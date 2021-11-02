Homepage Equities United States Nasdaq Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. News Summary PAA US7265031051 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. (PAA) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 11/02 04:00:00 pm 10.6 USD +0.09% 04:18p Earnings Flash (PAA) PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L.P.; PLAINS GP HOLDINGS Posts Q3 Revenue $10.8B MT 04:17p Plains All American Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results GL 04:17p Plains All American Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results GL Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Plains All American Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results 11/02/2021 | 04:17pm EDT Send by mail :

Successfully completed formation of Plains Oryx Permian Basin strategic joint venture (closed October 5th); cashless transaction, debt-free entity, near-term free cash flow accretive to Plains and Oryx, with targeted JV synergies of $50–$100 million or more





Reported a net loss for the period of $59 million, including the non-cash impact of an approximately $220 million asset impairment charge





Reported third-quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $519 million and maintained full-year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of +/- $2.175 billion (includes approximately $40 million impact of Fort Saskatchewan incident and other timing-related items)





Increased forecasted 2021 Free Cash Flow after Distributions by $50 million to +/- $1.4 billion, or +/- $500 million excluding proceeds from asset sales





Reduced 2021 capital (investment and maintenance) guidance by an additional $50 million to +/- $455 million, approximately 30% below February guidance





Reduced total debt by approximately $650 million in the period and by approximately $1 billion since year-end 2020





Continued utilizing the November 2020 repurchase authorization during the period, bringing total cumulative repurchases to $167 million, or 18.1 million PAA common units

“We delivered third-quarter results that exceeded our expectations, increased our full-year Free Cash Flow outlook and maintained full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance despite the impact of non-recurring and timing-related items,” stated Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains. “Importantly, we continue to execute across multiple key initiatives, all of which are aimed at maximizing free cash flow to reinforce our balance sheet and generate attractive returns for our equity holders. Integration of the Plains Oryx Permian Basin joint venture is well underway, and we are increasingly confident in the synergies the JV is positioned to capture, the value of the operating leverage embedded within our system, and the magnitude of production growth the basin is positioned to deliver over the next several years.” Plains All American Pipeline Summary Financial Information (unaudited)

(in millions, except per unit data) Three Months Ended

September 30, % Nine Months Ended

September 30, % GAAP Results 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net income/(loss) attributable to PAA (1) $ (59 ) $ 143 ** $ 143 $ (2,562 ) ** Diluted net income/(loss) per common unit $ (0.15 ) $ 0.13 ** $ (0.01 ) $ (3.72 ) ** Diluted weighted average common units outstanding 715 728 (2 ) % 719 728 (1 ) % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 336 $ 282 19 % $ 1,361 $ 1,256 8 % Distribution per common unit declared for the period $ 0.18 $ 0.18 — % $ 0.54 $ 0.54 — % ________________________

** Indicates that variance as a percentage is not meaningful.

(1) Reported results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include aggregate non-cash asset impairments of approximately $695 million related to the sale of our gas storage assets and the write-down of certain crude oil terminal assets. Reported results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include aggregate non-cash goodwill and asset impairments and the write-down of certain of our investments in unconsolidated entities totaling $3.3 billion, representing a nine-month net loss of $4.55 after tax per common unit.

Three Months Ended

September 30, % Nine Months Ended

September 30, % Non-GAAP Results (1) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Adjusted net income attributable to PAA $ 208 $ 382 (46 ) % $ 653 $ 1,070 (39 ) % Diluted adjusted net income per common unit $ 0.22 $ 0.46 (52 ) % $ 0.70 $ 1.26 (44 ) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 519 $ 682 (24 ) % $ 1,643 $ 2,001 (18 ) % Implied DCF per common unit and common unit equivalent $ 0.48 $ 0.63 (24 ) % $ 1.51 $ 1.84 (18 ) % Free Cash Flow $ 1,093 $ 73 ** $ 1,830 $ 195 ** Free Cash Flow after Distributions $ 927 $ (95 ) ** $ 1,304 $ (466 ) ** ________________________

** Indicates that variance as a percentage is not meaningful.



(1) See the section of this release entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability” and the tables attached hereto for information regarding our Non-GAAP financial measures, including their reconciliation to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP, and certain selected items that PAA believes impact comparability of financial results between reporting periods.

Summary of Selected Financial Data by Segment (unaudited)

(in millions) Segment Adjusted EBITDA Transportation Facilities Supply and

Logistics Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 $ 427 $ 114 $ (23 ) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 $ 444 $ 176 $ 61 Percentage change in Segment Adjusted EBITDA versus 2020 period (4 ) % (35 ) % ** Percentage change in Segment Adjusted EBITDA versus 2020 period further adjusted for impact of divested assets (1) (4 ) % (26 ) % N/A Segment Adjusted EBITDA Transportation Facilities Supply and

Logistics Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 $ 1,248 $ 425 $ (31 ) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 $ 1,233 $ 560 $ 205 Percentage change in Segment Adjusted EBITDA versus 2020 period 1 % (24 ) % ** Percentage change in Segment Adjusted EBITDA versus 2020 period further adjusted for impact of divested assets (1) 1 % (20 ) % N/A ________________________

** Indicates that variance as a percentage is not meaningful.



(1) Estimated impact of divestitures completed during 2020 and 2021, assuming an effective date of January 1, 2020. Divested assets primarily included certain NGL storage terminals, Los Angeles Basin crude oil storage terminals and natural gas storage facilities that were previously included in our Facilities segment and the sale of a portion of our interest in a joint venture pipeline that was previously reported in our Transportation segment.

