  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAA   US7265031051

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.

(PAA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/02 04:00:00 pm
10.6 USD   +0.09%
06:42pPlains All American likely at end of asset sale period -company
RE
05:40pPLAINS ALL AMERICAN : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:00pGuidance Table
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Plains All American likely at end of asset sale period -company

11/02/2021 | 06:42pm EDT
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline is likely at the end of a period of significant asset sales that has lasted for several years and involved $4.5 billion in sales, company officials said on Tuesday.

At the same time, the company will be looking at ways to rationalize pipeline capacity in the Permian basin, as the region deals with excess capacity.

"The industry as a whole – so not just Plains but all the larger owners of the pipelines – are looking at it," said Jeremy Goebel, chief commercial officer. "Some projects make more sense than others. At this time, nothing has been announced, but I would tell you that everyone wants that to happen."

The Permian basin will be positioned to drive a vast majority of U.S. short-cycle production growth, chief executive Willie Chiang added during the company's third quarter earnings call.

The discussion around production growth come at a time when energy demand is rebounding after the coronavirus pandemic.

"Global demand is recovering to pre-COVID levels, resulting in sustained inventory draws against a multi-year backdrop of reduced upstream investment and a continuation of OPEC discipline," Chiang said. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 34 769 M - -
Net income 2021 598 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 6,80%
Capitalization 7 597 M 7 597 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 10,59 $
Average target price 12,86 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Willie C. W. Chiang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harry N. Pefanis President & Non-Independent Director
Alan P. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alfred A. Lindseth Senior VP-Technology, Process & Risk Management
Matt Isom Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P.28.52%7 597
ENBRIDGE INC.28.79%85 921
TC ENERGY CORPORATION29.37%53 387
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.77%49 827
KINDER MORGAN, INC.24.73%38 660
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.42.34%34 675