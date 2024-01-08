Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. announced fourth quarter cash distribution, which will be payable on February 14, 2024 to holders of the respective securities at the close of business on January 31, 2024: The company Common Units ? $0.3175 per Common Unit ($1.27 per unit on an annualized basis), which represents a $0.05 increase from the distribution paid in November 2023 ($0.20 per unit increase, or 19%, on an annualized basis).