Third-quarter 2021 Transportation Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4% versus comparable 2020 results primarily due to lower tariffs on certain long-haul volumes partially offset by an overall increase in tariff volumes. Third-quarter 2021 Facilities Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased 35% versus comparable 2020 results primarily due to the impact of asset sales and reduced NGL intersegment fees. Third-quarter 2021 Supply and Logistics Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased versus comparable 2020 results primarily due to contango margins realized in the third quarter of 2020, partially offset by reduced NGL intersegment fees. Financial and Operating Guidance (unaudited)

(in millions, except volumes, per unit and per barrel data) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2020 2021 (G) + / - Segment Adjusted EBITDA Transportation $ 1,722 $ 1,616 $ 1,670 Facilities 705 731 530 Fee-Based $ 2,427 $ 2,347 $ 2,200 Supply and Logistics 803 210 (25 ) Adjusted other income/(expense), net (1) 7 3 — Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 3,237 $ 2,560 $ 2,175 Interest expense, net of certain non-cash items (3) (407 ) (415 ) (405 ) Maintenance capital (287 ) (216 ) (180 ) Current income tax expense (112 ) (51 ) (15 ) Other (55 ) 3 (10 ) Implied DCF (2) $ 2,376 $ 1,881 $ 1,565 Preferred unit distributions paid (4) (198 ) (198 ) (200 ) Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders $ 2,178 $ 1,683 $ 1,365 Implied DCF per Common Unit and Common Unit Equivalent (2) $ 2.91 $ 2.29 $ 1.92 Distributions per Common Unit (5) $ 1.38 $ 0.90 $ 0.72 Common Unit Distribution Coverage Ratio 2.17x 2.57x 2.64x Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Common Unit (2) $ 2.51 $ 1.55 $ 0.92 Operating Data Transportation Average daily volumes (MBbls/d) 6,893 6,340 6,250 Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel $ 0.68 $ 0.70 $ 0.73 Facilities Average capacity (MMBbls/Mo) 125 124 110 Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel $ 0.47 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 Supply and Logistics Average daily volumes (MBbls/d) 1,369 1,318 1,475 Segment Adjusted EBITDA per barrel $ 1.61 $ 0.43 $ (0.05 ) Investment Capital $ 1,340 $ 921 $ 275 ________________________

(G) 2021 Guidance forecasts are intended to be + / - amounts.

(1) Represents “Other income, net” as reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, adjusted for selected items impacting comparability of $(17) million and $(36) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” table for additional information. (2) See the section of this release entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability” for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and, for the historical 2019 and 2020 periods, see the Non-GAAP Reconciliation tables attached hereto for a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP. We do not provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis as it is impractical to forecast certain items that we have defined as “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” without unreasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and financial impact of such items and the periods in which such items may be recognized. Thus, a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the equivalent GAAP financial measures could result in disclosure that could be imprecise or potentially misleading. (3) Excludes certain non-cash items impacting interest expense such as amortization of debt issuance costs and terminated interest rate swaps. (4) Cash distributions paid to our preferred unitholders during 2019 and 2020. 2021(G) reflects the current annualized distribution requirement of $2.10 per Series A preferred unit and the current annualized distribution requirement of $61.25 per Series B preferred unit. (5) Cash distributions per common unit paid during 2019 and 2020. 2021(G) reflects the current annualized distribution rate of $0.72 per common unit.

Plains GP Holdings PAGP owns an indirect non-economic controlling interest in PAA’s general partner and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA. As the control entity of PAA, PAGP consolidates PAA’s results into its financial statements, which is reflected in the condensed consolidating balance sheet and income statement tables attached hereto. Conference Call PAA and PAGP will hold a joint conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 to discuss the following items: PAA’s third-quarter 2021 performance; Capitalization and liquidity; and Financial and operating guidance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses additional measures known as “non-GAAP financial measures” in its evaluation of past performance and prospects for the future and to assess the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, common equity repurchases and other general partnership purposes. The primary additional measures used by management are earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (including our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization and write-downs related to cancelled projects of unconsolidated entities), gains and losses on asset sales and asset impairments, goodwill impairment losses and gains on and impairments of investments in unconsolidated entities, adjusted for certain selected items impacting comparability (“Adjusted EBITDA”), Implied Distributable Cash Flow (“DCF”), Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow after Distributions. Our definition and calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Implied DCF and certain other non-GAAP financial performance measures are reconciled to Net Income/(Loss), and Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow after Distributions are reconciled to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP) for the historical periods presented in the tables attached to this release, and should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying notes. In addition, we encourage you to visit our website at www.plainsallamerican.com (in particular the section under “Financial Information” entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” within the Investor Relations tab), which presents a reconciliation of our commonly used non-GAAP and supplemental financial measures. Performance Measures Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Implied DCF provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures, when used to supplement related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to fund distributions to our unitholders through cash generated by our operations and (ii) provide investors with the same financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operational, compensation and planning/budgeting decisions. We also present these and additional non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income attributable to PAA and basic and diluted adjusted net income per common unit, as they are measures that investors, rating agencies and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing us and our results of operations. These non-GAAP measures may exclude, for example, (i) charges for obligations that are expected to be settled with the issuance of equity instruments, (ii) gains and losses on derivative instruments that are related to underlying activities in another period (or the reversal of such adjustments from a prior period), gains and losses on derivatives that are related to investing activities (such as the purchase of linefill) and inventory valuation adjustments, as applicable, (iii) long-term inventory costing adjustments, (iv) items that are not indicative of our core operating results and/or (v) other items that we believe should be excluded in understanding our core operating performance. These measures may be further adjusted to include amounts related to deficiencies associated with minimum volume commitments whereby we have billed the counterparties for their deficiency obligation and such amounts are recognized as deferred revenue in “Other current liabilities” in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. We also adjust for amounts billed by our equity method investees related to deficiencies under minimum volume commitments. All such amounts are presented net of applicable amounts subsequently recognized into revenue. Furthermore, the calculation of these measures contemplates tax effects as a separate reconciling item, where applicable. We have defined all such items as “selected items impacting comparability.” Due to the nature of the selected items, certain selected items impacting comparability may impact certain non-GAAP financial measures, referred to as adjusted results, but not impact other non-GAAP financial measures. We do not necessarily consider all of our selected items impacting comparability to be non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, but we believe that an understanding of these selected items impacting comparability is material to the evaluation of our operating results and prospects. Although we present selected items impacting comparability that management considers in evaluating our performance, you should also be aware that the items presented do not represent all items that affect comparability between the periods presented. Variations in our operating results are also caused by changes in volumes, prices, exchange rates, mechanical interruptions, acquisitions, divestitures, investment capital projects and numerous other factors. These types of variations may not be separately identified in this release, but will be discussed, as applicable, in management’s discussion and analysis of operating results in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Liquidity Measures Management also uses the non-GAAP financial measures Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow after Distributions to assess the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, common equity repurchases and other general partnership purposes. Free Cash Flow is defined as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, less Net Cash Used in Investing Activities, which primarily includes acquisition, investment and maintenance capital expenditures, investments in unconsolidated entities and the impact from the purchase and sale of linefill and base gas, net of proceeds from the sales of assets and further impacted by cash received from or paid to noncontrolling interests. Free Cash Flow is further reduced by cash distributions paid to our preferred and common unitholders to arrive at Free Cash Flow after Distributions.

