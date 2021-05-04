Plains All American Pipeline L P : Guidance Table

Represents "Other income, net" as reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, adjusted for selected items impacting comparability of $(17) million and $(36) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. See the "Selected Items Impacting Comparability" table for additional information.

2021 (G) includes our +/- forecast for the full year based on a certain set of assumptions as of the date of this earnings release and acknowledges that uncertainties under the current market environment could result in timing shifts across individual quarters. As such, we expect the aggregate of the second and third quarter to be approximately 45% as a percentage of full year Adjusted EBITDA with the second quarter expected to range between 20% and 22% and the third quarter to range between 23% and 25%.