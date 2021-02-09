Plains All American Pipeline L P : Guidance Table

The table below presents our full-year 2021 financial and operating guidance:
Financial and Operating Guidance(unaudited)
(in millions, except volumes, per unit and per barrel data)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2019
2020
2021 (G)
+ / -
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
Transportation
$
1,722
$
1,616
$
1,530
Facilities
705
731
570
Fee-Based
$
2,427
$
2,347
$
2,100
Supply and Logistics
803
210
50
Adjusted other income/(expense), net
7
3
-
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
3,237
$
2,560
$
2,150
Interest expense, net of certain non-cash items (2)
(407)
(415)
(410)
Maintenance capital
(287)
(216)
(195)
Current income tax expense
(112)
(51)
(30)
Other
(55)
3
(25)
Implied DCF (1)
$
2,376
$
1,881
$
1,490
Preferred unit distributions paid (3)
(198)
(198)
(200)
Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders
$
2,178
$
1,683
$
1,290
Implied DCF per Common Unit and Common Equivalent Unit (1)
$
2.91
$
2.29
$
1.82
Distributions per Common Unit (4)
$
1.38
$
0.90
$
0.72
Common Unit Distribution Coverage Ratio
2.17x
2.57x
2.49x
Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Common Unit (1)
$
2.51
$
1.55
$
0.95
Operating Data
Transportation
Average daily volumes (MBbls/d)
6,893
6,340
6,200
Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel
$
0.68
$
0.70
$
0.68
Facilities
Average capacity (MMBbls/Mo)
125
124
112
Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel
$
0.47
$
0.49
$
0.42
Supply and Logistics
Average daily volumes (MBbls/d)
1,369
1.318
1,380
Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel
$
1.61
$
0.43
$
0.10
Investment Capital
$
1,340
$
921
$
425
First-Quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Full Year
23%
- more -
333 Clay Street, Suite 1600
Houston, Texas 77002
713-646-4100 /866-809-1291
Page 5
(G) 2021 Guidance forecasts are intended to be + / - amounts.
See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability" and the Non-GAAP Reconciliation tables attached hereto for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and, for the historical 2019 and 2020 periods, their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP. We do not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis as it is impractical to forecast certain items that we have defined as "Selected Items Impacting Comparability" without unreasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized. Thus, a reconciliation of non- GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures could result in disclosure that could be imprecise or potentially misleading.
Excludes certain non-cash items impacting interest expense such as amortization of debt issuance costs and terminated interest rate swaps.
Cash distributions paid to our preferred unitholders during 2019 and 2020. 2021(G) reflects the current annualized distribution requirement of $2.10 per Series A preferred unit and the current annualized distribution requirement of $61.25 per Series B preferred unit. Distributions on our Series B preferred units are payable in cash semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15.
Cash distributions per common unit paid during 2019 and 2020. 2021(G) reflects the current annualized distribution rate of $0.72 per common unit.
- more -
333 Clay Street, Suite 1600
Houston, Texas 77002
713-646-4100 /866-809-1291
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Plains All American Pipeline LP published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 22:18:06 UTC.