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per unit data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES $ 10,776 $ 5,833 $ 29,089 $ 17,327 COSTS AND EXPENSES Purchases and related costs 10,074 5,107 26,743 15,000 Field operating costs 274 254 746 811 General and administrative expenses 67 61 205 201 Depreciation and amortization 178 160 551 493 (Gains)/losses on asset sales and asset impairments, net 221 (2 ) 592 617 Goodwill impairment losses — — — 2,515 Total costs and expenses 10,814 5,580 28,837 19,637 OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS) (38 ) 253 252 (2,310 ) OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE) Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities 69 89 190 280 Gain on/(impairment of) investments in unconsolidated entities, net — (91 ) — (182 ) Interest expense, net (106 ) (113 ) (319 ) (329 ) Other income/(expense), net (10 ) 5 13 (7 ) INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX (85 ) 143 136 (2,548 ) Current income tax expense (8 ) (17 ) (11 ) (39 ) Deferred income tax benefit 38 20 27 32 NET INCOME/(LOSS) (55 ) 146 152 (2,555 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4 ) (3 ) (9 ) (7 ) NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PAA $ (59 ) $ 143 $ 143 $ (2,562 ) NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER COMMON UNIT: Net income/(loss) allocated to common unitholders — Basic and Diluted $ (109 ) $ 93 $ (7 ) $ (2,712 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common units outstanding 715 728 719 728 Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common unit $ (0.15 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.01 ) $ (3.72 )

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(in millions) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets (including Cash and cash equivalents of $191 and $22, respectively) $ 4,874 $ 3,665 Property and equipment, net 13,084 14,611 Investments in unconsolidated entities 3,710 3,764 Linefill and base gas 901 982 Long-term operating lease right-of-use assets, net 374 378 Long-term inventory 221 130 Other long-term assets, net 1,033 967 Total assets $ 24,197 $ 24,497 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL Current liabilities $ 5,397 $ 4,253 Senior notes, net 8,327 9,071 Other long-term debt, net 61 311 Long-term operating lease liabilities 326 317 Other long-term liabilities and deferred credits 789 807 Total liabilities 14,900 14,759 Partners’ capital excluding noncontrolling interests 9,152 9,593 Noncontrolling interests 145 145 Total partners’ capital 9,297 9,738 Total liabilities and partners’ capital $ 24,197 $ 24,497 DEBT CAPITALIZATION RATIOS

(in millions) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Short-term debt $ 808 $ 831 Long-term debt 8,388 9,382 Total debt $ 9,196 $ 10,213 Long-term debt $ 8,388 $ 9,382 Partners’ capital 9,297 9,738 Total book capitalization $ 17,685 $ 19,120 Total book capitalization, including short-term debt $ 18,493 $ 19,951 Long-term debt-to-total book capitalization 47 % 49 % Total debt-to-total book capitalization, including short-term debt 50 % 51 %

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER COMMON UNIT (1)

(in millions, except per unit data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per Common Unit Net income/(loss) attributable to PAA $ (59 ) $ 143 $ 143 $ (2,562 ) Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders (37 ) (37 ) (112 ) (112 ) Distributions to Series B preferred unitholders (12 ) (12 ) (37 ) (37 ) Other (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Net income/(loss) allocated to common unitholders $ (109 ) $ 93 $ (7 ) $ (2,712 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common units outstanding (2) (3) 715 728 719 728 Basic and diluted net income/(loss) per common unit $ (0.15 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.01 ) $ (3.72 ) ________________________

(1) We calculate net income/(loss) allocated to common unitholders based on the distributions pertaining to the current period’s net income. After adjusting for the appropriate period’s distributions, the remaining undistributed earnings or excess distributions over earnings, if any, are allocated to common unitholders and participating securities in accordance with the contractual terms of our partnership agreement in effect for the period and as further prescribed under the two-class method.

(2) The possible conversion of our Series A preferred units was excluded from the calculation of diluted net income/(loss) per common unit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 as the effect was antidilutive. (3) Our equity-indexed compensation plan awards that contemplate the issuance of common units are considered dilutive unless (i) they become vested only upon the satisfaction of a performance condition and (ii) that performance condition has yet to be satisfied. Equity-indexed compensation plan awards that are deemed to be dilutive are reduced by a hypothetical common unit repurchase based on the remaining unamortized fair value, as prescribed by the treasury stock method in guidance issued by the FASB. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, the effect of equity-indexed compensation plan awards was antidilutive, or did not change the presentation of diluted weighted average common units outstanding or diluted net income/(loss) per common unit.



PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (1)

(in millions, except per unit data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Basic Adjusted Net Income per Common Unit Net income/(loss) attributable to PAA $ (59 ) $ 143 $ 143 $ (2,562 ) Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted net income attributable to PAA (2) 267 239 510 3,632 Adjusted net income attributable to PAA $ 208 $ 382 $ 653 $ 1,070 Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders (37 ) (37 ) (112 ) (112 ) Distributions to Series B preferred unitholders (12 ) (12 ) (37 ) (37 ) Other (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (3 ) Adjusted net income allocated to common unitholders $ 158 $ 331 $ 503 $ 918 Basic weighted average common units outstanding 715 728 719 728 Basic adjusted net income per common unit $ 0.22 $ 0.46 $ 0.70 $ 1.26 Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Common Unit Net income/(loss) attributable to PAA $ (59 ) $ 143 $ 143 $ (2,562 ) Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted net income attributable to PAA (2) 267 239 510 3,632 Adjusted net income attributable to PAA $ 208 $ 382 $ 653 $ 1,070 Distributions to Series A preferred unitholders (37 ) (37 ) (112 ) (112 ) Distributions to Series B preferred unitholders (12 ) (12 ) (37 ) (37 ) Other (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Adjusted net income allocated to common unitholders $ 158 $ 332 $ 503 $ 920 Basic weighted average common units outstanding 715 728 719 728 Effect of dilutive securities: Series A preferred units (3) — — — — Equity-indexed compensation plan awards (4) — — — — Diluted weighted average common units outstanding 715 728 719 728 Diluted adjusted net income per common unit $ 0.22 $ 0.46 $ 0.70 $ 1.26 ________________________

(1) We calculate adjusted net income allocated to common unitholders based on the distributions pertaining to the current period’s net income. After adjusting for the appropriate period’s distributions, the remaining undistributed earnings or excess distributions over earnings, if any, are allocated to the common unitholders and participating securities in accordance with the contractual terms of our partnership agreement in effect for the period and as further prescribed under the two-class method.

