA Credit Metrics: 2004 - 2012

Page 11

Cash Distribution Coverage: 2016 - 2020

Page 12

Cash Distribution Coverage: 2006 - 2015

Page 13

Net Income/(Loss) Per Common Unit to Implied DCF Per Common Unit and Common Equivalent Unit Reconciliation

Page 14

Free Cash Flow 2016-2020

Page 15

Reconciliation of Fee-based Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

Page 16

Segment Supplemental Calculations: 2018 - 2020

Page 17

Segment Supplemental Calculations: 2014 - 2017

Page 18

Segment Supplemental Calculations: 2010 - 2013

Page 19

Segment Supplemental Calculations: 2006 - 2009

Introduction

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses additional measures known as "non-GAAP financial measures" in its evaluation of past performance and prospects for the future and to assess the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, common equity repurchases and other general partnership purposes.

The primary additional measures used by management are earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (including our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization of, and gains and losses on significant asset sales by, unconsolidated entities), gains and losses on asset sales and asset impairments, goodwill impairment losses and gains on and impairments of investments in unconsolidated entities, adjusted for certain selected items impacting comparability ("Adjusted EBITDA"), Implied distributable cash flow ("DCF"), Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow After Distributions.

Our definition and calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Implied DCF and certain other non-GAAP financial performance measures are reconciled to Net Income/(Loss), and Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow After Distributions are reconciled to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, (the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP) for the historical periods presented in the following pages, and should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our Consolidated Financial Statements in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and notes thereto. We do not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis as it is impractical to forecast certain items that we have defined as "Selected Items Impacting Comparability" without unreasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized. Thus, a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures could result in disclosure that could be imprecise or potentially misleading.

Performance Measures

Management believes that the presentation of such additional financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures, when used to supplement related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to fund distributions to our unitholders through cash generated by our operations and (ii) provide investors with the same financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operational, compensation and planning/budgeting decisions. We also present these and additional non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income attributable to PAA and basic and diluted adjusted net income per common unit, as they are measures that investors, rating agencies and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing us and our results of operations. These non-GAAP measures may exclude, for example, (i) charges for obligations that are expected to be settled with the issuance of equity instruments, (ii) gains or losses on derivative instruments that are related to underlying activities in another period (or the reversal of such adjustments from a prior period), gains and losses on derivatives that are related to investing activities (such as the purchase of linefill) and inventory valuation adjustments, as applicable, (iii) long-term inventory costing adjustments, (iv) items that are not indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and/or (v) other items that we believe should be excluded in understanding our core operating performance. These measures may further be adjusted to include amounts related to deficiencies associated with minimum volume commitments whereby we have billed the counterparties for their deficiency obligation and such amounts are recognized as deferred revenue in "Other current liabilities" in our Consolidated Financial Statements in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We also adjust for amounts billed by our equity method investees related to deficiencies under minimum volume commitments. All such amounts are presented net of applicable amounts subsequently recognized into revenue. Furthermore, the calculation of these measures contemplates tax effects as a separate reconciling item, where applicable. We have defined all such items as "selected items impacting comparability." Due to the nature of the selected items, certain selected items impacting comparability may impact certain non-GAAP financial measures, referred to as adjusted results, but not impact other non-GAAP financial measures. We do not necessarily consider all of our selected items impacting comparability to be non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, but we believe that an understanding of these selected items impacting comparability is material to the evaluation of our operating results and prospects.

Although we present selected items impacting comparability that management considers in evaluating our performance, you should also be aware that the items presented do not represent all items that affect comparability between the periods presented. Variations in our operating results are also caused by changes in volumes, prices, exchange rates, mechanical interruptions, acquisitions, investment capital projects and numerous other factors and will be discussed, as applicable, in management's discussion and analysis of operating results in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on form 10-K for the period(s) applicable.

Liquidity Measures

Management also uses the non-GAAP financial measures Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow After Distributions to assess the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, common equity repurchases and other general partnership purposes. Free Cash Flow is defined as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, less Net Cash Used in Investing Activities, which primarily includes acquisition, investment and maintenance capital expenditures, investments in unconsolidated entities and the impact from the purchase and sale of linefill and base gas, net of proceeds from the sales of assets and further impacted by distributions to, contributions from and proceeds from the sale of noncontrolling interests. Free Cash Flow is further reduced by cash distributions paid to our preferred and common unitholders to arrive at Free Cash Flow After Distributions.

