Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAA   US7265031051

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.

(PAA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-07 pm EDT
9.970 USD   +3.96%
05:32pPlains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings
GL
05:31pPlains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions
GL
06/29PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L P : Announces plans to install battery energy storage system at sarnia facility
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions

07/07/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today announced their quarterly distributions with respect to the second quarter of 2022.

PAA announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2175 per common unit ($0.87 per unit on an annualized basis), which is unchanged from the distribution paid in May 2022. PAGP announced a corresponding quarterly cash distribution of $0.2175 per Class A share ($0.87 per Class A share on an annualized basis), which is unchanged from the distribution paid in May 2022. With respect to PAA’s Series A Preferred Units, PAA announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.525 per Series A Preferred Unit, or $2.10 on an annualized basis. Each of these distributions will be payable on August 12, 2022 to holders of record of each security at the close of business on July 29, 2022.

The PAGP cash distribution is expected to be a non-taxable return of capital to the extent of a Class A Shareholder’s tax basis in each PAGP Class A Share and a reduction in the tax basis of that Class A Share. To the extent any cash distribution exceeds a Class A Shareholder’s tax basis, it should be taxable as capital gains. 

PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation and other infrastructure assets serving key producing basins, transportation corridors and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 6 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.plains.com.

Contact:        

Michael Gladstein
Director, Investor Relations
(866) 809-1291

Michael Millik
Manager, Investor Relations
(866) 809-1291


All news about PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
05:32pPlains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Second-Quarter 2..
GL
05:31pPlains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions
GL
06/29PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L P : Announces plans to install battery energy storage syste..
PU
06/24INSIDER BUY : Plains All American Pipeline
MT
06/23TRANSCRIPT : Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Presents at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and ..
CI
06/21PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/27PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/27PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP and Halloran Farkas + Kittila LLP Announce th..
AQ
05/23PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 57 929 M - -
Net income 2022 931 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,29x
Yield 2022 9,02%
Capitalization 6 739 M 6 739 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9,59 $
Average target price 14,05 $
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Willie C. W. Chiang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harry N. Pefanis President & Non-Independent Director
Alan P. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred A. Lindseth Senior VP-Technology, Process & Risk Management
Chris R. Chandler Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.3.64%6 739
ENBRIDGE INC.8.95%83 497
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.51%51 480
TC ENERGY CORPORATION12.77%49 917
KINDER MORGAN, INC.3.15%37 096
WILLIAMS COMPANIES14.13%36 199