Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAA   US7265031051

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.

(PAA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plains All American Pipeline L P : Guidance Table

05/04/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Page 4

Financial and Operating Guidance(unaudited)

(in millions, except volumes, per unit and per barrel data)

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2020

2021 (G)

+ / -

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Transportation

$

1,722

$

1,616

$

1,580

Facilities

705

731

545

Fee-Based

$

2,427

$

2,347

$

2,125

Supply and Logistics

803

210

25

Adjusted other income/(expense), net (1)

7

3

-

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

3,237

$

2,560

$

2,150

Interest expense, net of certain non-cash items (3)

(407)

(415)

(410)

Maintenance capital

(287)

(216)

(180)

Current income tax expense

(112)

(51)

(20)

Other

(55)

3

(25)

Implied DCF (2)

$

2,376

$

1,881

$

1,515

Preferred unit distributions paid (4)

(198)

(198)

(200)

Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders

$

2,178

$

1,683

$

1,315

Implied DCF per Common Unit and Common Unit Equivalent (2)

$

2.91

$

2.29

$

1.86

Distributions per Common Unit (5)

$

1.38

$

0.90

$

0.72

Common Unit Distribution Coverage Ratio

2.17x

2.57x

2.54x

Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Common Unit (2)

$

2.51

$

1.55

$

0.98

Operating Data

Transportation

Average daily volumes (MBbls/d)

6,893

6,340

6,050

Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel

$

0.68

$

0.70

$

0.72

Facilities

Average capacity (MMBbls/Mo)

125

124

112

Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel

$

0.47

$

0.49

$

0.41

Supply and Logistics

Average daily volumes (MBbls/d)

1,369

1,318

1,380

Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel

$

1.61

$

0.43

$

0.05

Investment Capital

$

1,340

$

921

$

375

Second and Third-Quarter Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of

47%

47%

45%

Full Year (6)

(G) 2021 Guidance forecasts are intended to be + / - amounts.

- more -

333 Clay Street, Suite 1600

Houston, Texas 77002

713-646-4100 /866-809-1291

Page 5

  1. Represents "Other income, net" as reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, adjusted for selected items impacting comparability of $(17) million and $(36) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. See the "Selected Items Impacting Comparability" table for additional information.
  2. See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability" for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and, for the historical 2019 and 2020 periods, see the Non-GAAP Reconciliation tables attached hereto for a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP. We do not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis as it is impractical to forecast certain items that we have defined as "Selected Items Impacting Comparability" without unreasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and financial impact of such items and the periods in which such items may be recognized. Thus, a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures could result in disclosure that could be imprecise or potentially misleading.
  3. Excludes certain non-cash items impacting interest expense such as amortization of debt issuance costs and terminated interest rate swaps.
  4. Cash distributions paid to our preferred unitholders during 2019 and 2020. 2021(G) reflects the current annualized distribution requirement of $2.10 per Series A preferred unit and the current annualized distribution requirement of $61.25 per Series B preferred unit.
  5. Cash distributions per common unit paid during 2019 and 2020. 2021(G) reflects the current annualized distribution rate of $0.72 per common unit.
  6. 2021 (G) includes our +/- forecast for the full year based on a certain set of assumptions as of the date of this earnings release and acknowledges that uncertainties under the current market environment could result in timing shifts across individual quarters. As such, we expect the aggregate of the second and third quarter to be approximately 45% as a percentage of full year Adjusted EBITDA with the second quarter expected to range between 20% and 22% and the third quarter to range between 23% and 25%.

- more -

333 Clay Street, Suite 1600

Houston, Texas 77002

713-646-4100 /866-809-1291

Disclaimer

Plains All American Pipeline LP published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:20:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
05:21pPLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L P  : Guidance Table
PU
05:07pPLAINS ALL AMERICAN : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:43pPLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L P  : Q1 Profit Matches Street Views; Parent Plain..
MT
04:31pPLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
04:18pPLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L P  : Earnings Flash (PAA) PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIP..
MT
04:16pPlains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Report First-Quarter 2021..
GL
12:22pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Plains All American Pipeline, 57.1% Follow-Through I..
MT
04/29PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/05Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of ..
GL
04/05Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 851 M - -
Net income 2021 822 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 702 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,10x
Yield 2021 7,80%
Capitalization 6 665 M 6 665 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,57 $
Last Close Price 9,23 $
Spread / Highest target 73,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Willie C. W. Chiang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harry N. Pefanis President & Non-Independent Director
Alan P. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred A. Lindseth Senior VP-Technology, Process & Risk Management
Matt Isom Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.12.01%6 665
ENBRIDGE INC.16.92%78 536
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.15%50 068
TC ENERGY CORPORATION18.22%48 748
KINDER MORGAN, INC.26.26%39 087
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.23.54%30 090
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