1

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income Attributable toPAA: 2018 - 2020 (in millions) (1) (2)

Selected Items Impacting Comparability (3)

2020

2019

2018

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Gains/(losses) from derivative activities, net of inventory valuation

$

(4)

$

(99)

$

(98)

$

(258)

$

(460)

$

97

$

(51)

$

30

$

(234)

$

(158)

$

19

$

(232)

$

108

$

610

$

505

adjustments

Long-term inventory costing adjustments

(115)

51

(2)

21

(44)

21

(25)

1

22

20

13

(5)

10

(38)

(21)

Deficiencies under minimum volume commitments, net

2

(7)

(64)

(5)

(74)

7

(1)

4

8

18

(10)

(3)

4

2

(7)

Equity-indexed compensation expense

(4)

(5)

(5)

(5)

(19)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(4)

(17)

(11)

(12)

(14)

(19)

(55)

Net gain/(loss) on foreign currency revaluation

(46)

23

10

28

16

(4)

(8)

5

7

1

(8)

4

2

3

1

Significant acquisition-related expenses

(3)

-

-

-

(3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Line 901 incident

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10)

-

-

(10)

-

-

-

-

-

Net gain on early repayment of senior notes

-

3

-

-

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted EBITDA

$

(170)

$

(34)

$

(159)

$

(219)

$

(581)

$

118

$

(99)

$

35

$

(201)

$

(146)

$

3

$

(248)

$

110

$

558

$

423

Gains/(losses) from derivative activities

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

-

-

(1)

3

-

-

-

4

Gain/(loss) on or (impairment of) investments in unconsolidated entities, net

(22)

(69)

(91)

-

(182)

267

-

4

-

271

-

-

210

(10)

200

Gains/(losses) on asset sales and asset impairments, net (4)

(619)

1

2

(101)

(719)

(4)

4

7

(34)

(28)

-

81

(2)

36

114

Goodwill impairment losses

(2,515)

-

-

-

(2,515)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Tax effect on selected items impacting comparability

23

11

9

31

76

24

(9)

(27)

24

12

(28)

24

29

(120)

(95)

Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted net income attributable

$

(3,303)

$

(91)

$

(239)

$

(289)

$

(3,921)

$

405

$

(105)

$

19

$

(211)

$

108

$

(22)

$

(143)

$

347

$

464

$

646

to PAA

Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

2020

2019

2018

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Net Income/(Loss)

$

(2,845)

$

144

$

146

$

(25)

$

(2,580)

$

970

$

448

$

454

$

307

$

2,180

$

288

$

100

$

710

$

1,117

$

2,216

Interest expense, net

108

108

113

108

436

101

103

108

114

425

106

111

110

104

431

Income tax expense/(benefit)

21

(12)

(3)

(26)

(19)

24

(23)

41

25

66

61

(16)

(10)

163

198

Depreciation and amortization

168

166

160

160

653

136

147

156

163

601

127

130

129

136

520

(Gains)/losses on asset sales and asset impairments, net

619

(1)

(2)

101

719

4

(4)

(7)

34

28

-

(81)

2

(36)

(114)

Goodwill impairment losses

2,515

-

-

-

2,515

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(Gain)/loss on or impairment of investments in unconsolidated entities, net

22

69

91

-

182

(267)

-

(4)

-

(271)

-

-

(210)

10

(200)

Depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated entities (5)

17

16

18

22

73

12

14

18

16

62

14

14

15

13

56

Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted EBITDA

170

34

159

219

581

(118)

99

(35)

201

146

(3)

248

(110)

(558)

(423)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

795

$

524

$

682

$

559

$

2,560

$

862

$

784

$

731

$

860

$

3,237

$

593

$

506

$

636

$

949

$

2,684

Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to PAA Reconciliation

2020

2019

2018

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Net Income/(Loss)

$

(2,845)

$

144

$

146

$

(25)

$

(2,580)

$

970

$

448

$

454

$

307

$

2,180

$

288

$

100

$

710

$

1,117

$

2,216

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(2)

(3)

(3)

(10)

-

(2)

(5)

(1)

(9)

-

-

-

-

-

Net income/(loss) attributable to PAA

(2,847)

142

143

(28)

(2,590)

970

446

449

306

2,171

288

100

710

1,117

2,216

Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted net income attributable

3,303

91

239

289

3,921

(405)

105

(19)

211

(108)

22

143

(347)

(464)

(646)

to PAA

Adjusted net income attributable to PAA

$

456

$

233

$

382

$

261

$

1,331

$

565

$

551

$

430

$

517

$

2,063

$

310

$

243

$

363

$

653

$

1,570

_____________________________________________

(1) Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

(2)

Certain of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be impacted by each of the selected items impacting comparability.

(3)

For more information regarding our Selected Items Impacting Comparability, please refer to our most recently issued PAA & PAGP Earnings Release.

(4)

During the fourth quarter of 2018, we began classifying net gains and losses on asset sales and asset impairments as a "Selected Item Impacting Comparability" of net income. Prior period amounts have been recast to reflect this change.

(5)

Adjustment to add back our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization expense of, and gains or losses on significant asset sales by, unconsolidated entities.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Plains All American Pipeline LP published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
