Plains All American Pipeline L P : Guidance Table

(in millions, except volumes, per unit and per barrel data)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2019
2020
2021 (G)
+ / -
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
Transportation
$
1,722
$
1,616
$
1,580
Facilities
705
731
545
Fee-Based
$
2,427
$
2,347
$
2,125
Supply and Logistics
803
210
25
Adjusted other income/(expense), net (1)
7
3
-
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
3,237
$
2,560
$
2,150
Interest expense, net of certain non-cash items (3)
(407)
(415)
(410)
Maintenance capital
(287)
(216)
(180)
Current income tax expense
(112)
(51)
(20)
Other
(55)
3
(25)
Implied DCF (2)
$
2,376
$
1,881
$
1,515
Preferred unit distributions paid (4)
(198)
(198)
(200)
Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders
$
2,178
$
1,683
$
1,315
Implied DCF per Common Unit and Common Unit Equivalent (2)
$
2.91
$
2.29
$
1.86
Distributions per Common Unit (5)
$
1.38
$
0.90
$
0.72
Common Unit Distribution Coverage Ratio
2.17x
2.57x
2.54x
Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Common Unit (2)
$
2.51
$
1.55
$
0.98
Operating Data
Transportation
Average daily volumes (MBbls/d)
6,893
6,340
6,050
Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel
$
0.68
$
0.70
$
0.72
Facilities
Average capacity (MMBbls/Mo)
125
124
112
Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel
$
0.47
$
0.49
$
0.41
Supply and Logistics
Average daily volumes (MBbls/d)
1,369
1,318
1,380
Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel
$
1.61
$
0.43
$
0.05
Investment Capital
$
1,340
$
921
$
375
Second and Third-Quarter Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of
47%
47%
45%
Full Year (6)
(G) 2021 Guidance forecasts are intended to be + / - amounts.
Represents "Other income, net" as reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, adjusted for selected items impacting comparability of $(17) million and $(36) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. See the "Selected Items Impacting Comparability" table for additional information.
See the section of this release entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability" for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and, for the historical 2019 and 2020 periods, see the Non-GAAP Reconciliation tables attached hereto for a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP. We do not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis as it is impractical to forecast certain items that we have defined as "Selected Items Impacting Comparability" without unreasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and financial impact of such items and the periods in which such items may be recognized. Thus, a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures could result in disclosure that could be imprecise or potentially misleading.
Excludes certain non-cash items impacting interest expense such as amortization of debt issuance costs and terminated interest rate swaps.
Cash distributions paid to our preferred unitholders during 2019 and 2020. 2021(G) reflects the current annualized distribution requirement of $2.10 per Series A preferred unit and the current annualized distribution requirement of $61.25 per Series B preferred unit.
Cash distributions per common unit paid during 2019 and 2020. 2021(G) reflects the current annualized distribution rate of $0.72 per common unit.
2021 (G) includes our +/- forecast for the full year based on a certain set of assumptions as of the date of this earnings release and acknowledges that uncertainties under the current market environment could result in timing shifts across individual quarters. As such, we expect the aggregate of the second and third quarter to be approximately 45% as a percentage of full year Adjusted EBITDA with the second quarter expected to range between 20% and 22% and the third quarter to range between 23% and 25%.
