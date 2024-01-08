Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns a network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) producing basins (including the Permian Basin) and transportation corridors. It has two segments: Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). Its Crude Oil segment consists of gathering and transporting crude oil using pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and at times on barges or railcars, in addition to providing terminalling, storage and other facilities-related services utilizing its integrated assets across the United States and Canada. Its assets serve third parties and are also supported by its merchant activities. Its NGL segment operations involve natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation and terminalling. NGL segment is involved in gathering, fractionation, storage, and/or terminalling services to third-party customers for a fee, and merchant activities that support the assets.