(2) Certain of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be impacted by each of the selected items impacting comparability. See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” table for additional information. (3) The possible conversion of our Series A preferred units was excluded from the calculation of diluted net income per common unit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 as the effect was antidilutive. (4) Our equity-indexed compensation plan awards that contemplate the issuance of common units are considered dilutive unless (i) they become vested only upon the satisfaction of a performance condition and (ii) that performance condition has yet to be satisfied. Equity-indexed compensation plan awards that are deemed to be dilutive are reduced by a hypothetical common unit repurchase based on the remaining unamortized fair value, as prescribed by the treasury stock method in guidance issued by the FASB. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, the effect of equity-indexed compensation plan awards was antidilutive.



PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (continued) Net Income/(Loss) Per Common Unit to Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit Reconciliations: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Basic net income/(loss) per common unit $ (0.15 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.01 ) $ (3.72 ) Selected items impacting comparability per common unit (1) 0.37 0.33 0.71 4.98 Basic adjusted net income per common unit $ 0.22 $ 0.46 $ 0.70 $ 1.26 Diluted net income/(loss) per common unit $ (0.15 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.01 ) $ (3.72 ) Selected items impacting comparability per common unit (1) 0.37 0.33 0.71 4.98 Diluted adjusted net income per common unit $ 0.22 $ 0.46 $ 0.70 $ 1.26 ________________________

(1) See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” and the “Computation of Basic and Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Common Unit” tables for additional information. Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Basic net income/(loss) per common unit $ (3.83 ) $ 2.70 Selected items impacting comparability per common unit (1) 5.38 (0.14 ) Basic adjusted net income per common unit $ 1.55 $ 2.56 Diluted net income/(loss) per common unit $ (3.83 ) $ 2.65 Selected items impacting comparability per common unit (1) 5.38 (0.14 ) Diluted adjusted net income per common unit $ 1.55 $ 2.51 ________________________

(1) See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” table for additional information.



PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (continued)

(in millions, except per unit and ratio data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Implied DCF Reconciliation Net Income/(Loss) $ (55 ) $ 146 $ 152 $ (2,555 ) Interest expense, net 106 113 319 329 Income tax expense/(benefit) (30 ) (3 ) (16 ) 7 Depreciation and amortization 178 160 551 493 (Gains)/losses on asset sales and asset impairments, net 221 (2 ) 592 617 Goodwill impairment losses — — — 2,515 (Gain on)/impairment of investments in unconsolidated entities, net — 91 — 182 Depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated entities (1) 21 18 109 51 Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted EBITDA (2) 78 159 (64 ) 362 Adjusted EBITDA $ 519 $ 682 $ 1,643 $ 2,001 Interest expense, net of certain non-cash items (3) (99 ) (107 ) (301 ) (313 ) Maintenance capital (43 ) (53 ) (116 ) (157 ) Current income tax expense (8 ) (17 ) (11 ) (39 ) Distributions from unconsolidated entities in excess of/(less than) adjusted equity earnings (4) 9 (1 ) 11 7 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (5) (4 ) (2 ) (10 ) (6 ) Implied DCF $ 374 $ 502 $ 1,216 $ 1,493 Preferred unit distributions paid (6) (37 ) (37 ) (137 ) (137 ) Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders $ 337 $ 465 $ 1,079 $ 1,356 Weighted Average Common Units Outstanding 715 728 719 728 Weighted Average Common Units and Common Unit Equivalents 786 799 790 799 Implied DCF per Common Unit (7) $ 0.47 $ 0.64 $ 1.50 $ 1.86 Implied DCF per Common Unit and Common Unit Equivalent (8) $ 0.48 $ 0.63 $ 1.51 $ 1.84 Cash Distribution Paid per Common Unit $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.54 $ 0.72 Common Unit Cash Distributions (5) $ 129 $ 131 $ 389 $ 524 Common Unit Distribution Coverage Ratio 2.61x 3.54x 2.77x 2.59x Implied DCF Excess $ 208 $ 334 $ 690 $ 832 ________________________

(1) Adjustment to exclude our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization expense (including write-downs related to cancelled projects) of unconsolidated entities.

(2) Certain of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be impacted by each of the selected items impacting comparability. (3) Excludes certain non-cash items impacting interest expense such as amortization of debt issuance costs and terminated interest rate swaps. (4) Comprised of cash distributions received from unconsolidated entities less equity earnings in unconsolidated entities (adjusted for our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization, including write-downs related to cancelled projects, and selected items impacting comparability of unconsolidated entities). (5) Cash distributions paid during the period presented. (6) Cash distributions paid to our preferred unitholders during the period presented. (7) Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders for the period divided by the weighted average common units outstanding for the period. (8) Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders for the period, adjusted for Series A preferred unit cash distributions paid, divided by the weighted average common units and common unit equivalents outstanding for the period. Our Series A preferred units are convertible into common units, generally on a one-for-one basis and subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, in whole or in part, subject to certain minimum conversion amounts.



PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (continued)

(in millions, except per unit and ratio data) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Implied DCF Reconciliation Net Income/(Loss) $ (2,580 ) $ 2,180 Interest expense, net 436 425 Income tax expense/(benefit) (19 ) 66 Depreciation and amortization 653 601 (Gains)/losses on asset sales and asset impairments, net 719 28 Goodwill impairment losses 2,515 — (Gain on)/impairment of investments in unconsolidated entities, net 182 (271 ) Depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated entities (1) 73 62 Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted EBITDA (2) 581 146 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,560 $ 3,237 Interest expense, net of certain non-cash items (3) (415 ) (407 ) Maintenance capital (216 ) (287 ) Current income tax expense (51 ) (112 ) Distributions from unconsolidated entities in excess of/(less than) adjusted equity earnings (4) 13 (49 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (5) (10 ) (6 ) Implied DCF $ 1,881 $ 2,376 Preferred unit distributions paid (6) (198 ) (198 ) Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders $ 1,683 $ 2,178 Weighted Average Common Units Outstanding 728 727 Weighted Average Common Units and Common Unit Equivalents 799 798 Implied DCF per Common Unit (7) $ 2.31 $ 2.99 Implied DCF per Common Unit and Common Unit Equivalent (8) $ 2.29 $ 2.91 Cash Distribution Paid per Common Unit $ 0.90 $ 1.38 Common Unit Cash Distributions (5) $ 655 $ 1,004 Common Unit Distribution Coverage Ratio 2.57x 2.17x Implied DCF Excess $ 1,028 $ 1,174 ________________________

(1) Adjustment to exclude our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization expense of unconsolidated entities.

