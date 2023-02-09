Advanced search
    PAA   US7265031051

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.

(PAA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:56:58 2023-02-09 pm EST
12.83 USD   +0.83%
Plains All American Pipeline L P : 2022 4Q PAA & PAGP Earnings Conference Call Script � Q&A � Slides � Non-GAAP Reconciliation
PU
UBS Adjusts Plains All American Pipeline Price Target to $21 From $20, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Plains All American Pipeline to $16 From $13, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Plains All American Pipeline L P : 2022 4Q PAA & PAGP Earnings Conference Call Script � Q&A � Slides � Non-GAAP Reconciliation

02/09/2023 | 12:21pm EST
4Q & FY 2022 Conference Call Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Data Support File

CONFIDENTIAL

Table of Contents

  1. Operating Results Summary (4Q22)
  2. Operating Results Summary (4Q22 vs. Guidance)
  3. Historical Operating Data (1Q20 - 4Q22)
  4. Adj. EBITDA Walk (2022(A) to 2023(G))
  5. Segment Level Adj. EBITDA Walk (3Q22 to 4Q22)
  6. Segment Level Adj. EBITDA Walk (4Q21 to 4Q22)
  7. Adj. EBITDA Walk (Feb 22(G) to 2022(A))
  8. FCF & FCFaD History (2020 - 4Q22)
  9. Capitalization Data / Metrics (2020 - 4Q22)
  10. Non-GAAPReconciliations

4Q22 Operating Results Summary

4Q22

3Q22

Compare to Prior Quarter

4Q21

Compare to Prior Year Quarter

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Compare to Prior Year

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

(Linked)

(Linked)

Variance

%

(Linked)

Variance

%

(Linked)

(Linked)

Variance

%

Crude Oil

$

504

$

536

$

(32)

(6)%

$

423

$

81

19 %

$

1,986

$

1,909

$

77

4 %

NGL

151

86

65

76 %

141

10

7 %

518

$

285

233

82 %

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$

655

$

622

33

5 %

$

564

91

16 %

2,504

$

2,194

310

14 %

Other

$

4

$

1

3

300 %

$

-

4

N/A

6

$

2

4

200 %

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA

$

659

$

623

$

36

6 %

$

564

$

95

17 %

$

2,510

$

2,196

$

314

14 %

Crude Oil Segment (MBbl/d)

Tariff activities volumes:

Permian Basin:

Gathering pipelines

2,446

2,390

56

2 %

2,245

201

9 %

2,346

1,643

702

43 %

Intra-basin pipelines

2,276

2,136

140

7 %

1,905

371

19 %

2,084

1,740

344

20 %

Long-haul pipelines

1,473

1,172

301

26 %

1,147

326

28 %

1,208

1,029

179

17 %

Permian Basin Total

6,195

5,698

497

9 %

5,297

898

17 %

5,638

4,412

1,226

28 %

South Texas/Eagle Ford

382

344

38

11 %

358

24

7 %

357

326

31

10 %

Central

538

553

(15)

(3)%

495

43

9 %

512

455

57

13 %

Gulf Coast

229

252

(23)

(9)%

151

78

52 %

219

158

61

39 %

Rocky Mountain

327

304

23

8 %

367

(40)

(11)%

332

332

-

- %

Western

90

108

(18)

(17)%

228

(138)

(61)%

179

236

(57)

(24)%

Canada

333

322

11

3 %

306

27

9 %

328

286

42

15 %

Crude oil pipelines tariff activities total volumes

8,094

7,581

513

7 %

7,202

892

12 %

7,565

6,205

1,360

22 %

Commercial crude oil storage (MMbbl/Mo)

72

72

(72)

(100)%

72

(72)

(100)%

72

73

(0)

(1)%

Crude Oil Lease Gathering Purchases

1,409

1,390

19

1 %

1,419

(10)

(1)%

1,382

1,330

52

4 %

NGL segment (average daily volumes):

NGL Fractionation (MBbl/d)

155

121

34

28 %

127

28

22 %

137

129

8

6 %

NGL Pipelines

222

182

40

22 %

189

33

18 %

192

179

13

7 %

Propane and butane sales

128

56

72

129 %

125

3

2 %

94

110

(16)

(15)%

4Q22 Operating Results Summary vs. (G)

4Q22

Compare to Guidance

Actuals

4Q22 Guidance

Segment Adjusted (1)

(Linked)

Variance

%

Crude Oil

$

504

$

473

$

31

7 %

NGL

151

128

23

18 %

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

655

601

54

9 %

Other

4

(2)

