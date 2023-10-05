Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. announced quarterly distributions with respect to the third quarter of 2023. PAA announced the following quarterly cash distribution, which will be payable on November 14, 2023 to holders of the respective securities at the close of business on October 31, 2023: PAA Common Units ? $0.2675 per Common Unit ($1.07 per unit on an annualized basis), which is unchanged from the distribution paid in August 2023.
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Announces Cash Distributions to the Third Quarter of 2023, Payable on November 14, 2023
October 05, 2023 at 05:30 pm EDT