(2) Certain of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be impacted by each of the selected items impacting comparability. (3) Excludes certain non-cash items impacting interest expense such as amortization of debt issuance costs and terminated interest rate swaps. (4) Comprised of cash distributions received from unconsolidated entities less equity earnings in unconsolidated entities (adjusted for our proportionate share of depreciation and amortization and selected items impacting comparability of unconsolidated entities). (5) Cash distributions paid during the period presented. (6) Cash distributions paid to our preferred unitholders during the period presented. (7) Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders for the period divided by the weighted average common units outstanding for the period. (8) Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders for the period, adjusted for Series A preferred unit cash distributions paid, divided by the weighted average common units and common unit equivalents outstanding for the period. Our Series A preferred units are convertible into common units, generally on a one-for-one basis and subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, in whole or in part, subject to certain minimum conversion amounts.

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (continued) Net Income/(Loss) Per Common Unit to Implied DCF Per Common Unit and Common Unit Equivalent Reconciliations: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Basic net income/(loss) per common unit $ (0.15 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.01 ) $ (3.72 ) Reconciling items per common unit (1) (2) 0.62 0.51 1.51 5.58 Implied DCF per common unit $ 0.47 $ 0.64 $ 1.50 $ 1.86 Basic net income/(loss) per common unit $ (0.15 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.01 ) $ (3.72 ) Reconciling items per common unit and common unit equivalent (1) (3) 0.63 0.50 1.52 5.56 Implied DCF per common unit and common unit equivalent $ 0.48 $ 0.63 $ 1.51 $ 1.84

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Basic net income/(loss) per common unit $ (3.83 ) $ 2.70 Reconciling items per common unit (1) (4) 6.14 0.29 Implied DCF per common unit $ 2.31 $ 2.99 Basic net income/(loss) per common unit $ (3.83 ) $ 2.70 Reconciling items per common unit and common unit equivalent (1) (3) 6.12 0.21 Implied DCF per common unit and common unit equivalent $ 2.29 $ 2.91 ________________________

(1) Represents adjustments to Net Income to calculate Implied DCF Available to Common Unitholders. See the “Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Implied DCF Reconciliation” table for additional information.

(2) Based on weighted average common units outstanding for the period of 715 million, 728 million, 719 million and 728 million, respectively. (3) Based on weighted average common units outstanding for the period, as well as weighted average Series A preferred units outstanding of 71 million for each of the periods presented. (4) Based on weighted average common units outstanding for the period of 728 million and 727 million, respectively.

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (continued)

(in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow after Distributions Reconciliation (1): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 336 $ 282 $ 1,361 $ 1,256 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow: Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 761 (208 ) 478 (1,066 ) Cash contributions from noncontrolling interests — 1 1 11 Cash distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (2) (4 ) (2 ) (10 ) (6 ) Free Cash Flow $ 1,093 $ 73 $ 1,830 $ 195 Cash distributions (3) (166 ) (168 ) (526 ) (661 ) Free Cash Flow after Distributions $ 927 $ (95 ) $ 1,304 $ (466 ) ________________________

(1) Management uses the Non-GAAP financial measures Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow after Distributions to assess the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, common equity repurchases and other general partnership purposes.

(2) Cash distributions paid during the period presented. (3) Cash distributions paid to preferred and common unitholders during the period.

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) SELECTED ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARABILITY

(in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Selected Items Impacting Comparability: (1) Gains/(losses) from derivative activities and inventory valuation adjustments (2) $ (9 ) $ (98 ) $ 36 $ (203 ) Long-term inventory costing adjustments (3) 13 (2 ) 81 (66 ) Deficiencies under minimum volume commitments, net (4) (56 ) (64 ) (31 ) (69 ) Equity-indexed compensation expense (5) (6 ) (5 ) (14 ) (13 ) Net gain/(loss) on foreign currency revaluation (6) (18 ) 10 (3 ) (11 ) Significant transaction-related expenses (7) (2 ) — (5 ) (3 ) Net gain on early repayment of senior notes (8) — — — 3 Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted EBITDA $ (78 ) $ (159 ) $ 64 $ (362 ) Gain on/(impairment of) investments in unconsolidated entities, net — (91 ) — (182 ) Gains/(losses) on asset sales and asset impairments, net (221 ) 2 (592 ) (617 ) Goodwill impairment losses — — — (2,515 ) Tax effect on selected items impacting comparability 32 9 18 44 Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted net income attributable to PAA $ (267 ) $ (239 ) $ (510 ) $ (3,632 ) ________________________

(1) Certain of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be impacted by each of the selected items impacting comparability.

