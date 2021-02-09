Log in
Plains All American Pipeline L P : Guidance Table

02/09/2021
Page 4

2021 Full-Year Guidance

The table below presents our full-year 2021 financial and operating guidance:

Financial and Operating Guidance(unaudited)

(in millions, except volumes, per unit and per barrel data)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2020

2021 (G)

+ / -

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Transportation

$

1,722

$

1,616

$

1,530

Facilities

705

731

570

Fee-Based

$

2,427

$

2,347

$

2,100

Supply and Logistics

803

210

50

Adjusted other income/(expense), net

7

3

-

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

3,237

$

2,560

$

2,150

Interest expense, net of certain non-cash items (2)

(407)

(415)

(410)

Maintenance capital

(287)

(216)

(195)

Current income tax expense

(112)

(51)

(30)

Other

(55)

3

(25)

Implied DCF (1)

$

2,376

$

1,881

$

1,490

Preferred unit distributions paid (3)

(198)

(198)

(200)

Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders

$

2,178

$

1,683

$

1,290

Implied DCF per Common Unit and Common Equivalent Unit (1)

$

2.91

$

2.29

$

1.82

Distributions per Common Unit (4)

$

1.38

$

0.90

$

0.72

Common Unit Distribution Coverage Ratio

2.17x

2.57x

2.49x

Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Common Unit (1)

$

2.51

$

1.55

$

0.95

Operating Data

Transportation

Average daily volumes (MBbls/d)

6,893

6,340

6,200

Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel

$

0.68

$

0.70

$

0.68

Facilities

Average capacity (MMBbls/Mo)

125

124

112

Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel

$

0.47

$

0.49

$

0.42

Supply and Logistics

Average daily volumes (MBbls/d)

1,369

1.318

1,380

Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel

$

1.61

$

0.43

$

0.10

Investment Capital

$

1,340

$

921

$

425

First-Quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Full Year

23%

- more -

333 Clay Street, Suite 1600

Houston, Texas 77002

713-646-4100 /866-809-1291

Page 5

(G) 2021 Guidance forecasts are intended to be + / - amounts.

  1. See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability" and the Non-GAAP Reconciliation tables attached hereto for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and, for the historical 2019 and 2020 periods, their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP. We do not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis as it is impractical to forecast certain items that we have defined as "Selected Items Impacting Comparability" without unreasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized. Thus, a reconciliation of non- GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures could result in disclosure that could be imprecise or potentially misleading.
  2. Excludes certain non-cash items impacting interest expense such as amortization of debt issuance costs and terminated interest rate swaps.
  3. Cash distributions paid to our preferred unitholders during 2019 and 2020. 2021(G) reflects the current annualized distribution requirement of $2.10 per Series A preferred unit and the current annualized distribution requirement of $61.25 per Series B preferred unit. Distributions on our Series B preferred units are payable in cash semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15.
  4. Cash distributions per common unit paid during 2019 and 2020. 2021(G) reflects the current annualized distribution rate of $0.72 per common unit.

- more -

333 Clay Street, Suite 1600

Houston, Texas 77002

713-646-4100 /866-809-1291

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Plains All American Pipeline LP published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