6

(319)%

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA

$

659

$

599

$

60

10 %

Crude Oil Segment Volumes (in thousands of barrels per day)

Permian Basin

6,195

6,168

27

0 %

South Texas/Eagle Ford

382

380

2

0 %

Mid-Continent

538

564

(26)

(5)%

Gulf Coast

229

209

20

9 %

Rocky Mountain

327

335

(8)

(2)%

Western

90

100

(10)

(10)%

Canada

333

324

9

3 %

Total Crude Oil Pipeline Volumes

8,094

8,081

13

0 %

Commercial crude oil storage (MMbbl/Mo)

72

72

(72)

(100)%

Crude oil lease gathering purchases

1,409

1,431

(22)

(2)%

NGL (average daily volumes)

NGL Fractionation

155

148

7

5 %

NGL Pipelines

222

214

8

4 %

Propane and butane sales

128

129

(1)

(1)%

Historic Operating Data

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

2022 YTD

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

2021 YTD

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

2020 YTD

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

(Linked)

(Linked)

Crude Oil

$

453

$

494

$

536

$

504

$

1,986

$

474

$

553

$

459

$

423

$

1,909

$

638

$

472

$

639

$

465

$

2,216

NGL

161

120

86

151

518

69

21

54

141

285

153

49

38

89

327

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

$

614

$

614

$

622

$

655

$

2,504

$

543

$

574

$

513

$

564

$

2,194

$

791

$

521

$

677

$

554

$

2,543

Other

$

-

$

1

$

1

$

4

$

6

$

-

$

1

$

1

$

-

$

2

$

2

$

1

$

1

$

-

$

3

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA

$

614

$

615

$

623

$

659

$

2,510

$

543

$

575

$

514

$

564

$

2,196

$

793

$

522

$

678

$

554

$

2,546

Crude Oil Segment Volumes (in thousands of barrels per day)

Permian Basin:

Gathering pipelines

2,202

2,342

2,390

2,446

2,346

1,316

1,482

1,522

2,245

1,643

1,610

1,415

1,435

1,431

1,472

Intra-basin pipelines

1,922

1,998

2,136

2,276

2,084

1,602

1,687

1,762

1,905

1,740

2,198

1,808

1,805

1,820

1,907

Long-haul pipelines

1,090

1,094

1,172

1,473

1,208

835

1,020

1,110

1,147

1,029

1,357

938

960

937

1,048

Permian Basin Total

5,214

5,434

5,698

6,195

5,638

3,753

4,189

4,394

5,297

4,412

5,165

4,161

4,200

4,188

4,427

South Texas/Eagle Ford

365

338

344

382

357

320

314

311

358

326

458

321

370

372

380

Mid-Continent

472

483

553

538

512

373

467

483

495

455

404

355

388

367

379

Gulf Coast

196

200

252

229

219

145

159

176

151

158

144

118

137

138

134

Rocky Mountain

346

353

304

327

332

287

327

344

367

332

273

244

238

224

245

Western

235

284

108

90

179

237

256

224

228

236

203

215

232

242

223

Canada

331

325

322

333

328

315

294

230

306

286

327

242

303

304

294

Crude Oil Pipelines

7,159

7,417

7,581

8,094

7,565

5,430

6,006

6,162

7,202

6,205

6,974

5,656

5,868

5,835

6,082

Commercial crude oil storage (MMbbl/Mo)

72

72

72

72

72

73

73

73

72

73

78

79

81

76

79

Crude oil lease gathering purchases

1,361

1,368

1,390

1,409

1,382

1,174

1,352

1,372

1,419

1,330

1,318

1,077

1,147

1,155

1,174

NGL (average daily volumes)

NGL Fractionation

134

137

121

155

137

144

129

119

127

129

154

122

110

129

129

NGL Pipelines

176

187

182

222

192

183

181

165

189

179

187

194

180

177

184

Propane and butane sales

134

58

56

128

94

185

70

59

125

110

179

53

67

139

110

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Plains All American Pipeline LP published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 17:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 59 687 M - -
Net income 2022 934 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 786 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,93x
Yield 2022 7,02%
Capitalization 8 883 M 8 883 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 58,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 12,72 $
Average target price 15,24 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Managers and Directors
Willie C. W. Chiang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harry N. Pefanis President & Non-Independent Director
Alan P. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred A. Lindseth Senior VP-Technology, Process & Risk Management
Chris R. Chandler Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.8.16%8 883
ENBRIDGE INC.0.45%80 105
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.13%56 238
TC ENERGY CORPORATION2.85%41 812
KINDER MORGAN, INC.0.77%40 954
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-2.40%38 755