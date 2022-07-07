Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAA   US7265031051

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.

(PAA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-07 pm EDT
9.970 USD   +3.96%
05:32pPlains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings
GL
05:31pPlains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions
GL
06/29PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L P : Announces plans to install battery energy storage system at sarnia facility
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings

07/07/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release second-quarter 2022 earnings after market close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:

What: Second-quarter 2022 earnings webcast

When: Wednesday, August 3, 2022 5:30 p.m. ET; 4:30 p.m. CT

Where: www.plains.com or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5ttt3v92

How: Live over the internet – log on at either of the addresses above

Specific items we intend to address on the call include:

  1. PAA's second-quarter 2022 performance;
  2. Capitalization and liquidity; and
  3. Financial and operating guidance

The slide presentation accompanying the conference call materials will be posted prior to the call at www.plains.com under the “Investor Relations” sections of the website (Navigate to: Investor Relations / either “PAA” or “PAGP” / News & Events / Quarterly Earnings).

An audio replay will be available on the website after the call. Additionally, a transcript will be included within the 2Q22 Earnings Package found within the “Investor Kit” section of the above referenced website.

PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation and other infrastructure assets serving key producing basins, transportation corridors and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 6 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.plains.com.

Contact:        

Michael Gladstein
Director, Investor Relations
(866) 809-1291

Michael Millik
Manager, Investor Relations
(866) 809-1291


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
05:32pPlains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Second-Quarter 2..
GL
05:31pPlains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions
GL
06/29PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L P : Announces plans to install battery energy storage syste..
PU
06/24INSIDER BUY : Plains All American Pipeline
MT
06/23TRANSCRIPT : Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Presents at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and ..
CI
06/21PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/27PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/27PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP and Halloran Farkas + Kittila LLP Announce th..
AQ
05/23PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 57 929 M - -
Net income 2022 931 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,29x
Yield 2022 9,02%
Capitalization 6 739 M 6 739 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9,59 $
Average target price 14,05 $
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Willie C. W. Chiang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harry N. Pefanis President & Non-Independent Director
Alan P. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred A. Lindseth Senior VP-Technology, Process & Risk Management
Chris R. Chandler Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.3.64%6 739
ENBRIDGE INC.8.95%83 497
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.51%51 480
TC ENERGY CORPORATION12.77%49 917
KINDER MORGAN, INC.3.15%37 096
WILLIAMS COMPANIES14.13%36 199