(2) We use derivative instruments for risk management purposes and our related processes include specific identification of hedging instruments to an underlying hedged transaction. Although we identify an underlying transaction for each derivative instrument we enter into, there may not be an accounting hedge relationship between the instrument and the underlying transaction. In the course of evaluating our results of operations, we identify differences in the timing of earnings from the derivative instruments and the underlying transactions and exclude the related gains and losses in determining adjusted results such that the earnings from the derivative instruments and the underlying transactions impact adjusted results in the same period. In addition, we exclude gains and losses on derivatives that are related to investing activities, such as the purchase of linefill. (3) We carry crude oil and NGL inventory that is comprised of minimum working inventory requirements in third-party assets and other working inventory that is needed for our commercial operations. We consider this inventory necessary to conduct our operations and we intend to carry this inventory for the foreseeable future. Therefore, we classify this inventory as long-term on our balance sheet and do not hedge the inventory with derivative instruments (similar to linefill in our own assets). We treat the impact of changes in the average cost of the long-term inventory (that result from fluctuations in market prices) and write-downs of such inventory that result from price declines as a selected item impacting comparability. (4) We, and certain of our equity method investments, have certain agreements that require counterparties to deliver, transport or throughput a minimum volume over an agreed upon period. Substantially all of such agreements were entered into with counterparties to economically support the return on capital expenditure necessary to construct the related asset. Some of these agreements include make-up rights if the minimum volume is not met. We, or our equity method investees, record a receivable from the counterparty in the period that services are provided or when the transaction occurs, including amounts for deficiency obligations from counterparties associated with minimum volume commitments. If a counterparty has a make-up right associated with a deficiency, we, or our equity method investees, defer the revenue attributable to the counterparty’s make-up right and subsequently recognize the revenue at the earlier of when the deficiency volume is delivered or shipped, when the make-up right expires or when it is determined that the counterparty’s ability to utilize the make-up right is remote. We include the impact of amounts billed to counterparties for their deficiency obligation, net of applicable amounts subsequently recognized into revenue or equity earnings, as a selected item impacting comparability. We believe the inclusion of the contractually committed revenues associated with that period is meaningful to investors as the related asset has been constructed, is standing ready to provide the committed service and the fixed operating costs are included in the current period results. (5) Our total equity-indexed compensation expense includes expense associated with awards that will be settled in units and awards that will be settled in cash. The awards that will be settled in units are included in our diluted net income per unit calculation when the applicable performance criteria have been met. We consider the compensation expense associated with these awards as a selected item impacting comparability as the dilutive impact of the outstanding awards is included in our diluted net income per unit calculation, as applicable. The portion of compensation expense associated with awards that will be settled in cash is not considered a selected item impacting comparability. (6) During the periods presented, there were fluctuations in the value of the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, resulting in the realization of foreign exchange gains and losses on the settlement of foreign currency transactions as well as the revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in a foreign currency. These gains and losses are not integral to our core operating performance and were thus classified as a selected item impacting comparability. (7) Includes expenses associated with the Plains Oryx Permian Basin joint venture transaction, which closed on October 5, 2021, and the acquisition of Felix Midstream LLC in February 2020. (8) Includes net gains recognized in connection with the repurchase of our outstanding senior notes on the open market.

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) SELECTED ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARABILITY (continued)

(in millions) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Selected Items Impacting Comparability: (1) Losses from derivative activities and inventory valuation adjustments (2) $ (460 ) $ (158 ) Long-term inventory costing adjustments (3) (44 ) 20 Deficiencies under minimum volume commitments, net (4) (74 ) 18 Equity-indexed compensation expense (5) (19 ) (17 ) Net gain on foreign currency revaluation (6) 16 1 Line 901 incident (7) — (10 ) Significant transaction-related expenses (8) (3 ) — Net gain on early repayment of senior notes (9) 3 — Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted EBITDA $ (581 ) $ (146 ) Losses from derivative activities (2) — (1 ) Gain on/(impairment of) investments in unconsolidated entities, net (182 ) 271 Gains/(losses) on asset sales and asset impairments, net (719 ) (28 ) Goodwill impairment losses (2,515 ) — Tax effect on selected items impacting comparability 76 12 Selected items impacting comparability - Adjusted net income attributable to PAA $ (3,921 ) $ 108 ________________________

(1) Certain of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be impacted by each of the selected items impacting comparability.

(2) We use derivative instruments for risk management purposes and our related processes include specific identification of hedging instruments to an underlying hedged transaction. Although we identify an underlying transaction for each derivative instrument we enter into, there may not be an accounting hedge relationship between the instrument and the underlying transaction. In the course of evaluating our results of operations, we identify differences in the timing of earnings from the derivative instruments and the underlying transactions and exclude the related gains and losses in determining adjusted results such that the earnings from the derivative instruments and the underlying transactions impact adjusted results in the same period. In addition, we exclude gains and losses on derivatives that are related to investing activities, such as the purchase of linefill. (3) We carry crude oil and NGL inventory that is comprised of minimum working inventory requirements in third-party assets and other working inventory that is needed for our commercial operations. We consider this inventory necessary to conduct our operations and we intend to carry this inventory for the foreseeable future. Therefore, we classify this inventory as long-term on our balance sheet and do not hedge the inventory with derivative instruments (similar to linefill in our own assets). We treat the impact of changes in the average cost of the long-term inventory (that result from fluctuations in market prices) and write-downs of such inventory that result from price declines as a selected item impacting comparability. (4) We, and certain of our equity method investments, have certain agreements that require counterparties to deliver, transport or throughput a minimum volume over an agreed upon period. Substantially all of such agreements were entered into with counterparties to economically support the return on capital expenditure necessary to construct the related asset. Some of these agreements include make-up rights if the minimum volume is not met. We, or our equity method investees, record a receivable from the counterparty in the period that services are provided or when the transaction occurs, including amounts for deficiency obligations from counterparties associated with minimum volume commitments. If a counterparty has a make-up right associated with a deficiency, we, or our equity method investees, defer the revenue attributable to the counterparty’s make-up right and subsequently recognize the revenue at the earlier of when the deficiency volume is delivered or shipped, when the make-up right expires or when it is determined that the counterparty’s ability to utilize the make-up right is remote. We include the impact of amounts billed to counterparties for their deficiency obligation, net of applicable amounts subsequently recognized into revenue or equity earnings, as a selected item impacting comparability. We believe the inclusion of the contractually committed revenues associated with that period is meaningful to investors as the related asset has been constructed, is standing ready to provide the committed service and the fixed operating costs are included in the current period results. (5) Our total equity-indexed compensation expense includes expense associated with awards that will be settled in units and awards that will be settled in cash. The awards that will be settled in units are included in our diluted net income per unit calculation when the applicable performance criteria have been met. We consider the compensation expense associated with these awards as a selected item impacting comparability as the dilutive impact of the outstanding awards is included in our diluted net income per unit calculation, as applicable. The portion of compensation expense associated with awards that will be settled in cash is not considered a selected item impacting comparability. (6) During the periods presented, there were fluctuations in the value of the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, resulting in the realization of foreign exchange gains and losses on the settlement of foreign currency transactions as well as the revaluation of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in a foreign currency. These gains and losses are not integral to our core operating performance and were thus classified as a selected item impacting comparability. (7) Includes costs recognized during the period related to the Line 901 incident that occurred in May 2015, net of amounts we believe are probable of recovery from insurance. (8) Includes expenses associated with the acquisition of Felix Midstream LLC in February 2020. (9) Includes net gains recognized in connection with the repurchase of our outstanding senior notes on the open market.



PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY SEGMENT

(in millions) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Transportation Facilities Supply and

Logistics Transportation Facilities Supply and

Logistics Revenues (1) $ 529 $ 226 $ 10,515 $ 494 $ 271 $ 5,537 Purchases and related costs (1) (75 ) (1 ) (10,488 ) (60 ) (2 ) (5,510 ) Field operating costs (1) (2) (149 ) (86 ) (43 ) (139 ) (73 ) (46 ) Segment general and administrative expenses (2) (3) (25 ) (20 ) (22 ) (22 ) (18 ) (21 ) Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities 67 2 — 87 2 — Adjustments: (4) Depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated entities 20 1 — 17 1 — (Gains)/losses from derivative activities and inventory valuation adjustments — (9 ) 22 — (6 ) 94 Long-term inventory costing adjustments — — (13 ) — — 2 Deficiencies under minimum volume commitments, net 56 — — 64 — — Equity-indexed compensation expense 3 1 2 3 1 1 Net loss on foreign currency revaluation — — 3 — — 4 Significant transaction-related expenses 1 — 1 — — — Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 427 $ 114 $ (23 ) $ 444 $ 176 $ 61 Maintenance capital $ 22 $ 18 $ 3 $ 34 $ 10 $ 9 ________________________

(1) Includes intersegment amounts.

(2) Field operating costs and Segment general and administrative expenses include equity-indexed compensation expense. (3) Segment general and administrative expenses reflect direct costs attributable to each segment and an allocation of other expenses to the segments. The proportional allocations by segment require judgment by management and are based on the business activities that exist during each period. (4) Represents adjustments utilized by our CODM in the evaluation of segment results. Many of these adjustments are also considered selected items impacting comparability when calculating consolidated non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA. See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” table for additional discussion.

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY SEGMENT

(in millions) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Transportation Facilities Supply and

Logistics Transportation Facilities Supply and

Logistics Revenues (1) $ 1,568 $ 741 $ 28,222 $ 1,530 $ 860 $ 16,371 Purchases and related costs (1) (181 ) (7 ) (27,985 ) (184 ) (12 ) (16,227 ) Field operating costs (1) (2) (394 ) (238 ) (126 ) (440 ) (233 ) (149 ) Segment general and administrative expenses (2) (3) (79 ) (60 ) (66 ) (73 ) (63 ) (65 ) Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities 185 5 — 276 4 — Adjustments: (4) Depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated entities 107 2 — 49 2 — (Gains)/losses from derivative activities and inventory valuation adjustments (1 ) (19 ) (3 ) — (5 ) 215 Long-term inventory costing adjustments — — (81 ) — — 66 Deficiencies under minimum volume commitments, net 33 (2 ) — 64 5 — Equity-indexed compensation expense 8 3 3 8 2 3 Net (gain)/loss on foreign currency revaluation — — 2 — — (9 ) Significant transaction-related expenses 2 — 3 3 — — Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,248 $ 425 $ (31 ) $ 1,233 $ 560 $ 205 Maintenance capital $ 68 $ 39 $ 9 $ 98 $ 40 $ 19 ________________________

(1) Includes intersegment amounts.

(2) Field operating costs and Segment general and administrative expenses include equity-indexed compensation expense. (3) Segment general and administrative expenses reflect direct costs attributable to each segment and an allocation of other expenses to the segments. The proportional allocations by segment require judgment by management and are based on the business activities that exist during each period. (4) Represents adjustments utilized by our CODM in the evaluation of segment results. Many of these adjustments are also considered selected items impacting comparability when calculating consolidated non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA. See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” table for additional discussion.

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) OPERATING DATA BY SEGMENT (1) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Transportation segment (average daily volumes in thousands of barrels per day): Tariff activities volumes Crude oil pipelines (by region): Permian Basin (2) 4,394 4,200 4,114 4,507 South Texas / Eagle Ford (2) 311 370 315 383 Central (2) 483 388 441 383 Gulf Coast 176 137 161 133 Rocky Mountain (2) 344 238 320 251 Western 224 232 239 217 Canada 230 303 279 291 Crude oil pipelines 6,162 5,868 5,869 6,165 NGL pipelines 165 180 176 187 Tariff activities total volumes 6,327 6,048 6,045 6,352 Trucking volumes 58 67 62 75 Transportation segment total volumes 6,385 6,115 6,107 6,427 Facilities segment (average monthly volumes): Liquids storage (average monthly capacity in millions of barrels) (3) 100 111 100 110 Natural gas storage (average monthly working capacity in billions of cubic feet) 23 67 54 66 NGL fractionation (average volumes in thousands of barrels per day) 119 110 130 129 Facilities segment total volumes (average monthly volumes in millions of barrels) (4) 108 125 113 125 Supply and Logistics segment (average daily volumes in thousands of barrels per day): Crude oil lease gathering purchases 1,372 1,147 1,300 1,181 NGL sales 87 83 139 132 Supply and Logistics segment total volumes 1,459 1,230 1,439 1,313 ________________________

﻿(1) Average volumes are calculated as the total volumes (attributable to our interest) for the period divided by the number of days or months in the period.

(2) Region includes volumes (attributable to our interest) from pipelines owned by unconsolidated entities. (3) Includes volumes (attributable to our interest) from facilities owned by unconsolidated entities. (4) Facilities segment total volumes are calculated as the sum of: (i) liquids storage capacity; (ii) natural gas storage working capacity divided by 6 to account for the 6:1 mcf of natural gas to crude Btu equivalent ratio and further divided by 1,000 to convert to monthly volumes in millions; and (iii) NGL fractionation volumes multiplied by the number of days in the period and divided by the number of months in the period.

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) NON-GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATIONS

(in millions) Fee-based Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Transportation Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 427 $ 444 $ 1,248 $ 1,233 Facilities Segment Adjusted EBITDA 114 176 425 560 Fee-based Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 541 $ 620 $ 1,673 $ 1,793 Supply and Logistics Segment Adjusted EBITDA (23 ) 61 (31 ) 205 Adjusted other income/(expense), net (1) 1 1 1 3 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 519 $ 682 $ 1,643 $ 2,001 ________________________

(1) Represents “Other income/(expense), net” as reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, adjusted for selected items impacting comparability of $11 million, $(4) million, $(12) million and $10 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. See the “Selected Items Impacting Comparability” table for additional information.

(2) See the “Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Implied DCF Reconciliation” table for reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss).

Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Segment Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for impact of divested assets: Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Transportation Facilities Supply and

Logistics Transportation Facilities Supply and

Logistics Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 427 $ 114 $ (23 ) $ 444 $ 176 $ 61 Impact of divested assets (1) — (6 ) — — (31 ) — Segment Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for impact of divested assets $ 427 $ 108 $ (23 ) $ 444 $ 145 $ 61

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Transportation Facilities Supply and

Logistics Transportation Facilities Supply and

Logistics Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,248 $ 425 $ (31 ) $ 1,233 $ 560 $ 205 Impact of divested assets (1) — (58 ) — (1 ) (101 ) — Segment Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for impact of divested assets $ 1,248 $ 367 $ (31 ) $ 1,232 $ 459 $ 205 ________________________

(1) Estimated impact of divestitures completed during 2020 and 2021, assuming an effective date of January 1, 2020. Divested assets primarily included certain NGL storage terminals, Los Angeles Basin crude oil storage terminals and natural gas storage facilities that were previously included in our Facilities segment and the sale of a portion of our interest in a joint venture pipeline that was previously reported in our Transportation segment.



PLAINS GP HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Consolidating Consolidating PAA Adjustments (1) PAGP PAA Adjustments (1) PAGP REVENUES $ 10,776 $ — $ 10,776 $ 5,833 $ — $ 5,833 COSTS AND EXPENSES Purchases and related costs 10,074 — 10,074 5,107 — 5,107 Field operating costs 274 — 274 254 — 254 General and administrative expenses 67 1 68 61 1 62 Depreciation and amortization 178 1 179 160 1 161 (Gains)/losses on asset sales and asset impairments, net 221 — 221 (2 ) — (2 ) Total costs and expenses 10,814 2 10,816 5,580 2 5,582 OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS) (38 ) (2 ) (40 ) 253 (2 ) 251 OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE) Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities 69 — 69 89 — 89 Gain on/(impairment of) investments in unconsolidated entities, net — — — (91 ) — (91 ) Interest expense, net (106 ) — (106 ) (113 ) — (113 ) Other income/(expense), net (10 ) — (10 ) 5 — 5 INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX (85 ) (2 ) (87 ) 143 (2 ) 141 Current income tax expense (8 ) — (8 ) (17 ) — (17 ) Deferred income tax benefit 38 7 45 20 (5 ) 15 NET INCOME/(LOSS) (55 ) 5 (50 ) 146 (7 ) 139 Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (4 ) 30 26 (3 ) (119 ) (122 ) NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PAGP $ (59 ) $ 35 $ (24 ) $ 143 $ (126 ) $ 17 BASIC AND DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE CLASS A SHARES OUTSTANDING 194 186 BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER CLASS A SHARE $ (0.12 ) $ 0.09 ________________________

(1) Represents the aggregate consolidating adjustments necessary to produce consolidated financial statements for PAGP.





PLAINS GP HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share data) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Consolidating Consolidating PAA Adjustments (1) PAGP PAA Adjustments (1) PAGP REVENUES $ 29,089 $ — $ 29,089 $ 17,327 $ — $ 17,327 COSTS AND EXPENSES Purchases and related costs 26,743 — 26,743 15,000 — 15,000 Field operating costs 746 — 746 811 — 811 General and administrative expenses 205 4 209 201 5 206 Depreciation and amortization 551 2 553 493 2 495 (Gains)/losses on asset sales and asset impairments, net 592 — 592 617 — 617 Goodwill impairment losses — — — 2,515 — 2,515 Total costs and expenses 28,837 6 28,843 19,637 7 19,644 OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS) 252 (6 ) 246 (2,310 ) (7 ) (2,317 ) OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE) Equity earnings in unconsolidated entities 190 — 190 280 — 280 Gain on/(impairment of) investments in unconsolidated entities, net — — — (182 ) — (182 ) Interest expense, net (319 ) — (319 ) (329 ) — (329 ) Other income/(expense), net 13 — 13 (7 ) — (7 ) INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE TAX 136 (6 ) 130 (2,548 ) (7 ) (2,555 ) Current income tax expense (11 ) — (11 ) (39 ) — (39 ) Deferred income tax (expense)/benefit 27 (16 ) 11 32 145 177 NET INCOME/(LOSS) 152 (22 ) 130 (2,555 ) 138 (2,417 ) Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (9 ) (145 ) (154 ) (7 ) 1,876 1,869 NET INCOME/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PAGP $ 143 $ (167 ) $ (24 ) $ (2,562 ) $ 2,014 $ (548 ) BASIC AND DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE CLASS A SHARES OUTSTANDING 194 184 BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER CLASS A SHARE $ (0.12 ) $ (2.97 ) ________________________

(1) Represents the aggregate consolidating adjustments necessary to produce consolidated financial statements for PAGP.





PLAINS GP HOLDINGS AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEET DATA

(in millions) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Consolidating Consolidating PAA Adjustments (1) PAGP PAA Adjustments (1) PAGP ASSETS Current assets $ 4,874 $ 3 $ 4,877 $ 3,665 $ 3 $ 3,668 Property and equipment, net 13,084 6 13,090 14,611 9 14,620 Investments in unconsolidated entities 3,710 — 3,710 3,764 — 3,764 Deferred tax asset — 1,423 1,423 — 1,444 1,444 Linefill and base gas 901 — 901 982 — 982 Long-term operating lease right-of-use assets, net 374 — 374 378 — 378 Long-term inventory 221 — 221 130 — 130 Other long-term assets, net 1,033 (2 ) 1,031 967 (2 ) 965 Total assets $ 24,197 $ 1,430 $ 25,627 $ 24,497 $ 1,454 $ 25,951 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL Current liabilities $ 5,397 $ 2 $ 5,399 $ 4,253 $ 2 $ 4,255 Senior notes, net 8,327 — 8,327 9,071 — 9,071 Other long-term debt, net 61 — 61 311 — 311 Long-term operating lease liabilities 326 — 326 317 — 317 Other long-term liabilities and deferred credits 789 — 789 807 — 807 Total liabilities 14,900 2 14,902 14,759 2 14,761 Partners’ capital excluding noncontrolling interests 9,152 (7,800 ) 1,352 9,593 (8,129 ) 1,464 Noncontrolling interests 145 9,228 9,373 145 9,581 9,726 Total partners’ capital 9,297 1,428 10,725